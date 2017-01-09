This is a link to an article in the Federalist

Shut Down America’s Refugee Programs Before They Turn Us Into Germany.

It is written by James Simpson who is described as

an economist, author and investigative journalist.

I am not sure what I think about Australia’s refugee program(s), primarily because I don’t know enough. But accepting what Simpson has written as korrekt, there are some rather concerning general trends and issues.

Immigration an increasingly important electoral matter. Let’s hope people are paying attention.

With respect to Australia, this was written:

Most recently, the Obama administration offered to accept 2,465 asylum seekers now being detained by Australia which that country refuses to accept because of their possible ties to terrorism. In response to congressional inquiries, the administration has declared information about this agreement classified.

Here are some other highlights from this article:

Virtually all U.S. Somalis originally arrived as refugees or asylum seekers or are their children. Many now take months-long trips back to Somalia, contradicting their purported reason for seeking asylum: fleeing Somalia for their lives.

…

A September 2016 DHS Inspector General report found that 1,982 aliens from countries known for immigration fraud or terror-links who were scheduled for deportation were instead granted citizenship using false identities because fingerprint records were missing.

…