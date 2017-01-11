Liberty Quote
The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of the blessings. The inherent blessing of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.— Winston Churchill
Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
1.
2 (I think).
Sneaky!
I piss on this thread.
412. (Using a climate sciencer counting model)
BO is a Kenyan with an Hawaiian document. Who fooled Chicago then USA.
If I was in a bubble I wouldn’t be here, IT.
Ewwww. I’ll fetch the Ajax and mop.
And some Pine O Cleen
A guy I know is getting divorced.
One of the reasons was every time he got drunk, he’d piss the bed.
I was talking about Obama. You are far better than him.
Fake news?
Slacker finished off the old thread with a time line of how #Goldenshower is a set up.
From old thread:
Timeline of how the fake news got to the CIA:
https://i.redd.it/whwb2gqutz8y.png
BO
Allah?
It’s the National Tree of Thailand.
Rather pretty too.
20th
This could be fun.
Morocco ‘bans the sale and production of the burka’
So far Morocco has avoided the worst of the Salafist revolution, but that may be about to change.
LOL, now you lot stoop to the “look, 4chan” defence.
Notice Australian media given more air time and credence to an unverifiable ‘intelligence’ report written about Trump’s supposed behaviour than they did about the leaks of real behaviour done by Hills.
Wow, you know some pretty weird stuff, Calli.
Woody Herman – Golden Wedding
OMG, he’s crying.
Trump certainly pissed all over a whore on November 8th,that’s for sure.
The next four years are going to feel like one long golden shower for the Left. Believe me.
Trump, more WINNING!!! You think you are sick of WINNING now, but you arent, not really, and we will keep WINNING until there is no more WIN left.
U2 delay new album release after Trump win: ‘The world is a different place’
Post-US election, the band are taking time to reconsider their already completed new LP, which they might alter in light of the result
The group have made their views on Trump known. At the iHeartRadio music festival in September, Bono used lyrics from their song Desire to make pointed remarks about the then presidential nominee. He also told a virtual Trump, “You’re fired,” at an October benefit concert.
Speaking to Charlie Rose in September, Bono said that Trump is “trying to hijack the idea of America”.
The Edge described Trump’s win as a “pendulum [that] has suddenly just taken a huge swing in the other direction”. The group are gearing up for a tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album The Joshua Tree, and he said that things have somewhat come full circle since the album’s release during the Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher era of transatlantic politics.
“It was a period when there was a lot of unrest,” he said. “It feels like we’re right back there in a way.” The Edge also suggested that the group might write additional songs as they reconsider if the album’s content is “really was what we wanted to say”.