memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- JohnA on The Donald J. Coyote syndrome
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Rob MW on Parliamentary Reforms
- JohnA on Cross Post: Terry Barnes Every cloud has a silver lining
- NewChum on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Art Vandelay on The Donald J. Coyote syndrome
- JC on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- mr skeletor on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- mr skeletor on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Art Vandelay on Cross Post: Terry Barnes Every cloud has a silver lining
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Every cloud has a silver lining
- The Donald J. Coyote syndrome
- Cross Post: John Adams The coming storm
- Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Parliamentary Reforms
- Anyone for polo?
- You Blinked and You Missed It
- Guest Post: kc r/K selection
- Outback Aarhus
- Economists against Trump
- Allan Hird talks to 3AW
- Give it up, Bronnie
- “Trumpistan”
- Guest Post: Michael Potter Magic disappearing money and arguments against fiscal policy
- Immigration
- What are these people drinking?
- Financial Advice From Government – Ha!
- What is social justice.
- Funny
- Who’ll pay for our long lives and pensions?
- Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Economists will never ever get it right until Say’s Law returns
- Sous le pont d’Avignon and other things
- Don’t rely on economic opinion, particularly if given by Joe Stiglitz
- David Leyonhjelm on good debt and bad debt
- Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Is this accountable government?
- Is it time for Ley to quit?
- No one should buy this bogus rationale, Haldane
- New front in the war on terror
Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
542 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
Has Joe Biden bowed out without molesting some senator’s 8 year-old daughter?
It was their “they faked the moon landings coz there’s no stat’s in the background” moment. Once you realise one is a false assumption, you realise that they all must be.
I bet someone’s taking money off someone else who couldn’t believe the Left would be so stupid as to fall for something so obviously made up. Money for jam.
My family has 4 tartan styles.
FME. “stars”, no stat’s.
The first to die after the revolution will be the inventor of spellwrecker.
Don’t knock the Biden, CL. He got gold in the gropathlon at the p3dalympics.
Anyone who read the ‘leaked’ dossier and believed it is a fucking A grade moron. Of course it’s fake.
Anyway #4Chan members are claiming credit for creating it. The bit about tenticle porn should have been the give away. I’ll refind the links to it.
So it’s over then, right.
Here’s the thing…the report was written supposedly by a former limey spook working for a private security organization that was requested by Trump’s enemies.
The entire report is second sourced – in other words all the information was sourced from supposed contacts in Russian intel.
1. It can never be proven unless Russia fronts up.
2. How does anyone know the information was accurate and it just wasn’t Russian intel playing with the fucker.
3. We know that Putin cuts balls off for misbehavior. Why would a Russian take a risk of handing over this sort of very confidential information and take the risk that his life would be in danger. It makes no sense.
4. The limey spook had to give them something because there was money involved.. How do we know he didn’t make up shit in order to impress knowing its likely to never be proven.
5. How do we know this limey spook even exists?
One last thing. The report said Cohen went to Prague to arrange payment for the hacking services. This is total 100% bullshit, as it doesn’t work this way. Russia would not request the Trump organization pay for the hacking. Huge weakness, which makes me think it’s a total hoax.
From the other side:
custard
#2259079, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:39 pm
Tom and Philippa and others.
Yes, I decided to stay away from PHON because clearly there are other power plays at hand.
I couldn’t even get face to face with them. I work in retail in a small outfit from 8 till 5. I needed an interview outside of these hours. Ooops! Apparently that was a big no-no!
The email exchanges are plain wierd. Philippa, I might send you a couple if you are interested?
Anyway lets see what they do. I could not now, in all consciousness vote for them.
The FBI could not find any evidence of him visiting. That’s one thing they are pretty good at.
Hmm, tried to post links to the pissgate claims on 4chan but the posts aren’t appearing. Can’t link to 4Chan I guess.
Lets see if I can link to reddit:
Lots of claims their about pissgate being a 4chan troll with tons of links to tweets, message board screenshots etc.
We can’t trust the FBI JC.
They’ve been compromised.
Look on the balance of probabilities I think we have to accept it’s true. Why would the media lie to us?
Of course it is a total hoax. Not a word of it is believable, which is why it never ran during the election campaign, even when there was plenty of other Bullshit flying around – remember all the mistreated women and fat miss universe stories? Most of those were unverifiable BS – all of trumps enemies were sitting on this fake dossier and not one decided to unload right at the peak ‘mistreating women’ BS.
The Cohen alibi will sink the whole thing. If the 4chan mob come out with more evidence it will finish off buzz feed or at least the editor who decided to run with it.
I am amazed at how the hate for Trump clouds the judgement of so many people. It sends them right around the twist. It must take effort to choke down BS like this document just because of blind hate, you really have to disengage your rational brain to do so.
More on the hacking payment bullshit.
Even if the Russians are penny pinching misers, the very, very last thing they would do is ask Trump to front up the cash. It would mean cross border payments that are potentially traceable. The Russians aren’t stupid and would assess this as a risk and them being found out. They would pay for the hacking themselves without a second thought.
And really.. they are hoping and helping Trump get elected president and they’re asking for 25k, 100k, a million k even, for payments… Bullshit.
Lol.. you dick.
Huh? When did the USA commence departure procedures?
That’s half the reason they’ve such a corker of an illegal immigration problem, they keep absolutely no record whatsoever of who leaves the country. Never have.
If it is a 4chan hoax (which reading those threads seems very likely) the media will really have fucked itself over yet again. Buzzfeed will be shot to pieces, if not sued out of existence.
I’m not sure “moron” is the right term, Skeletor. Even certified morons have a certain, basic level of discernment. Only a bona fide “true blue believer”, a form of religious fanatic, desperately seeking confirmation of their own wacky beliefs, could ever give credence to such a load of easily discredited codswallop.
Zyconoclast
Any gun/military Cats heard of this?
Bloke I know at the gun club was raving about a few years back. Big hunting man.
Then he went all quiet – said it was “too technical”. Didn’t hear anything more.
Rick Wilson says it’s true. Sure he also said Ted Cruz was banging every smoking babe in Washington and the media and that checked out fine didn’t it?
It is very possible that the CIA just got outsmarted by 4chan.
Lets all have a think about that for a minute.
I also have to say 4chan is one hell of a grubby place.
Baz, shut up as they do. If they didn’t this most recent case of a former VW exec getting arrested at the airport wouldn’t have occurred.
More importantly… hey, is this a disco night?
Trey Gowdy To Obama: I’m Looking You Up On Inauguration Day!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bL9J6kJ0hUE
Trey Gowdy – Obama -Where’s Your Loyalty To America-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT-lJHjsdtA
Trey Gowdy Obama I LOST ALL RESPECT FOR YOU !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjrpiQUM20Q
The CIA is now full of college educated no nothings
I wouldn’t trust them for a second.
Every organisation that is known by a three letter abbreviation should be nuked. No exceptions.
USSR, what time is the Trump news conference?
Never having gone to the U.S. let alone leave it, SatP, I’ll take your word for it – there may be no “official” record of who leaves. However, I can guarantee there is an “unofficial” record available to the likes of the CIA and the FBI, and that would be the passenger manifestos for every flight and every ship leaving American shores.
If the authorities are now saying this guy was never where it is claimed he was in Eurpoe – an unprovable claim – what they really mean is they know he never left the USA in the first place, in the time period in question.
Hey. I reckon we should have principles.
It’s like Vito says:
I knew that was coming!
Don’t be an idiot, Vaultaire.
They take your passport and input the details at the airline counter into the computer. They may just tick the details of the passenger manifest, but this alerts Homeland.
What part of “I honestly don’t know” don’t you comprehend, JC?
Apart from it being absent from your own vocabulary, that is.
Remember they did all this before Obamas second term even started, in a remarkable long term strategy.
On the departure procedures.. no exit stamp from the us, but unless he went to Europe by rowboat, the us government knows exactly if he left the country at the click of a button. They know when you’re leaving before you actually leave.
CWA? Most definitely. Anything that has scone competitions must be a front.
From the Oz. TOO. STUPID. TO. SURVIVE!!!!
We do, Dot, and so should they, but they don’t. They pretend to have principles because many of their supporters have them and value them.
You extremists are starting to worry me.
What about my beloved KFC?
How about this then, you dissembling boob.
What does,
mean?
JC, you’re making the classic mistake of the armchair warrior: thinking you can instantly solve all the world’s mysteries from the comfort of your own home. You’re not going to Sherlock this enigma while sitting on your tucus. This one’s got a long way to go, there will be more revelations to come.
I’m guessing that all the flights being checked weren’t coming in from outside the EU, no?
Road and rail.
I was referring to Shengen countries ex- UK.
You mock the Country Woman’s Association at your peril, T.B.W.
Those ladies have a capacity for scheming, plotting, and the ability to wreak a terrible revenge, that makes the Borgia Popes look rank amateurs, and an intelligence network that the Israelis would envy.
You’re the one implying it’s true, you halfwit.
….which is eggsactly what you’re doing.
Lol
Sure monster , sure.
To a sane, normal person, it means “I honestly don’t know”.
What does it mean to you, JC, since you are apparently neither sane nor normal?