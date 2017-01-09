Give it up, Bronnie

Bronwyn Bishop is obviously still smarting over her ‘unfair’ treatment after she was caught taking a helicopter for a 90 kms trip to attend a party fund-raiser courtesy of taxpayers.
Get over it, I say. This didn’t come close to passing the pub test and if this action was ‘within the rules’, it just tells us how inadequate are the rules.
Now she has weighed into the Sussan Ley saga – can’t see her coming back – blaming socialists for her demise. Que? Socialists just love spending other people’s money, so they are hardly going to complain about a politician helping herself.
This included attending two New Year Eve parties on the Gold Coast hosted by Sarina Russo who has made her money taking money from the taxpayer for dubious training and employment schemes. I just can’t believe these attendances pass the rules; they certainly don’t pass the pub test. (Is Russo a big donor to the Liberal Party?)
As for Turnbull, it is over a year since the Tune/Conde report with its multiple recommendations was handed down. Let’s face it, he has simply sat on it because he doesn’t want to rock the boat with his lukewarm supporters who push the current rules to the limit.
And of course this stuff is bipartisan – Labor doesn’t want the rules changed either. Who can forget Tony Burke taking his family to Uluru – for official business, of course. Or Wayne Swan and Julia Gillard jetting off to weddings of staffers.
Here’s the thing, Bronnie: it’s a complete racket in which parliamentarians have a lend of ordinary folk. It’s got nothing to do with socialists or misogyny for that matter.
Former speaker Bronwyn Bishop has jumped to the defence of Sussan Ley, accusing socialists of tearing her down and arguing that double standards exist for women and men in politics.
Ms Bishop, who was herself forced to resign after claiming $5227 in taxpayer-funded expenses for a helicopter ride to a Liberal Party fundraiser, said Ms Ley’s critics were ideologically motivated and fuelled by the “Twitterati” and 24-hour news.
The former speaker has blamed socialists for the scrutiny over Sussan Ley’s travel expenses saga, comparing them to alcoholics, before turning her attack to the Labor Party.
Ms Ley stood aside as Health Minister on Monday morning pending the outcome of an investigation into her travel claims, following revelations she bought an $800,000 apartment on a taxpayer-funded trip to Gold Coast and has taken 27 flights in and out of the area in recent years, including two for New Year’s Eve engagements.
Ms Bishop said that she didn’t have specific knowledge of how Ms Ley’s travel was arranged “but I do know that there are socialists out there who want to attack free enterprise and anyone who sticks up for it. And I know that socialists, like alcoholics, will blame anyone but themselves. And whereas alcoholics can damage their own families, socialists can destroy the whole country.” (Completely bonkers)
The former speaker said the two inquiries into Ms Ley’s expenses – by the Department of Finance and Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet – should be allowed to run their course without the cabinet minister “being attacked by people behaving like a pack of dogs”.
“But let’s understand that there are people out there who wish to destroy free enterprise and those who stick up for it. Whereas socialism, which is always on the march, if you expose it, it can be defeated. And be under no illusions, whenever you see some of these arguments come to the fore, there will always be an ideological component,” the former member for Mackellar told Sky News.
Is Russo a big donor to the Liberal Party?
Um…yes!
Not only parliamentarians should be looked at but all public servants and their travel expenses as well.Why do we need ABC ”reporters” swanning around on overseas junkets when the topics they cover are reported by commercial media ?
I respect Bronwyn Bishop’s efforts to stand up against socialism… but when there’s an easily visible gap between the leader’s understanding of “normal” and what the rest of the country think of as “normal” you basically give those socialists a free kick.
They just can’t help themselves, can they?….. Or more’s the point. They just can’t stop helping themselves.
The bigger that Taxpool, the more swamp filth it attracts. There’s probably a clue in there somewhere.
In order to make a rational decision about this we need to check it against managers in businesses of comparable size. Take the size of government, see what role she has in it (say no. 10) and determine what mode of transport and class of travel they would use.
Politician get much lower pay than comparable people in the industry but their time is equally valueable so they should be treated more on less on par.
Russo is a major donor to both parties, seeing as she’s farting through silk due to patronage it’s for once a worthwhile investment. The fact that such cronyism with zero public benefit is enabled by both majors shows how little difference there actually is between them, and how both treat their employers with ipen and utter contempt. Firing from a large bore cannon into a brick wall at close range would be snusing and entertaining, but far too civilised and humane for these human hookworms.
I can’t believe the amount of jealousy reflected in the comments on this and the other so-called rorting thread.
Good God people, one of the few pleasures of public life is being wined and dined for free along with travel. Here you all are whining like little children, WHAH I’m not getting any mommy, why should she get some! WHAH!. Get a grip!
The sums involved are petty change and the whole thing stinks of a distraction, designed to distract the little minds of the right that believe they are more righteous than anyone else.
Just because you have morals, please do us the courtesy of not infecting the rest of us with them.
I re-iterate, give the MP’s and senators free access to dining and travel and stop this idiotic witch-huntery of Salem proportions.
Politician(sic) get much lower pay than comparable people in the industry but their time is equally valueable so they should be treated more on less on par.
Bullshit. Who in any industry would employ any of these incompetent, larcenous personality bypasses in a janitorial role, let alone anything with sny responsibility? They go into politics precisely gecause they’d never have sny money, power, prestige or future if rekying on their meagre talents; also if they actually were out into a position of substance by some hideous IT error by HR, they would be personally liable for the inevitable fuckup that’d ensue.
Pity it’s not a hunt on Salem rules, I’d line up for a jolly good pressing.
Bronnie’s pub test certainly doesn’t raise the bar:
“This is an ex-government minister, free-enterprise stick-up.
Any objectors?”
Well done Sus(s)an Ley and Bronwyn Bishop.
You just pissed off a yuuuge swathe of conservative voters and quite possibly doomed the LNP to political oblivion. Too late to start bleating about “within the rules” and “I will pay it back”, the damage is done.
Self awareness is not a strong point with these pointy headed fools.
The ‘swill’ that call themselves politicians deserve all the abuse that is heaped upon them.
The ‘entitlements’ argument does not pass the ‘pub test’.
No wonder politicians of all persuasions are hated by so many.
We need an Aussie Trump Judith. What about Mark Latham? Appropriately sized ego, talks the type of talk attractive to the disaffected. I don’t know the bloke but as a 70 year old Conservative I’d vote for Latham before I’d vote for Turnbull. But he’s got no dough. We’d have to take up a collection.
“As for Turnbull, it is over a year since the Tune/Conde report with its multiple recommendations was handed down. ”
And yet even the Russo party is quite arguably encompassed within the definition of ‘official duties’ as recommended by Tune/Conde. In particular,
“attending another event, function or meeting to which a parliamentarian is invited, or attends, in his or her capacity as a member of the Parliament (or in his or her capacity as a minister or parliamentary office holder)”
And any tighter definition would almost certainly be unworkable. As I have argued before, you can’t manage ethics through detailed regulation, ultimately it is matter of people with individual personal integrity understanding and applying principals.
Des:
Or, it’s all just bread and circuses designed by our opponents to a) distract us, b) try to subvert the electoral process by artificially causing MP’s to resign due to idiotic miscellanies.
Just get rid of the rules, make all dining and travel payable only by the govt. all gifts to be banned and get on with government rather than this freak-show of a Salem witch trial.
How much of redfilth gillards travel and spending was simply to set herself up for life after politics.
When keating went to Indonesia on the taxpayer dollar to hunt up[ a buyer for his piggery, did he ever have to pay the travel back?.
Latham’s a part of the self-selected ruling class, losing an election then losing your shit doesn’t alter your genetic make-up. Trump is where he is mainly through not being a politician, the political class that see government as a career need to be purged, they are the problem.
I sort of get what she is trying to say. When a Labor pollie has his snout in the trough nobody says anything. When a Coalition pollie has his snout in the trough the media is all over it.
In some respects what Ley did is worse than what Bronnie did because it was for personal gain. But both sides do it.
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/julia-jets-off-to-a-vip-wedding/news-story/238017071de7e648eaeb89a809a65365
FRESH from being returned in a farcical leadership spill, Julia Gillard yesterday flew to northern NSW on a taxpayer funded VIP jet for a staffer’s wedding and several low key announcements.
As I have argued before, you can’t manage ethics through detailed regulation, ultimately it is matter of people with individual personal integrity understanding and applying principals.
Precisely the problem, politics attracts people with personal integrity like positive ions attract positive ions.
Prying Bronny off the taxpayers’ tit is like getting a geriatric to leave the ALPBC staff co-op of their own accord.