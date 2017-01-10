I wouldn’t sign a group letter in a fit. So what accounts for the 370 mainly academic US economists, including 8 Nobel Laureates, putting their name to an initiative called Economists against Trump, with its own app?

The amazing thing about the letter is how anti-intellectual, imprecise and misleading are the points made. Anyone with half a brain would balk at the language and query the generalisations.

Seriously? Do they really think that Bureau of Labor Statistics always gets in right? (Our ABS makes serious blunders from time to time.) And NAFTA is a very old-fashioned agreement that has outlived its usefulness.

And when it comes to the economics of immigration, most of these economists simply want to disregard the distributional impacts – the negative consequences for low skilled local workers.

And asserting magical thinking on the part of Trump? These numpties look as though they live on another planet.

The most disappointing aspect for me, however, is the inclusion of some of the names of the signatories, including Deaton and Alessini, whose work I admire. I guess the reality is that the vast majority of the US academics are liberal and strong supporters of the Democrats.

Here are the points that were made in early November just before the election.