Parliamentary Reforms

Hot on this heals of his proposal to ratchet up taxation, former ASX CEO Elmer Funke Kupper has offered his ideas on improving political governance in Australia.

Funke Kupper offers 3 ideas:

Abolish the senate Increase parliamentary terms from 3 years to 4 years Setting minimum thresholds of primary votes thus making it harder for independents to get elected

He does not detail how these reforms are to be implemented, but waves his hand and say “make it so”.

Putting aside little things like the constitution, and ignoring the history of why Australia has a senate ( states’ house) in the first place, Funke Kupper notes that:

The productivity improvements alone would be material. More importantly, reforms would have a better chance of being implemented.

On this, he is absolutely correct. The productivity of parliament would be improved and the speed with which parliament can draft and pass legislation would be materially improved. Legislation such a carbon tax, increased GST and mining tax would quickly breeze through the parliament.

And with longer parliamentary terms, the second government of Kevin Rudd could have run for 15 months rather than the 3 months that it did.

Keep your eyes open. I believe Funke Kupper’s next contribution to the public debate will be an homage to the tooth fairy and the recipe for turning lead into gold.