What is social justice.

This is a serious question. I keep hearing people chanting for social justice, but I have never really understood what they were seeking.

Before writing this piece, I sensed that social justice was one of those tools used by members of the political left to claim a higher morality and higher virtuosity so as to implement their destructive ideas. Remember, when it comes to the political left, it’s not about outcomes but intentions. Notwithstanding and not keeping the appropriate company who might explain it to me, I decided to ask Professor Google who defined social justice as:

justice in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities, and privileges within a society.

So basically, and correct me if I am wrong here, what is claimed is that there are people in our society who have wealth, opportunities and privileges and those who don’t; and the role of social justice champions is to equalize wealth, opportunities and privileges across society. Sounds to me that social-justice is the nouveau expression for social-ism.

Last I checked, socialism is not about creating wealth or opportunities, but redistributing them by taking from one group and giving to another. From wealth redistribution to affirmative action. And importantly, those redistributing taking a handsome fee for their services.

Advocates of such policies seem to have no interest in wealth creation or opportunity expansion.

One might think that after watching India and China over the past 20 years it might be obvious that the only way to reduce poverty and increase opportunity is not through redistribution but creation. Hundreds of millions moved out of poverty, not through government planning, redistribution and regulation, but through wealth creation.

The only way to reduce poverty is to create wealth. The only way to reduce privilege is to increase opportunity. And when it comes to who does what, it is the people who create the wealth that reduce the poverty. It is not the people who redistribute the wealth.

As Abraham Lincoln said:

You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer.

But the problem here seems to be that the political left claim to want to help people while they are poor when what they really want to go to intimate inner city cocktail parties and say they help poor people. Sadly, the truth is that their interest is in keeping people poor because otherwise, from where would come their false morality.