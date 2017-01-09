Give it up, Bronnie

Bronwyn Bishop is obviously still smarting over her ‘unfair’ treatment after she was caught taking a helicopter for a 90 kms trip to attend a party fund-raiser courtesy of taxpayers.

Get over it, I say. This didn’t come close to passing the pub test and if this action was ‘within the rules’, it just tells us how inadequate are the rules.

Now she has weighed into the Sussan Ley saga – can’t see her coming back – blaming socialists for her demise. Que? Socialists just love spending other people’s money, so they are hardly going to complain about a politician helping herself.

This included attending two New Year Eve parties on the Gold Coast hosted by Sarina Russo who has made her money taking money from the taxpayer for dubious training and employment schemes. I just can’t believe these attendances pass the rules; they certainly don’t pass the pub test. (Is Russo a big donor to the Liberal Party?)

As for Turnbull, it is over a year since the Tune/Conde report with its multiple recommendations was handed down. Let’s face it, he has simply sat on it because he doesn’t want to rock the boat with his lukewarm supporters who push the current rules to the limit.

And of course this stuff is bipartisan – Labor doesn’t want the rules changed either. Who can forget Tony Burke taking his family to Uluru – for official business, of course. Or Wayne Swan and Julia Gillard jetting off to weddings of staffers.

Here’s the thing, Bronnie: it’s a complete racket in which parliamentarians have a lend of ordinary folk. It’s got nothing to do with socialists or misogyny for that matter.