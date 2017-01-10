Allan Hird talks to 3AW

James Hird’s father (and Cat threadster and sometime poster) spoke to 3AW this morning.
Listen here.
Best wishes to Allan and James Hird.
I haven’t watched a game of AFL since 2013. The way James was treated was rotten, but especially by the club he loved. You expect the worst from AFL House, but the club should’ve fought tooth and nail for James and the players the same way James and the Hird family fought for EFC on and off the field.
I’d rather be cheering EFC along in a suburban league than cheer along a club that went along with one of the great injustices of Australian sport just to stay chummy with the big end of town.
Good on him. I despise the AFL and its self appointment as morality police, social engineer, prosecutor, judge and jury. I despise the crap unleashed by Gillard and the ASDA, populated as it is by penis tuckers and dykes. Best wishes to James Hird and his family. Just don’t isolate yourself from your friends, James. Stand tall. Truth will out. Oh and whoever that judge’s wife was…name her. No free passes for malicious twerps. Let’s see the court of publuc opinion judge her.
Oh and for the record, if you wamt to know how corrupt the AFL is, try this crap charge about bringing the game into disrepute. The mullahs and their blasphemy laws can’t come close to that Kafka-esque monstrosity.
I’ve been trying to learn about the Hird matter.
As far as I can tell he did nothing wrong but was scapegoated by a bunch of despicable cowards in the AFL, dancing to the tune of the douchebags at ASADA.
The cowardice of the players, not just the institution itself, was also despicable.
They should have stopped playing until Hird and other innocents were exonerated.
I’d like to see what the ‘authorities’ would have done about that.
Never forget that EFC Dr Bruce Reid’s answer to the AFL was that they better lawyer up and he would see them in the Supreme Court. The AFL caved.
He knew what sort of people he was dealing with and that the AFL kangaroo court process was not to be trusted.