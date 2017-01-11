Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017

  1. m0nty
    #2258769, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    We have US intel to say it can’t be confirmed, which means it isn’t true.

    JC, your grasp of logic is poor at times, and this is one of those times. Should I draw you a Venn diagram?

  2. m0nty
    #2258770, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Trump could never even be successfully indicted by a grand jury or indicted by a competent prosecutor, let alone impeached or tried by the House and Senate.

    Of course he could be impeached. Bill Clinton was impeached over far less.

  3. JC
    #2258771, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Sinc

    Can you re-ban monst, as he’s being a moron.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2258773, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Mother Lode – Obama’s mentor is Bill Ayres. Barack was trained for a long time for this job and has done a lot for the cause.

    He also has an ego, and is the third pole in the Democrat triumvirate of Sanders, Hillary and himself. Sanders is a bonkers lefty with no ability to dissemble like Barack is able to. Hillary is toast. So he can see a long career as the generalissimo of the Democrat Party. Which would fit his ego very well. I’m increasingly of the opinion that Michelle will be positioned for 2020, since she is a double magic person – black and female.

  5. lotocoti
    #2258774, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Buzzfeed’s next big scoop: Jimmy Hoffa is in the foundations of Trump Tower.
    Naturally, they won’t be able to verify, however in the interests of transparent journalism …
    Which will be good enough for mØnty.

  6. johanna
    #2258777, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I wouldn’t pay for the WSJ, Tom. It’s mostly leftist garbage, and you can still read individual stories via Google.

    Note that Breitbart has just hired one of their heavies, John Carney, to cover finance and economics.

    They are on the same trajectory as the New York Times, just a bit behind it.

  7. JC
    #2258778, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    JC, your grasp of logic is poor at times, and this is one of those times. Should I draw you a Venn diagram?

    Draw what you want, doofus.

    If the FBI says they have no evidence of this guy traveling to Prague, it pretty much means that allegation is closed to all reasonable people… except of course gullible, Huffington Post reading idiots like you.

    Let me let you in on a basic fact Monst. The FBI would have thoroughly checked every person traveling to Prague around those dates and they would have also checked airport vid footage. In other words, it’s not true.

  8. m0nty
    #2258779, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    You lot have just cheered on the wingnut wurlitzer ginning up multiple Hillary scandals that had zero basis in evidence and resulted in zero indictments, and were never going to go anywhere. Even if this does end up fizzling out, turnabout is fair play. It’s not much fun fighting against thin air, is it?

  9. .
    #2258780, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    monty – far less?

    He lied (unless you take a biblical view of sex), but the prosecution was malicious and trivial.

    Trump can prove he wasn’t there.

  10. Andrew
    #2258781, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Katoomba has cancelled its ANZAC day march for fear of terrorism. Is this one of those benefits of immigration?

    Didn’t St Malcolm tell us that we won’t be changing our way of life so the terrorists won’t win? Guess he doesn’t consider ANZAC Day part of our way of life.

  11. m0nty
    #2258782, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Let me let you in on a basic fact Monst. The FBI would have thoroughly checked every person traveling to Prague around those dates and they would have also checked airport vid footage. In other words, it’s not true.

    Oh, all of a sudden the FBI is magically competent again? They took such a long time to search a bunch of emails to find nothing.

    No, all those checks wouldn’t have been done yet. NCIS is not actually real.

  13. .
    #2258785, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    m0nty
    #2258779, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:46 pm
    You lot have just cheered on the wingnut wurlitzer ginning up multiple Hillary scandals that had zero basis in evidence and resulted in zero indictments, and were never going to go anywhere. Even if this does end up fizzling out, turnabout is fair play. It’s not much fun fighting against thin air, is it?

    No I didn’t.

  14. JC
    #2258786, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    You lot have just cheered on the wingnut wurlitzer ginning up multiple Hillary scandals that had zero basis in evidence and resulted in zero indictments, and were never going to go anywhere.

    Oh yes, classified information goes on Crooked’s server, 30,000 emails are deleted. But hey look over there, Buzzfeed reckons there’s Trump waterworks show.

    Same difference according to Monst.

  15. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2258788, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Former One Nation senator-turned independent Rod Culleton has been officially disqualified from parliament after being declared bankrupt.

    Senate president Stephen Parry has notified the West Australian governor and Senator Culleton that a Senate seat in the state is now vacant following the bankrupt farmer’s ejection from the upper house.

    The Australian today revealed Senator Culleton’s brief political career was within days of being over as Senator Parry prepared to set in train the necessary steps to eject him.

    The Senate president had been waiting for the Federal Court to formally notify him of Senator Culleton’s bankrupt status following its ruling on December 23 and has now received the relevant documentation.

    “I have informed Senator Culleton and notified the governor of Western Australia, her excellency the honourable Kerry Sanderson AC, in accordance with section 21 of the Constitution, that there is a vacancy in the representation of that state as a consequence of the disqualification of Senator Culleton,” Senator Parry said in a statement.

    “I have also advised party leaders and independent senators of this development.”

    From the Oz. Did the bush lawyers on the Car ever work out what happens next?

  16. JC
    #2258789, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Oh, all of a sudden the FBI is magically competent again?

    To check inward and outward movements of people? Of course they are, you idiot.

    They took such a long time to search a bunch of emails to find nothing.

    Comey made the decision.

    No, all those checks wouldn’t have been done yet. NCIS is not actually real

    Oh okay, the the FBI had from August to check the tapes and other evidence, but according to you it hasn’t been done yet. Not enough time.. this despite the FBI comment.

    You realize that these days, a pic of a muzzo crazy is up on the media the same day, right?

    STFU up monst.

  17. Anthony
    #2258790, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    m0nty
    #2258770, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:41 pm
    Trump could never even be successfully indicted by a grand jury or indicted by a competent prosecutor, let alone impeached or tried by the House and Senate.

    Of course he could be impeached. Bill Clinton was impeached over far less.

    Fucking interns and inserting objects in them is a far, far less abomination. Is it? According to the fictional account of Trump’s fictional ladies, they were pros weren’t they?

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #2258791, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Hey Monts, let this sink in:

    Trump is now President.

    Senate and Congress are GOP.

    He will get 2 0r 3 SCOTUS picks.

    The GOP are one state legislature away from being able to make Constitutional Amendments.

    The only thing standing in Trump’s way was the media and they are now out of the game.

    Are you scared?

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2258792, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Katoomba has cancelled its ANZAC day march for fear of terrorism.

    No one has mentioned the obvious answer.
    If the NSW plod won’t turn out then just let the marchers carry firearms.
    It’s not as if they don’t know how to use them.

  20. lotocoti
    #2258793, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Given Cohen’s form, I suspect Buzzfeed will be going the same way as Gawker.

  21. egg_
    #2258794, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    The Irish fuckwit ,Bono, strikes back at Trump by “delaying a record release

    Winning!11!!

  22. Philippa Martyr
    #2258795, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Plato’s was in the basement of the Ansonia on W72nd. Charming place: white velour covers on the benches and with everyone naked, skid marks aplenty.

    I saw a documentary on Plato’s Retreat once.

    Not just dirty marks on the chairs either.

    INFESTED.

    And the pool was … well … something of a gene pool.

    It was actually very sad, the documentary. The usual trajectory – everything’s fabulous, until it isn’t, and it gets worse and worse, and then it gets shut down because hey, guess what, the sexual revolution brought an epic hangover with it.

  23. m0nty
    #2258796, posted on January 11, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Are you getting worried, IT? That is unusually aggro stuff from you.

  24. Tom
    #2258797, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    They [WSJ] are on the same trajectory as the New York Times, just a bit behind it.

    Totally disagree, Johanna. I don’t care about commentary, just facts I can trust.

    If you’d said that about Ruperdink’s London Times, you’d be totally correct. Mudrock has been neglecting his housekeeping.

  25. Woolfe
    #2258798, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    You realize that these days, a pic of a muzzo crazy is up on the media the same day, right?

    Unless you fire bomb the Christian Lobby.

  26. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2258799, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    I’m really loving 2017.

    I can almost feel the tightness in Montgomery’s chest, the shortness of breath, the anxiety mounting as the black dog decends.

    This year will be tough for leftists. Go long on rakes.

  27. calli
    #2258800, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    The Beloved just asked me what I was laughing at.

    I told him the latest Horrible Horridness – Trump hired Russian prossies to piddle on a bed.

    I leave his reaction to feline imaginations. 😃

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2258801, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Are you getting worried, IT?

    Slightly. All governments need effective and decent opposition.

  29. .
    #2258802, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    ZK2A:

    If that is the full story, they have to appoint another PHON member.

  30. m0nty
    #2258803, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Oh okay, the the FBI had from August to check the tapes and other evidence, but according to you it hasn’t been done yet. Not enough time.. this despite the FBI comment.

    So you think the FBI, which is a domestic organisation, was able to check all cameras in Prague for signs of this lawyer dude? Interesting. I suspect that sort of thing is left to other orgs.

  31. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2258804, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Oh, all of a sudden the FBI is magically competent again? They took such a long time to search a bunch of emails to find nothing.

    Still going Monts.
    Now the election is over Comey can get off the excruciatingly painful fence, patch up his wounded bum and start doing his job. If he doesn’t do it he will be nuked so thermodynamically he won’t stop glowing for a decade after he’s buried.

  32. Nic
    #2258805, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Maybe, Trump asked for a gold shower like he had at home. The Russians shrugged and gave him a Russian version.

  33. calli
    #2258806, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    If you want that golden look in the bathroom, Bisazza do a nice gold foil on glass.

    Very up-market.

  34. .
    #2258807, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    So you think the FBI, which is a domestic organisation, was able to check all cameras in Prague for signs of this lawyer dude? Interesting. I suspect that sort of thing is left to other orgs.

    monty

    The CIA are not police. The FBI are.

    This might help you:

    https://www.fbi.gov/about/leadership-and-structure/international-operations

    The State Dept. also have their own police as well (DSS), the secret service and US marshals all have international policing missions.

    The CIA can’t arrest people. The FBI is not also just a “domestic organisation”

    You may be thinking of the DHS.

  35. JC
    #2258809, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    They [WSJ] are on the same trajectory as the New York Times, just a bit behind it.

    Oh Lord.

  36. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2258810, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    If that is the full story, they have to appoint another PHON member.

    That’s my understanding – if he had resigned from PHON, do they still appoint another PHON member?

  37. JC
    #2258812, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    So you think the FBI, which is a domestic organisation, was able to check all cameras in Prague for signs of this lawyer dude? Interesting. I suspect that sort of thing is left to other orgs.

    Yes, they would have asked the appropriate organization to look into it. Sure.

  38. .
    #2258813, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Yes. I am surprised the LNP didn’t try to say that PHON didn’t have a valid ticket and hey boom, WA by Barney appoints another LNP Senator.

  39. Tom
    #2258814, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Monty, an update, please: when is the ovened bun due for delivery?

  40. Jumpnmcar
    #2258815, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    It must be terrible being a far left Institutionalist these days, so much head pressure.
    I felt half a second of empathy for m0nty a little while back, I’m better now though.

  41. C.L.
    #2258816, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    So then …
    Monty claims that a Trump proxy flew to Prague – so he could, you know, avoid leaving a trail.
    This staffer – let’s call him Jason Bourne – avoided all CCTVs and all official airport checks.

  42. Des Deskperson
    #2258817, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Meanwhile, on Ten News, ageing ditz Sandra Sully described Obama’s farewell speech as ‘typically witty, warm and intelligent”. She presented no evidence to support this claim, presumably it’s just her opinion.

    A couple of week ago, Sully described a fishing boat missing off the coast of Cape Jaffa, South Australia, as being ‘lost in the north-east of South Australia’. Even if she is totally ignorant of geography, one would think that a place whose name included ‘Cape’ might have alerted her to the fact that it is probably on the coast.

  43. srr
    #2258818, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Michael Savage talking with Walid Shoebat about the Fort Lauderdale Muslim Sleeper mass shooter, AND the problem of the Anti-Islamification fighters who were Shoebat’s colleagues but have become his enemies; having gone Full Anti-Semite –

    https://youtu.be/i4jU_PJzPl4?t=1008
    ___

    Ezekiel 37 –

    15 The word of the LORD came again unto me, saying,

    16 Moreover, thou son of man, take thee one stick, and write upon it, For Judah, and for the children of Israel his companions: then take another stick, and write upon it, For Joseph, the stick of Ephraim, and for all the house of Israel his companions:

    17 And join them one to another into one stick; and they shall become one in thine hand.

    RTWT –
    http://biblehub.com/ezekiel/37.htm

    Isaiah 11:13
    Then the jealousy of Ephraim will depart, And those who harass Judah will be cut off; Ephraim will not be jealous of Judah, And Judah will not harass Ephraim.

  44. JC
    #2258819, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    So then …
    Monty claims that a Trump proxy flew to Prague – so he could, you know, avoid leaving a trail.
    This staffer – let’s call him Jason Bourne – avoided all CCTVs and all official airport checks.

    You left out on e other part.

    He went there in order to arrange payment for the hacking because the Russians didn’t want to fork out 25k billed to them by the hackers as they didn’t want it to show up in the annual Price Waterhouse audit.

  45. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2258820, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    JULY 2009 Ritz-Carlton Moscow Moscow, Russia Bucking the tradition of the two presidents before him (who both stayed in the Marriott Grand Hotel), President Obama chose to stay at the then two-year-old Ritz-Carlton, Moscow when he traveled to Russia to meet with President Dimitry Medvedev. According to USA Today’s Hotel Check-in, the hotel installed a big chocolate statue of an American eagle and Russian bear for his arrival.
    Adds a whole new level to ‘would you like a complimentary chocolate ?’

    When did Trump stay there? We stayed there in 2014 and were upgraded to a top floor suite. I said to Hairy I thought the bed smelled a bit mouldy; things do in some of these classic five stars. Two I recall that way were the Westin in San Francisco (pillows smelled; historic hotel where the UN was formed) and the Savoy in London (before reno, cupboards stank, view over Thames excellent).

    I hope they didn’t move the Presidential bed down a notch into our room post The Donald. 😀

    The pool and spa area was one of the nicest though, extremely Ruski and swish; all black and gloomy with hidden lit corners for silent reflection. I nearly got lost in there first time I explored it.

  46. egg_
    #2258821, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    A couple of week ago, Sully described a fishing boat missing off the coast of Cape Jaffa, South Australia, as being ‘lost in the north-east of South Australia’.

    That’s about as far off the coast as one can get?

  47. Nic
    #2258823, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Check-in, the hotel installed a big chocolate statue of an American eagle and Russian bear for his arrival.

    A chocolate statue of Obama would have produced a lot of Leftist handwringing.

  48. wivenhoe
    #2258824, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    A couple of week ago, Sully described a fishing boat missing off the coast of Cape Jaffa, South Australia, as being ‘lost in the north-east of South Australia’

    Would that make Darwin in the North West of South Australia?

  49. herodotus
    #2258826, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Ha-ha!
    Hey Monts, let this sink in:
    Trump is now President.
    Senate and Congress are GOP.
    He will get 2 0r 3 SCOTUS picks.
    The GOP are one state legislature away from being able to make Constitutional Amendments.
    The only thing standing in Trump’s way was the media and they are now out of the game.
    Are you scared?

    Scared? He laughs at online danger, spits on conservatives, but still holds the rake-treadathon record.
    Yep, he’s terrified that his world is collapsing.

  50. john constantine
    #2258827, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    “You will outnumber all of us”.

    The proud claim in his final speech as president that the hussein obama voteherd strategy is on the brink of tipping Amerika into the badlands of eternal transformation.

  51. john constantine
    #2258828, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    I missed their hussein obama mentioning that one of the murdered black cops could have been his son or daughter.

  52. Andrew M.
    #2258829, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    ABC actually mentions Islam as a cause of violence against women.
    http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2017-01-11/why-honour-killings-continue-in-pakistan-despite-tough-new-laws/8172756
    Never thought I’d see them say it.
    Of course they spin it by saying the women died NOT because the Muslims killed them but because particular extreme Taliban supporters killed them and the government didn’t stop them.

  53. thefrolickingmole
    #2258830, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Heres the story on the Maurice Blackburn slugs going for the criminal jackpot thats to their ABC, which also had one of the principal lawyers of the firm on this morning to drum up business in an “interview”.

    You will have to read the whole article for a full flavour of the crap thats about to be treated as though it has any merit at all.

    Juvenile detainees launch class action against Northern Territory
    Lead applicants Dylan Jenkings and Aaron Hyde will claim compensation for alleged abuse they suffered as teenage detainees

    Current and former detainees of the Northern Territory’s juvenile detention centre have launched a class action against the NT government over their treatment, including fresh allegations of teargassing in April last year.

    The social justice class action will allege the then children were subject to abuse, battery, and/or false imprisonment while being held in NT correctional facilities, as recently as July last year.

    The class action announced on Wednesday is brought on behalf of detainees who were abused while in detention between 1 August 2006 and 23 December 2016.

    “We do not suggest the members of this class action did not deserve to be deprived of their liberty but we do claim that when children are routinely subject to human rights abuses … that they should be compensated and those who do it should be accountable,” Maurice Blackburn class action principal lawyer, Ben Slade, said on Wednesday.

    The lead applicants are Dylan Jenkings and Aaron Hyde, two men now aged 18 and 20, who will claim compensation for alleged abuse they suffered as teenage detainees. At the date of application at least seven group members of the class action had claims against the NT government, but the lawyer representing the group believes there could be hundreds of potential claimants.

    The case is expected to bring into question the legality of detaining children in isolated cells, as well as past laws around restraints. The application noted legislative changes made last year to the use of restraints on children, but said Hyde and Jenkings were still wrongfully imprisoned and detained even under the previous laws.

    According to a statement of claim filed in the federal court, Jenkings alleged in April last year staff members entered his cell at Don Dale, teargassed him and another detainee, and handcuffed them.


    “The Territory’s juvenile justice system has been shown over and over again to not only have failed to rehabilitate those in its care, but have allowed many children to be abused by some of its own employees,” said Slade, who urged others to come forward.

    Slade told media in Sydney, Maurice Blackburn had been approached by Darwin-based legal workers to look into some cases.

    “We concluded that the evidence of assaults, battery and excessive use of isolation beyond the powers permitted by the Northern Territory’s Youth Justice Act was overwhelming,” he said.

    They also determined alleged victims had a right to compensation, and because of an “extraordinary” six-month limitation period they commenced action immediately.

  54. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2258832, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    January 11 1920
    Like every morning I have had my enema, in order to preserve a clear skin and sweet breath. It is a family habit, approved by Dr. Pinard. One of Maman’s old great-aunts, the beautiful Madame Rhomès, died at the age of ninety and a half with a complexion of lillies and roses, skin like a child’s. She took her little enema, it seems, at five o’clock every evening, so that she would sleep very well. She did it cheerfully in public. She would simply stand in front of the fireplace; her servant would come in discreetly, armed with the loaded syringe; Madame Rhomès would lean forward gracefully so that her full skirts lifted, one two there, and it was done! Conversation was not interrupted. After a minute or two my beautiful ancestress would disappear briefly, soon to return with the satisfaction of a duty performed. Liane de Pougy

  55. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2258833, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Getting over my cold by swigging a Hendricks gin (Scottish, mild cucmber flavour, you have it with cucumber on the side, not lemon). Last had this in a baronial hotel on loch’s edge near Inverness in Scotland, at a four-gin tasting. Ended up seeing tartans in eight colours and stag at bay on the wall winking at me as I got into bed. The Scots are really going hot for making boutique gins these days.

    Dis good stuff is fine wit’ de antibiotics, Dr. Hairy assures me.

  56. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2258836, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    If taken with Fever-Tree tonic, he assures me. As this is.

  57. srr
    #2258837, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    It does strike me as particularly SOROS-esque that at a time like this, JC’s Uncle George and all that ilk would decide piss-talk is the winning strategy to forestall the continuing and inevitable crumbling of the Soros & Co.’s of the world –

    at DRUDGE –

    New calls for Soros Crackdown…

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-10/trump-s-win-prompts-hungarian-call-for-crackdown-on-soros-groups

  58. egg_
    #2258838, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    sTan Grant hosting 730 – how long till he drops the tan?

  59. Snoopy
    #2258839, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    According to CNN @ 5.25 pm AE, the CIA has gone all in.

    CNN has reviewed a 35-page compilation of the memos, from which the two-page synopsis was drawn. The memos originated as opposition research, first commissioned by anti-Trump Republicans, and later by Democrats. At this point, CNN is not reporting on details of the memos, as it has not independently corroborated the specific allegations. But, in preparing this story, CNN has spoken to multiple high ranking intelligence, administration, congressional and law enforcement officials, as well as foreign officials and others in the private sector with direct knowledge of the memos.
    Some of the memos were circulating as far back as last summer. What has changed since then is that US intelligence agencies have now checked out the former British intelligence operative and his vast network throughout Europe and find him and his sources to be credible enough to include some of the information in the presentations to the President and President-elect a few days ago.

  61. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2258841, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    You will have to read the whole article for a full flavour of the crap thats about to be treated as though it has any merit at all.

    Interesting reading. Given that both these specimens are currently in a adult gaol, what’s their point? If the guards at Don Dale had treated them with respect and dignity, they would never have re-offended?

  62. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2258843, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    GM – On a day where the showers are quite golden that excerpt by de Pougy is…heavy.
    I have no idea how our species can possibly survive.

    Presumably this is her.

  63. H B Bear
    #2258845, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    sTan Grant hosting 730 – how long till he drops the tan?

    (S)Tan manages to clamber aboard the ALPBC staff co-op and the warm bosom of the taxpayers’ tit. Quietly thanks Googles G’s overtly racist hiring policies.

  64. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2258847, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Last had this in a baronial hotel on loch’s edge near Inverness in Scotland, at a four-gin tasting. Ended up seeing tartans in eight colours and stag at bay on the wall winking at me as I got into bed. The Scots are really going hot for making boutique gins these days.

    Sniff. My family have been Scots for more than a thousand years (true!). We have no tartan, being lowlanders. Tartan is for pussies.

  65. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2258849, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Given your numerous critiques of hotels Lizzie, I imagine the Fever-Tree tonic is from that stately specimen around which the foyer of the Stanley [in Nairobi] is built. Not sure if it’s the original tree, but messages are still attached, as they were to a tree in the days when the place was a frontier town. People would advertise their comings and goings, meeting places and assignations as they wandered the Dark Continent. For many it must have been a tree of untold “healing” surprises.

  66. Nanuestalker
    #2258850, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Hendricks … a over-rated hipster gin

  67. Drink-up Socrates
    #2258853, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Scuse me for being (as always) really dumb; but, even I, when seeking to overturn a recently elected President wouldn’t go near a pitch claiming that Trump pooped under a pillow of a hotel room that nobody even knew that Pres Moron was going to stay in some time in the future. In order to defile the bed that Godhead and his Cow were going to sleep in. The Don is lotsa things, but petty, he ain’t.
    Prostitutes, golden showers; the two I ladies would have his balls.
    As for big hats in dark alleys in Prague – I mean, wheely, who wrote this shit – Rob Oakeshott.
    Methinks that the ‘unnamed’ agent may have confused Donald with Michael Moore.
    No wonder the Soviets constantly walked all over the CIA bureaucrats.

  68. testpattern
    #2258855, posted on January 11, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    ‘Would that make darwin the nw of South Australia’

    Yes, of course, surprised you had to ask. Here in Port Irony capital of the Pilbara, we’ve just finished watching Red Dog – The Nativity, starring B.Brown as Joseph, N.Kidman as Mary and Red Dog as baby Red Dog. Now we’re waiting for the sequel due out in April, Red Dog – The Betrayal.

