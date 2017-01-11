Parliamentary Reforms

Hot on this heals of his proposal to ratchet up taxation, former ASX CEO Elmer Funke Kupper has offered his ideas on improving political governance in Australia.
Funke Kupper offers 3 ideas:
- Abolish the senate
- Increase parliamentary terms from 3 years to 4 years
- Setting minimum thresholds of primary votes thus making it harder for independents to get elected
He does not detail how these reforms are to be implemented, but waves his hand and say “make it so”.
Putting aside little things like the constitution, and ignoring the history of why Australia has a senate ( states’ house) in the first place, Funke Kupper notes that:
The productivity improvements alone would be material. More importantly, reforms would have a better chance of being implemented.
On this, he is absolutely correct. The productivity of parliament would be improved and the speed with which parliament can draft and pass legislation would be materially improved. Legislation such a carbon tax, increased GST and mining tax would quickly breeze through the parliament.
And with longer parliamentary terms, the second government of Kevin Rudd could have run for 15 months rather than the 3 months that it did.
Keep your eyes open. I believe Funke Kupper’s next contribution to the public debate will be an homage to the tooth fairy and the recipe for turning lead into gold.
How will entrenching politicians in Canberra for a longer period of time, as well as removing one of the major checks on the government’s power altogether (the Senate), possibly make for better governance?
Oh, I see. “Better governance” means “no one can possibly stop the government from passing whatever laws it wants.”
Silly me. I should have known it was NEVER about improving the quality of our political system, but about making it more difficult for voters to keep their representatives in check.
PS. I am in favour of reform of the Senate. Reform – but not abolition. QLD under Beattie and Bligh is the perfect example of what happens when there is no upper house to provide a check to the power of the executive.
And whether you liked Joh or hated him, he was able to stay in power only by an undemocratic gerrymander that gave undue weight to rural seats likely to vote for his Nationals. An upper house would have made this impossible.
Spot on. I do love how those proposing these reforms never address the complete impossibility of getting any of them enacted. Or the fact that some conflict with that document called the Constitution. Or the history of referendums in Australia.