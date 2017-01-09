Give it up, Bronnie

Bronwyn Bishop is obviously still smarting over her ‘unfair’ treatment after she was caught taking a helicopter for a 90 kms trip to attend a party fund-raiser courtesy of taxpayers.
Get over it, I say. This didn’t come close to passing the pub test and if this action was ‘within the rules’, it just tells us how inadequate are the rules.
Now she has weighed into the Sussan Ley saga – can’t see her coming back – blaming socialists for her demise. Que? Socialists just love spending other people’s money, so they are hardly going to complain about a politician helping herself.
This included attending two New Year Eve parties on the Gold Coast hosted by Sarina Russo who has made her money taking money from the taxpayer for dubious training and employment schemes. I just can’t believe these attendances pass the rules; they certainly don’t pass the pub test. (Is Russo a big donor to the Liberal Party?)
As for Turnbull, it is over a year since the Tune/Conde report with its multiple recommendations was handed down. Let’s face it, he has simply sat on it because he doesn’t want to rock the boat with his lukewarm supporters who push the current rules to the limit.
And of course this stuff is bipartisan – Labor doesn’t want the rules changed either. Who can forget Tony Burke taking his family to Uluru – for official business, of course. Or Wayne Swan and Julia Gillard jetting off to weddings of staffers.
Here’s the thing, Bronnie: it’s a complete racket in which parliamentarians have a lend of ordinary folk. It’s got nothing to do with socialists or misogyny for that matter.
Former speaker Bronwyn Bishop has jumped to the defence of Sussan Ley, accusing socialists of tearing her down and arguing that double standards exist for women and men in politics.
Ms Bishop, who was herself forced to resign after claiming $5227 in taxpayer-funded expenses for a helicopter ride to a Liberal Party fundraiser, said Ms Ley’s critics were ideologically motivated and fuelled by the “Twitterati” and 24-hour news.
The former speaker has blamed socialists for the scrutiny over Sussan Ley’s travel expenses saga, comparing them to alcoholics, before turning her attack to the Labor Party.
Ms Ley stood aside as Health Minister on Monday morning pending the outcome of an investigation into her travel claims, following revelations she bought an $800,000 apartment on a taxpayer-funded trip to Gold Coast and has taken 27 flights in and out of the area in recent years, including two for New Year’s Eve engagements.
Ms Bishop said that she didn’t have specific knowledge of how Ms Ley’s travel was arranged “but I do know that there are socialists out there who want to attack free enterprise and anyone who sticks up for it. And I know that socialists, like alcoholics, will blame anyone but themselves. And whereas alcoholics can damage their own families, socialists can destroy the whole country.” (Completely bonkers)
The former speaker said the two inquiries into Ms Ley’s expenses – by the Department of Finance and Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet – should be allowed to run their course without the cabinet minister “being attacked by people behaving like a pack of dogs”.
“But let’s understand that there are people out there who wish to destroy free enterprise and those who stick up for it. Whereas socialism, which is always on the march, if you expose it, it can be defeated. And be under no illusions, whenever you see some of these arguments come to the fore, there will always be an ideological component,” the former member for Mackellar told Sky News.
Is Russo a big donor to the Liberal Party?
Um…yes!
Not only parliamentarians should be looked at but all public servants and their travel expenses as well.Why do we need ABC ”reporters” swanning around on overseas junkets when the topics they cover are reported by commercial media ?
Good Lord.
She’s still alive?
The entitlement is strong with this one.
I respect Bronwyn Bishop’s efforts to stand up against socialism… but when there’s an easily visible gap between the leader’s understanding of “normal” and what the rest of the country think of as “normal” you basically give those socialists a free kick.
They just can’t help themselves, can they?….. Or more’s the point. They just can’t stop helping themselves.
The bigger that Taxpool, the more swamp filth it attracts. There’s probably a clue in there somewhere.
In order to make a rational decision about this we need to check it against managers in businesses of comparable size. Take the size of government, see what role she has in it (say no. 10) and determine what mode of transport and class of travel they would use.
Politician get much lower pay than comparable people in the industry but their time is equally valueable so they should be treated more on less on par.
When was the last time BB mentioned the word socialist?
Good lord, senility comes on fast.