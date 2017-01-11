Anyone for polo?

Politicians must think we came down with the last shower if they imagine we accept the lame excuses of being “within the rules” and undertaking official ministerial business when it comes to these private jaunts that politicians are so fond of.
What possible official ministerial business is being undertaken when foreign minister, Julie Bishop, and her perennially tanned boyfriend attend the elite polo event in Portsea? Give us a break.
The reality is she, along with others, take every opportunity to mix freebies in their private lives with ”official” business so they can sting the taxpayer for the costs of travel to and from these events. If it’s not polo, it’s the football or the racing or New Year Eve’s parties or weddings.
And undertaking personal financial transactions, why not get the taxpayer to fund the trips? A bit of “stakeholder consultation” should do it to justify the taxpayer paying the costs (which would be tax-deductible if undertaken privately).
What really gets my goat is the use of taxpayer monies to fund family holidays – come on down Chris Bowen, Tony Burke, Christopher Pyne, Bill Shorten, Brendan O’Connor and who knows who else?
Seriously? If family members have to be reunited with parliamentarians (a pretty dubious justification), let them travel to Canberra for the joy of it all.
But we should not think this gaming of the system is confined to politicians. Statutory office holders and DFAT staffers (and seconded officers from other departments including Treasury and Defence) are adept at maximizing private financial gains and pleasures while sending the bill to the taxpayer.
It is a ironic in fact that Julie Bishop has ordered a review of the expenses of DFAT staff when overseas. The perks, depending on the level, include:
- Driver, cook and housekeeper are often included in the package;
- Car provided;
- Highly subsidised accommodation;
- Top level health and dental expenses are all covered;
- Regular trips back to Australia for the whole family (business class, of course);
- Boarding school fees depending on the age of children;
- Representation allowance;
- Free communications, including for private needs.
DFAT staff game this system to an inch of its life having teeth capped while overseas, children’s orthodontic needs met, the timing of babies manipulated, school fees subsidised when returning to Canberra and the list goes on.
My view is that no one should be worse off if they are posted overseas. But this stuff is just completely OTT. Who needs a driver? Just take UBER. And cook and housekeeper? Let’s get real. It’s not the nineteenth century.
And certain statutory office holders really make the most on offer. Certain members of the Fair Work Commission, for instance, are known to travel to cities at which major sporting events occur – just incidentally, of course. This has been noticed by certain senior members of FWC but because the members effectively are autonomous and can decide their own work schedules and the places at which work is undertaken, this practice continues unconstrained.
If the public knew half the truth, there would be real revolt. It is only when the truce between the two major parties breaks down that some of this is revealed.
But don’t think the REFORMS will change anything: the parties will sue for peace and this rorting of the public will continue.
Postscript: To show that the government is not serious about this stuff – just how pathetic is Scott Ryan, Special Minister for State, who used to believe in economic freedom – that he couldn’t get around to killing off the remnants of the Gold Pass, which would have taken five minutes to pass the House and Senate. He has been sitting on the Tune/Conde report for over a year and done nothing.
Been an expensive week for Versace clad Skeletor.
She fleeced us for a trip to the polo and gave away a few tens of billions in maritime territory to the Timorese and soon to follow the Indos.
Judith, I agree with you on the perks for public servants. They should be curtailed. However, MP’s and senators jobs do include an element of wining and dining and travel. They are they ones suffering from the gotcha mentality of the rest of us. Cut them some slack and let them get on with the business of govt.
I note, that it’s always the right side of politics that gets pinged for these petty “offences”, hardly ever the left side and when the left is pinged they simply ignore it.
Would an employee of a private business be allowed to do things this way? Of course not.
And politicians reply, “But we aren’t employees of a private business. That’s a facile comparison. Everything I did was within the rules.”
Maybe, maybe not – but that’s the whole point. The average Australian sees you getting away with things they themselves would never be able to get away with, and wonders why it’s so. Why the rules are different. And how in touch you can really be with the people you claim to represent when you keep taking their money in a manner of which they disapprove – within the rules or not – and act shocked when someone accuses you of misusing public funds.
“But it’s within the rules!” Yes – that’s the problem.
What happens in private business is in no way related to what happens in govt.
Your argument reduces to petty jealousy. I can’t have it, mummy make them stop!
Remind me again why I pay taxes…
I would advise you not to read merely the first line of a post.
Had you read the rest of mine, you might have seen that I countenanced your objection.
They aren’t like each other. That isn’t the point. The point is – that the average Australian wonders why the rules should be different, especially considering every time one of these “witihin the rules” affairs blows up it’s HIS money that has paid for the jaunts.
These things may be within the rules – why, then, are the rules so?
Hear hear Judith. Simple. Let us decide what should be within the rules. Not ever going to happen.
Australia’s egalitarianism has been destroyed by this new aristocracy that thinks Canberra should be bloody
Versailles. Not only do these big spenders hollow out tax revenues, they also make everything more expensive for us proles. When last could the average working man treat his family to a meal above fish and chips or fast food court drek?
This is not going to go away this time nor should it. The people should wrest the cheque book out of their hands. Who is going to be allowed to do it?
Man, these people have a high ticket on themselves. Fifty billion for Christopher Pyne? I think not
I thought one of the arguments for high salaries for politicians was to make politics more attractive than working in business.
Excellent article Judith. Thanks for you great work.
I’m pretty sure there was an article by Roger Boyes in The Oz 3-4 weeks ago which took a grim view on the indulgences of various Western diplomatic corps, and their origins. Have searched the Oz’s database but no luck. (Dot?) Worth a read.
I’ve had various friends/colleagues in the APS benefit from the largess of o/s ‘postings.’ It’s extraordinary how quickly the SJW-blabbermouth-ex-graduate-set adapt to having yellow & brown servants at their beck and call, and how equally quickly they begin to treat said servants as second class citizens.
It might interest ADF personnel that the going tax free cheque pay-off for a 90-120 day stay in a dusty tent for Defence civilian types furiously typing out pointless missives on a departmental laptop behind the wire in our Al-Muthanna compound was around $60k. Nice work if you can jag it.
Good to see Eddie Obeid’s skiing maaaate Tony Burqa didn’t miss an opportunity.
I’m sure Des can come up with some examples.
When your average Australian finds it now costs him an absolute fortune to take his family to the movies, and that the yearly holiday needs to be postponed; when the average Australian finds him pay buying less and less of the things his family needs, let alone small luxuries like a trip to the pictures and maybe to Movie World –
– Then it’s perfectly reasonable for the average Australian to ask himself why politicians are allowed to claim unnecessary jaunts on the taxpayer’s dollar when clearly there are other alternatives, and in a manner that he, Mr Average Australian, would not be able to claim from his own employer.
It is perfectly reasonable for the average Australian to ponder whether the rules that allow such things are truly reflective of what the voters want and expect, and why he and others like him don’t really get a say in determining the rules themselves.
Nobody doubts that all this stuff is within the rules – again, that’s the problem.
Didn’t Menzies say words to the effect ‘be generous with your own money and be mean with OPM’.
Here is a thought-all politicians expenses can only be refunded when approved by an individual act of parliament for that politician for the year-so we can have the Julie Bishop Refund of Expenses Bill followed,if passed,by the Act of the same name.
Incidentally the extrawork involved in all of this would jam up proposed legislation for years which is good in my view since most legislation takes us backwards.