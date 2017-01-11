The Donald J. Coyote syndrome

Wile E. Coyote must have eaten quite a lot of roadrunners in his time, even if not that roadrunner. Sylvester has to have eaten his fair share of birds, even if he never quite gets to Tweety. The big bad wolf may not have eaten those three little pigs, the ones with the clever oldest brother who built his house of brick, but he has certainly eaten his fair share of others. These are all extremely robust animals, whose fame rests on their role in never actually finally despatching their movie co-stars before the camera. But each looks very well fed and each is strictly a carnivore.

But these are just cartoons, right? Unfortunately it is a mentality that goes far wider that has helped to infantise the American public. The rest of this is a reflection on a movie we have just seen. No spoilers here, since I have now deleted the title having seen that knowing which film it is doesn’t affect what I want to say. Although this one is at the extreme end, there are many examples now showing from which you can learn that harm that shallow sentimentality has caused political judgement.

_____

But this is not a movie review; this is a discussion of the American left as represented by its insistence that all film endings be Hollywood endings. In a Hollywood ending, whatever might be the set up, everything works out fine. Probabilities and reality have nothing to do with plot lines. Audiences must have endings that do not upset them. Reality must never intrude. No lamb is ever torn to bits by wolves. No bird is ever devoured by cats. No chicken is ever eaten by a fox. No one is ever harmed by members of protected minority groups.

You might say that movies are movies and the real world is something else. Everyone knows the difference and movies are just for escapism, right? Except that politics as presented by the media has now become a form of escapism as well, and the editors of our media organisations understand the kinds of news that must never be reported since it would upset the delicate fake news narratives in which everyone is classified as either victims or villains. Some groups are Wile E. Coyote and others are their victims, and if you are the first, everything you do is bad, and if you are one of the second, then you are presented in the most positive way possible.

It may well be that humankind cannot bear very much reality, but the left cannot, it seems to me, bear almost any at all. The left, in their delusion that they are making a better world, are the creators of a large measure of the political evil we find, but even so, demand that they are never presented with an accounting for the horrors they have helped to create through their passive acquiescence. They are determined never to have to confront the evidence and consequences of their misjudgements, and the mainstream media fully intend to conspire with them in ensuring the problems they cause are never brought to their attention.

And while it hardly needs saying, anyone whose political opinions are influenced by the megastars of the entertainment industry will pay a very high price in the end. Whether known for their acting or musical performances, these people have no education of any kind in any of the major issues on which they pontificate, they know next to nothing about reason and logic but build their careers on their ability to fake emotion and provide surface impressions, and are so insulated from every form of harm that they cannot imagine what the world is like for ordinary people. Lindy Chamberlain had some idea of what a hard life can be like. Meryl Streep has none at all.