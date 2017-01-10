Outback Aarhus

Don’t want to go too far into my trip to Europe stories, but the photo is of the TV in the lobby of the hotel here in Aarhus in Denmark which is from an episode of The Flying Doctors that was being shown on the main TV station, with subtitles, at 8:00 am. And at the other end of the lobby, the TV was showing highlights from the tennis in Australia. I am here with a bunch of students, but it does turn out that Aarhus is the European Capital of Culture for 2017. Truly does represent why coming to Europe is such an immense pleasure (but also reminds me why being able to return to Australia is an even bigger pleasure).