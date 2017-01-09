Financial Advice From Government – Ha!

Is it chutzpah or hubris that the Commonwealth Government, through ASIC, is offering financial advice to citizens. Perhaps it is hallucinogenic drugs.

Fresh this morning, ASIC has directed citizens to its MoneySmart website to help people:

in organising your household budget, getting on top of debts or saving for something significant.

Kind of ironic that ASIC falls under the broader Treasury portfolio. I wonder whether the budgeting app was tested by the budget group?

Here are ASIC’s 6 pieces of advice. Make sure you are sitting when you read this.

Review your finances Take control of your debts Create a savings buffer Maximise your super Buying a car in 2017? Seeking financial advice

And the corker – the government encouraging voluntary additional superannuation contributions also. Breathtaking.