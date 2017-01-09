“Trumpistan”

In a direct sense, Mr Trump’s elevation was made possible by the F.B.I.’s blatant intervention in the election, Russian subversion, and the supine news media that obligingly played up fake scandals while burying real ones on the back pages.
That is Paul Krugman writing in the New York Times.
The American President is a cult of personality. It always has been…. Take JFK for example and people bawling in the street when he got shot….
I put it to Krugman, that the Cult of the President is a lot less nowadays, not more. Who would be bawling in the street if Obama had been shot and nobody would be shedding a tear if Trump lost a chunk of his skull tomorrow.
Just more Anti Trump hyperbole and the usual main-fake-stream media inanities.
If the media really want to visit an American “Stan”…. They should go to Dearborn Michigan.
More fake news from the fakestream media.
Ahahahahahahahahahahaha.
http://contrakrugman.com/ep-68-corruption-what-krugman-sees-and-what-he-pretends-not-to-see/
Just because the utterances of the emotionally unwell are put down on paper does not make them “writings”.
I’m quite certain that many high profile academics will be sorry soon. They have forgotten that what made them high profile in the first place was not their opinions but their unwillingness to take sloppy ideological shortcuts. So many fine minds ruined by the quick fix of instant popularity.
Krugman says “America Becomes a Stan”.
I prefer that to the pompous Ollie it became some years ago. In the meantime, the Dance of the Cuckoos plays out on the streets of Washington.