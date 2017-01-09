What is social justice.

This is a serious question. I keep hearing people chanting for social justice, but I have never really understood what they were seeking.
Before writing this piece, I sensed that social justice was one of those tools used by members of the political left to claim a higher morality and higher virtuosity so as to implement their destructive ideas. Remember, when it comes to the political left, it’s not about outcomes but intentions. Notwithstanding and not keeping the appropriate company who might explain it to me, I decided to ask Professor Google who defined social justice as:
justice in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities, and privileges within a society.
So basically, and correct me if I am wrong here, what is claimed is that there are people in our society who have wealth, opportunities and privileges and those who don’t; and the role of social justice champions is to equalize wealth, opportunities and privileges across society. Sounds to me that social-justice is the nouveau expression for social-ism.
Last I checked, socialism is not about creating wealth or opportunities, but redistributing them by taking from one group and giving to another. From wealth redistribution to affirmative action. And importantly, those redistributing taking a handsome fee for their services.
Advocates of such policies seem to have no interest in wealth creation or opportunity expansion.
One might think that after watching India and China over the past 20 years it might be obvious that the only way to reduce poverty and increase opportunity is not through redistribution but creation. Hundreds of millions moved out of poverty, not through government planning, redistribution and regulation, but through wealth creation.
The only way to reduce poverty is to create wealth. The only way to reduce privilege is to increase opportunity. And when it comes to who does what, it is the people who create the wealth that reduce the poverty. It is not the people who redistribute the wealth.
As Abraham Lincoln said:
You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer.
But the problem here seems to be that the political left claim to want to help people while they are poor when what they really want to go to intimate inner city cocktail parties and say they help poor people. Sadly, the truth is that their interest is in keeping people poor because otherwise, from where would come their false morality.
Some columnist decided to satirise ‘Social Justice’ by referring to ‘Cosmic Justice’! Why should the dinosaurs have been wiped out? Bring them back! That sort of thing. Mocking laughter can be the best medicine.
Social Justice is a Marxist social construct.
Those who claim to seek “social justice” (I will not call them social justice warriors, even as an insult) confuse equality of opportunity with equality of outcome.
Genuine equality of opportunity cannot produce equality of outcome because people are different. As a simple example, not everyone who wishes to pilot a jetliner will, because not all have the ability. When asked if they would be happy to fly in an aircraft with an “equality of outcome” pilot, I suspect that most would say no.
Even financial equality of outcome would not really appeal to those campaigners. Ask them if they believe that all staff in a school, principal, school secretary, librarian, classroom teachers, janitor, should all be paid the same, again I suspect that the proposition would be rejected.
Social justice is just an extreme form of virtue signalling, its proponents would run a mile if it were to be applied to them.
Hence ‘global warming’. ‘Fighting’ it is an even more effective way to destroy wealth than socialism.
My current litmus test for the maddies is the tearful farewell to Castro. A great list, including the Pope. What’s a few tens of thousands of deaths and the destruction of a country’s wealth to a Pope, after all.
social justice is the opposite of natural justice, it is mob rule given wings by marxist c*nts.
Sadly, the truth is that their interest is in keeping people poor because otherwise, from where would come their false morality.
To the casual observer it may seem oddly inconsistent that the same people who bemoan the impact of white settlement on the indigenous folk and champion the environment also demand higher and “non-discriminatory” immigration and refugee intakes. The observer must realise that these “causes” are not ends but means, the means to destroy the British derived culture of Australia – including, of course, capitalism – that their envious souls cannot abide.
“Social Justice” was explained to me, so very earnestly, as meaning that “the gap between the “Haves” and the “have nots “shouldn’t be as wide as it was.”
Daddy was a barrister, Mummy was a doctor, and she was studying “Yarts” at Curtin University.
Feel like you could post this in almost any thing here Boambee and it would fit
Baldrick. Spartacus definition of SJ he found is Pure Narxism in a different hat .marx and engels would be proud of the deviousness of their present day followers ,ulyanov.stalin maon ,polpot ,castro allende guevarra would be envious.
Social justice is just a twitter feed constructed by a facebook account with images by Instagram charged against the taxpayer dime.
“Social Justice” is the converse of real justice.
In real justice, your rewards and sanctions are determined primarily on the basis of your acts and omissions, and your demographic identity is prima facie irrelevant.
In “social justice” your rewards and sanctions are determined primarily by your demographic identity, and your acts and omissions are prima facie irrelevant.
E.g if a Muslim Imam advocates the killing of gays – cultural sensitivity is required, but if a traditional Christian (after confirming that all Christian duties to others apply to gays as much as to anyone else) points out what the Bible says about homosexual conduct – hate speech!18C! Destroy! Destroy! Destroy!
It stems from a socialists hatred of the west and everything about it.
By the way, our schools have actual “social Justice officers”.
Marxist public servants paid to agitate and brainwash young children into hating the west and themselves.
They are doing irreparable damage and abusing children.
This is before we consider safe schools and the rest of the Marxist program.
Children are given roles as “social justice monitor”
Hitler and Stalin would be proud.
It all starts in our schools.
Indeed. Pilot choice has a way of getting to the pointy end of social justice. 🙂
If they label it properly, as charity, freely chosen and given, I would have no objection. Let them pose away, give as much as they can and raise as much money as they can to be used as usefully as any given charity of their choice deems fit. The world abounds in worthy causes.
It is when they get political about it that celebs and their ilk are laughable in the extreme.
It’s a euphemism for redistribution of wealth from producers to favoured groups, and oppression of whipping boy groups in favour of expanded rights for favoured groups.
Just a euphemism for leftist power politics, really.
Its one of those curiously mutable terms which is boiled down to “gimme dat”…
Without a source of (usually state) funds how many coursed in feminist social justice vaginal knitting do you think would be on offer?
In generally most of the people involved have mental issues, thats not an exaggeration, read nearly any snowflakes biography and they cant stick their self appointed stigmata as proof of their victimhood.
Yet somehow we are supposed to believe a bunch of medicated mad people are the ones best placed to define justice/sex/wealth distribution.
If you want to support a local business who are the good guys and supply a great product (and are currently being bullied by social justice wankers) then buy Maleny Milk.
Adding the adjective “social” in front of any noun has the effect of changing the meaning of the phrase to the exact opposite of what any rational person would assign to the noun by itself.
Social Justice means never having to say you’re sorry.
Except when you apologise for crimes which you didn’t commit, mostly as a way of trying to shame others into doing likewise.
What is “Social Justice”….. forcing those who attain to support those who refuse to participate…. About sums it up.
So when a “Din doo nuffink” mugs people for their stuff, it isn’t a thug attacking a victim. It’s more like a victim taking what is rightfully theirs…. Because Social Justice.
Simples.
Social justice = equality of outcome = communism. This idea has been tried in a few countries and does not work. Anyone who thinks it ever will is just plain stupid.
Yes social justice is socialism and more about equality.
This is everyone is equally poor through the distribution of wealth, equally bad opportunities, and the total removal of privilege except of course for those in charge of the government.
Classic examples today are Venezuela and Cuba etc.
Here is a song I wrote over 30 years ago, to the tune of Waltzing Maltilda :
The Capitalist’s Lament
Once a budding capitalist started up a business
Under the impression that initiative was the key
And he sang as he worked and toiled till his profits flowed
You’ll be amazed at what’s possible when your’re free.
Chorus:
You’ll be amazed, you’ll be amazed you’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.
And he sang as the dollars flowed into his bank account
You’ll be amazed at what’s possible when your free.
He hired a gang of workers who shared in his prosperity
Each was dependent on the other you see
And they sang as their pay increased with more production
You’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.
Chorus:
Along came the treasurer armed with the Assessment Act
Down came the social workers one, two, three
Give us the dollars you’ve got in your bank account.
You’re now working for us, don’t you see?
And they sang as they looted the profits of the capitalist
You’re now working for us, don’t you see?
The harder he worked, the more they all demanded
The burden became intolerable to bear
He tried tax avoidance but they milked him in retrospect
This is the age of social justice they cheered
And they sang as they struck the fatal blow against him
This is the age of social justice they cheered.
Up got the capitalist and shut down his business
You will never make me a slave said he
And his records may be found at the bottom of the harbour
Initiative is destroyed when man is not free
You’ll be amazed, you’ll be amazed you’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.
You cannot be a ‘problem solver’ and market yourself as such, and actually do what you claim you can do: solve problems (real or imagined). You’d do yourself out of a job (money, social status etc).
I believe you are wrong, to the extent that you have interpreted a statement which describes scope as one defining objectives.