Liberty Quote
No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!— Ronald Reagan
-
-
Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
1,836 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
Ha!
Trump has asked to have the bust of Churchill put back in the White House.
This all has the wonderful effect of making it feel as if we are finally emerging from the long dark night of the Obama imperium.
Monty confirms the story is fictional.
“Ah did not have sex with that woman’… ring a bell rakeist?
Myrddin you are still not getting it.
Perhaps Obama shouldn’t be bombing those countries, however the fact is that dropping three bombs an hour over seven different countries is not “big time”. No where fucking near. It is totally ineffective.
I have no problem with Obama going to war. It’s just that if he does, he should do so to win the fucking thing.
Monst
No biggie. It’s just a variation of the cigar incident in the Oval Office, which left wingers said didn’t rise to the level of impeachment and discussing it was an impingement to the right to privacy. Remember?
More likely he gets a huge bump in the polls.
People don’t give a shit about that stuff. Obama is a muslim, a queer and had two books ghostwritten by terrorists and he survived 8 years. People are very forgiving.
There are two possibilities here.
1. Trump paid a bunch of hookers to give each other golden showers in a hotel room. Also, his campaign surrogate met Russian spooks in Prague.
2. Trump planted this story in order to flush out the media and the CIA, which we know he wants an excuse to purge.
I’m undecided myself, either could be plausible!
The penny’s finally dropped: the Russians are for and against Trump. The Russians are against Hillary.The MSM are for Obama and Hillary and against Trump and the Russians. And the US ‘authorities’ are against Trump until 20 January then will decide whether or not to bury Obama or Hillary or both of them as America prospers under Trump.
Fake news.
Even John Cook, who jury-rigged this disinformation, only claimed it related to climate scientists – not 98% of the world’s scientists.
And this guy is a history professor ?! FMD – the bar is set real low for getting tenure in the US, isn’t it ?
Just to troll Trump should tweet
“Piss on the Russians”.. then watch as various pinheads try to maintain the outrage.
Having said that, it could just be a load of horseshit cooked up by 4chan trolls, which the credulous CIA have jumped on out of their hatred of Trump666.
That’s the third option.
Lewinski wasn’t getting paid. Also, Bill wasn’t installed in the White House by Yeltsin.
Both stories may be true. How cool would that be?
If you survive a golden shower with hookers story the week of your inauguration, you can do anything you want.
Thanks Johanna, 12:39am
Such a typical Leftist emotional response: If you don’t agree with me you are immoral and should be punished.
Monst
Lewinski was on the White House payroll.
Hey Zulu – yes.
The book is setting out to prove that the A-bomb attacks were necessary as the loss of life to the Japanese would have exceeded several millions, maybe up to 20 million dead.
Plus 1-2 million of the Allied invaders.
Um, these guys you describe as “senior figures in US intelligence community“.
It might help understand things a little betterv if you describe them as “guys with high paid government jobs who, up until November 8th, were planning on a further eight years of tenure but now have precisely ten more days to run on their careers.”
It makes my blood boil. Pacelli was actively involved in undermining Hitler even before he was pontiff. Yet liberal MSM have perpetuated the anti- s e mite lie. Some basic research would prove the lie wrong.
JC, no she was not. She was an unpaid intern.
The lefties are firmly bucking against the Guardians position over in the comments section.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/10/the-guardian-view-on-section-40-muzzling-journalism
The Guardian is arguing AGAINST press regulation while its readers are begging to lick the hands of those who want to muzzle the press.
Anybody doubting the ready availability of blockvarts and informers should have a look at that comments section, vile little scum begging to be regulated .
…..
If what you print is accurate, true and in the public interest then you have nothing to fear.
Tabloids running amok with no ethical standards at all have brought this on themselves. I have no sympathy and hope that these new rules come into force.
…
The media are very powerful. Who shall hold them to account?
…
Sadly, we have reached the stage where the press, with certain exceptions like The Guardian, are actually a threat to the future of Britain and people’s liberty.
I’m not sure why the Guardian is peddling all this, complete with the obligatory Max Mosley character assassination.
Nice timing to leak this stuff a few hours before Obama’s farewell address!
Yes, she had to be.
Even though they are paid very poorly, interns are recorded as employees.
As an aside, it is interesting that lefty politicians love the intern system to provide free labour for their ‘business’ but legislate against any other business forming a similar arrangement with a young person wanting to gain industry experience in their chosen field.
The amount and stupidity of #FakeNews flying against Trump, and for the Anti-Trumpers, atm, is all sirens, lights and spotlights on stuff they’re all desperate to divert from.
I like the way they are all distilling their own vinegar and mining their own salt to rub into their own, self inflicted wounds … and I particularly like the toxic shit they’re mixing in with it. 😀
Ah. A cigar handling specialist.
You just got trolled, you fucking idiot!
I suspect she could get a seven figure sum for that dress, so long as she hasn’t washed it.
I can see the contrast, monst.
Clinton didn’t pay her whereas trump may have. Lol
Stfu
Colourful characters?
Fixed.
I love that he thinks that a survey of scientists (whatever science they study) makes something science – as opposed to that other sciency stuff like testing hypotheses, measuring, analysing etc.
Presumably he thinks that, if a survey of scientists show they prefer Game of Thrones to Vikings, it is a scientific fact that Game of Thrones is superior to Vikings.
Give it a couple of years and ANZAC Day will be cancelled completely.
m0nty never fails to deliver. Even buzzfeed who released the fiction laid out clearly that it is bollocks, but they’re happy with the clickbait. m0nty, your mental breakdown is complete.
Remember with the Trump scandals, the bloke is tee total and anti drugs, meaning the worst dirt the entire Clinton/Democrat/Soros machine could dig up on the bloke was a bit of old audio with him being crude.
Well according to today’s news ‘dump’, Don Juan el Trumpo at least paid for the Russki hooks to pee on the bed.
Bubba simply captured the value of Monica’s various labours for free. What a capitalist swine !
She did get free cigars from the old lecher though.
The story is that Trump paid hooker to piss on a bed Obama was going to sleep in. Think about it, are you going to notice someone pissed in your bed?
It’s always “but a squirrel!” with you lot, isn’t it.
It would have been more appropriate for the leak about the leaks by the PEE-OTUS to have come from WikiLeaks. But, you know.
Trump is a germophobe. I can’t really envision him liking being pissed on.
I don’t judge, I am just presenting the facts as BuzzFeed provides them
No! I won’t stand for it! A capitalist would pay.
Bubba was harking back to one of his party’s oldest beliefs. One they fought a war for: Slavery.
Obama just said that America was flawed at the beginning but we have the capacity to change it and it’s a better place now than when he started.
He inserted a few double negatives.
Obama is on the Tele now, waffling on about his greatness. I just can’t bring myself to listen to it.
The genius of planting a golden shower story on the day of Obama’s farewell address is impossible to better.
Bravo!
Pee is sterile. Germophobes know all about that.
They really are going full-bore with the Russian angle.
Who was it that sold the Russians 20% of the US reserves of Uranium?
Monst
Explain, you appear to be incoherently angry with people here.
It must have come as a relief when you found that out.
Victim groups Obama’s given a shout out so far:
Slaves (19th Century ones not those held by muslims today.
Immigrants
Refugees
Women
Waiting for Gays, Transgenders and whatever Michelle is.
The giveaway was the failure of the DebbilDebbil Russians to compromise the Trumpster via business deals. But they succeeded with piddling prossies.
Makes sense.
JC, you are not one to lecture about getting angry with Cats. You’re on here every day ranting on about some rando.
IT, stop being kecky.
mUnter, you seem to be implying that Putin ‘installed Trump in the White House.”
Can you describe precisely how he is supposed to have done so?
Did he hack into electronic voting machines?
Did he manipulate manual voting records after they were entered into computers?
Did he have thousands of bogus voters planted in the US who voted illegally?
If you say that he spread false rumours on some dark corner of the internet to discredit Clinton (rumours which were immediately adopted by a majority of voters), can you explain how a person who has had a 30 year public profile in the US can have her (cough) “good reputation” trashed by one or two obscure internet rumours?
And, if so, why didn’t Trump suffer the same loss of confidence as a result of the fake-news shit spread around by DNC operatives?
What does that mean?
I mean keecky.
Trump is God. The left are allowing the farewell speech of their deity to be overshadowed by a bullshit story of the Trumpster having golden showers and getting whores to piss on Obama’s bed. I’ve heard nowt on Obamas speech, but now know that Trumps blond locks are due to Russian urine. Thankyou m0nty and the left.
What does that mean?
Here it comes.
“Those brown kids are going to represent a larger and larger proportion of our workforce.”
Is this something to do with Same Keckovitch? Is it about lamb?
This year is going to be fucking GOLD! Hard to believe but it will be better than 2016.
Thank you America for electing The Donald.
Icky.
Haha. Not likely unless Obama thinks welfare means workforce.
No Gab, it’s like when you pick up a bit of dog guano or chewing gum and Mum says, Don’t touch that, it’s keeky.
Maybe it was just my family. Move on.
Bubble boy lecturing about bubbles.
Aren’t they chillun of color?
Give it a couple of years and ANZAC Day will be cancelled completely.
We can only hope. Too much white, male privilege.
But ISIS returnees will be given the keys to the city & able to enjoy a celebratory cafe bombing of the infidel.
So how are parents going to explain what a Golden Shower is to their kids tonight after they watch the news?
I hope The Project or Bandana Man can give ample guidance.
There was a ‘Ickes’ who headed ‘WPA’
Today is Wednesday.
The entire episode of SNL is being re-written for this weekend.
The Blue Mountains are a hotbed of Greens, Alternatives and other mung beans. From memory, Blackheath is the epicentre.
The excuse to cancel ANZAC Day must have been irrestable.
Um, thousands of extremely incriminating Podesta emails. 650,000 even extremerly incriminating emails on Weiner’s laptop. Pay for play rampant in the Clinton Foundation.
Oh ok, look squirrel!
I can’t wait for Trump to lay waste to this blowhard’s legacy.
New fred.
ANZAC Day survived the 1960s.
The best way to finish off a thread.
Stay classy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuaePPMCUGk
Timeline of how the fake news got to the CIA:
https://i.redd.it/whwb2gqutz8y.png
I have always thought it celebrated only the winners, and that was not diversity.
Until there are Nazis and Kamikaze pilots in the parade, it is all just a charade to me.
Nicole Kidman in The Paperboy – beach stinger antidote?
Yoghurt weaving Central.
Oh Gawd, Obama weeping because Michelle so great.
Just beautiful, Monster. Trump666 is renting space free inside every lefty head. And you even bought the Russians-dun-it propaganda that was meant to impress the zombie leftoid wingnuts.
PS: you have better things to worry about, like creating happy children who don’t steal cars to shame their parents.
Lewinski wasn’t getting paid. Also, Bill wasn’t installed in the White House by Yeltsin.
Hilarious!
But Bill was the Prez, not a private citizen…
And (if Real News,lol) Trump paid the girls for their services, not took advantage of a lowly paid employee that he had power over like your boy Bill the Rapist.
The mental gymnastics are gold though Montel,Gold!
The idea that Trump, possibly the world’s greatest modern day pantsman (Leo notwithstanding) would pay for sex with hookers is ludicrous.
When you actually look at the guy’s character – no drinking,drugs, big family man, genuine good nature,etc it becomes even more impossible.
Those scamps at 4change have struck again. The Leftists being pantsed again by the alt-right troll army! Glorious!
😀
JC, no she was not. She was an unpaid intern.
Bahahaha!!
Your blindspot for those rakes must be soooo annoying,Monst!?
I feel for you man.
Monster is OK with a Prez that sticks cigars inside the unpaid work experience girl IN THE OVAL OFFICE…
A private citizen availing themselves of the services of professional sex workers at market rates – EVIL!
LOL!
Yeah, every time I give a golden shower to a bunch of hookers I make sure I don’t start the proceedings until the Russian cameraman is in the room and given a thumbs up to say his gear is all working properly.
This whole golden shower lacks credibility – unless el Trumpo was eating a baby at the same time.
