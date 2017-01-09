Financial Advice From Government – Ha!

Posted on 10:22 am, January 9, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Is it chutzpah or hubris that the Commonwealth Government, through ASIC, is offering financial advice to citizens.  Perhaps it is hallucinogenic drugs.

Fresh this morning, ASIC has directed citizens to its MoneySmart website to help people:

in organising your household budget, getting on top of debts or saving for something significant.

Kind of ironic that ASIC falls under the broader Treasury portfolio.  I wonder whether the budgeting app was tested by the budget group?

Here are ASIC’s 6 pieces of advice.  Make sure you are sitting when you read this.

  1. Review your finances
  2. Take control of your debts
  3. Create a savings buffer
  4. Maximise your super
  5. Buying a car in 2017?
  6. Seeking financial advice

And the corker – the government encouraging voluntary additional superannuation contributions also.  Breathtaking.

3 Responses to Financial Advice From Government – Ha!

  1. thefrolickingmole
    #2256237, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Maximise your super

    So we can steal it before you retire, plebs…

  2. struth
    #2256241, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:49 am

    How much better would my household budget be if I didn’t have to pay for these wankers telling me how to budget?

    The truly disappointing thing is their lack of self awareness.

    The thought that lowering my taxes so as not to pay for their condescending bullshit really has not entered their tiny public servant minds.
    And they insulate themselves from anyone who might suggest it to them.
    They are fleecing you and with this, just rubbing your nose in it.
    Or as the poms would say…
    havin’ a laugh.

  3. Siltstone
    #2256247, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Is it 1st of April already?

