Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017

  1. C.L.
    #2259083, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Has Joe Biden bowed out without molesting some senator’s 8 year-old daughter?

  2. The Beer Whisperer
    #2259084, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    We do. It was alleged Cohen went to Prague to settle payment for the hacking. It was one of the major accusations that was made. This wasn’t true, so we know it’s all bullshit.

    It was their “they faked the moon landings coz there’s no stat’s in the background” moment. Once you realise one is a false assumption, you realise that they all must be.

    I bet someone’s taking money off someone else who couldn’t believe the Left would be so stupid as to fall for something so obviously made up. Money for jam.

  3. classical_hero
    #2259085, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    My family has 4 tartan styles.

  4. The Beer Whisperer
    #2259086, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    FME. “stars”, no stat’s.

    The first to die after the revolution will be the inventor of spellwrecker.

  5. The Beer Whisperer
    #2259088, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Don’t knock the Biden, CL. He got gold in the gropathlon at the p3dalympics.

  6. mr skeletor
    #2259089, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Anyone who read the ‘leaked’ dossier and believed it is a fucking A grade moron. Of course it’s fake.

    Anyway #4Chan members are claiming credit for creating it. The bit about tenticle porn should have been the give away. I’ll refind the links to it.

  7. JC
    #2259090, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2259073, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    The geo-tags on Cohen’s Twitter account show he was in the US all of Ausgust.

    Wow! Whoever planned the operation did a great job of faking his tweets and using a proxy server.

    So it’s over then, right.

    Here’s the thing…the report was written supposedly by a former limey spook working for a private security organization that was requested by Trump’s enemies.

    The entire report is second sourced – in other words all the information was sourced from supposed contacts in Russian intel.

    1. It can never be proven unless Russia fronts up.

    2. How does anyone know the information was accurate and it just wasn’t Russian intel playing with the fucker.

    3. We know that Putin cuts balls off for misbehavior. Why would a Russian take a risk of handing over this sort of very confidential information and take the risk that his life would be in danger. It makes no sense.

    4. The limey spook had to give them something because there was money involved.. How do we know he didn’t make up shit in order to impress knowing its likely to never be proven.

    5. How do we know this limey spook even exists?

    One last thing. The report said Cohen went to Prague to arrange payment for the hacking services. This is total 100% bullshit, as it doesn’t work this way. Russia would not request the Trump organization pay for the hacking. Huge weakness, which makes me think it’s a total hoax.

  8. custard
    #2259091, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    From the other side:

    custard
    #2259079, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:39 pm
    Tom and Philippa and others.

    Yes, I decided to stay away from PHON because clearly there are other power plays at hand.

    I couldn’t even get face to face with them. I work in retail in a small outfit from 8 till 5. I needed an interview outside of these hours. Ooops! Apparently that was a big no-no!

    The email exchanges are plain wierd. Philippa, I might send you a couple if you are interested?

    Anyway lets see what they do. I could not now, in all consciousness vote for them.

  9. JC
    #2259092, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2259080, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    There would however be a stamp in Cohen’s passport by US immigration of when he left and when he returned.

    Unless it was a covert mission which is more than likely.

    The FBI could not find any evidence of him visiting. That’s one thing they are pretty good at.

  10. mr skeletor
    #2259096, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Hmm, tried to post links to the pissgate claims on 4chan but the posts aren’t appearing. Can’t link to 4Chan I guess.

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2259098, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    We can’t trust the FBI JC.

    They’ve been compromised.

    Look on the balance of probabilities I think we have to accept it’s true. Why would the media lie to us?

  13. NewChum
    #2259099, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Of course it is a total hoax. Not a word of it is believable, which is why it never ran during the election campaign, even when there was plenty of other Bullshit flying around – remember all the mistreated women and fat miss universe stories? Most of those were unverifiable BS – all of trumps enemies were sitting on this fake dossier and not one decided to unload right at the peak ‘mistreating women’ BS.

    The Cohen alibi will sink the whole thing. If the 4chan mob come out with more evidence it will finish off buzz feed or at least the editor who decided to run with it.

    I am amazed at how the hate for Trump clouds the judgement of so many people. It sends them right around the twist. It must take effort to choke down BS like this document just because of blind hate, you really have to disengage your rational brain to do so.

  14. JC
    #2259100, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    More on the hacking payment bullshit.

    Even if the Russians are penny pinching misers, the very, very last thing they would do is ask Trump to front up the cash. It would mean cross border payments that are potentially traceable. The Russians aren’t stupid and would assess this as a risk and them being found out. They would pay for the hacking themselves without a second thought.

    And really.. they are hoping and helping Trump get elected president and they’re asking for 25k, 100k, a million k even, for payments… Bullshit.

  15. JC
    #2259101, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2259098, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    We can’t trust the FBI JC.

    They’ve been compromised.

    Look on the balance of probabilities I think we have to accept it’s true. Why would the media lie to us?

    Lol.. you dick.

  16. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2259102, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    There would however be a stamp in Cohen’s passport by US immigration of when he left and when he returned.

    Huh? When did the USA commence departure procedures?

    That’s half the reason they’ve such a corker of an illegal immigration problem, they keep absolutely no record whatsoever of who leaves the country. Never have.

  17. mr skeletor
    #2259103, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    If it is a 4chan hoax (which reading those threads seems very likely) the media will really have fucked itself over yet again. Buzzfeed will be shot to pieces, if not sued out of existence.

  18. memoryvault
    #2259104, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Anyone who read the ‘leaked’ dossier and believed it is a fucking A grade moron. Of course it’s fake.

    I’m not sure “moron” is the right term, Skeletor. Even certified morons have a certain, basic level of discernment. Only a bona fide “true blue believer”, a form of religious fanatic, desperately seeking confirmation of their own wacky beliefs, could ever give credence to such a load of easily discredited codswallop.

  19. Top Ender
    #2259106, posted on January 11, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Zyconoclast
    Any gun/military Cats heard of this?

    Bloke I know at the gun club was raving about a few years back. Big hunting man.

    Then he went all quiet – said it was “too technical”. Didn’t hear anything more.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2259107, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Rick Wilson says it’s true. Sure he also said Ted Cruz was banging every smoking babe in Washington and the media and that checked out fine didn’t it?

  21. mr skeletor
    #2259108, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:03 am

    It is very possible that the CIA just got outsmarted by 4chan.

    Lets all have a think about that for a minute.

  22. mr skeletor
    #2259110, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:05 am

    I also have to say 4chan is one hell of a grubby place.

  23. JC
    #2259111, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Huh? When did the USA commence departure procedures?

    That’s half the reason they’ve such a corker of an illegal immigration problem, they keep absolutely no record whatsoever of who leaves the country. Never have.

    Baz, shut up as they do. If they didn’t this most recent case of a former VW exec getting arrested at the airport wouldn’t have occurred.

    More importantly… hey, is this a disco night?

  24. srr
    #2259112, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Trey Gowdy To Obama: I’m Looking You Up On Inauguration Day!!!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bL9J6kJ0hUE

    Trey Gowdy – Obama -Where’s Your Loyalty To America-

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT-lJHjsdtA

    Trey Gowdy Obama I LOST ALL RESPECT FOR YOU !

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjrpiQUM20Q

  25. Infidel Tiger
    #2259113, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:07 am

    The CIA is now full of college educated no nothings

    I wouldn’t trust them for a second.

    Every organisation that is known by a three letter abbreviation should be nuked. No exceptions.

  26. JC
    #2259114, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:09 am

    USSR, what time is the Trump news conference?

  27. memoryvault
    #2259115, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:10 am

    That’s half the reason they’ve such a corker of an illegal immigration problem, they keep absolutely no record whatsoever of who leaves the country. Never have.

    Never having gone to the U.S. let alone leave it, SatP, I’ll take your word for it – there may be no “official” record of who leaves. However, I can guarantee there is an “unofficial” record available to the likes of the CIA and the FBI, and that would be the passenger manifestos for every flight and every ship leaving American shores.

    If the authorities are now saying this guy was never where it is claimed he was in Eurpoe – an unprovable claim – what they really mean is they know he never left the USA in the first place, in the time period in question.

  28. .
    #2259116, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:10 am

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2259025, posted on January 11, 2017 at 10:34 pm
    It is still correct. As long as Trump/Turnbull aren’t hurting anyone else or kids/animals, no one should care if they spend their weekends in Dr Duran Duran’s Excessive Machine greased up in Astroglide(TM).

    Dot, you’re missing the point. The Left don’t have reasons, they have excuses. They have no principles, they just pretend to, like they pretend to have morals, pretend to care for the poor, pretend to believe n things other than total control, etcetera. You should have seen through them by now.

    Hey. I reckon we should have principles.

  29. .
    #2259117, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2259012, posted on January 11, 2017 at 10:20 pm
    1789.

    It’s like Vito says:

    I knew that was coming!

  30. JC
    #2259118, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Never having gone to the U.S. let alone leave it, SatP, I’ll take your word for it – there may be no “official” record of who leaves.

    Don’t be an idiot, Vaultaire.

    They take your passport and input the details at the airline counter into the computer. They may just tick the details of the passenger manifest, but this alerts Homeland.

  31. memoryvault
    #2259120, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Don’t be an idiot, Vaultaire.

    What part of “I honestly don’t know” don’t you comprehend, JC?
    Apart from it being absent from your own vocabulary, that is.

  32. NewChum
    #2259121, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:18 am

    And really.. they are hoping and helping Trump get elected president and they’re asking for 25k, 100k, a million k even, for payments… Bullshit.

    Remember they did all this before Obamas second term even started, in a remarkable long term strategy.

    On the departure procedures.. no exit stamp from the us, but unless he went to Europe by rowboat, the us government knows exactly if he left the country at the click of a button. They know when you’re leaving before you actually leave.

  33. The Beer Whisperer
    #2259124, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Every organisation that is known by a three letter abbreviation should be nuked. No exceptions.

    CWA? Most definitely. Anything that has scone competitions must be a front.

  34. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2259125, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

    A Muslim bigamist will have his court costs paid by the federal government after the Federal Court found he had his visa cancelled because the migration forms did not provide enough or clear options to describe his relationship status.

    Egyptian man Mahmoud Mahdy Mahmoud Salama moved to Australia in 2003 on a prospect­ive partner visa and married an Australian woman the same year.

    He was then granted a provisional partner visa and returned to Egypt in 2004 where he married another woman in Cairo, while still married in Australia.

    In 2006, Mr Salama was granted a permanent partner visa, while married to both women.

    He divorced his Australian wife the following year.

    In 2012, he submitted an applic­ation for a Resident Return visa and listed his relationship ­status as “divorced”. His visa was granted but in 2014 a delegate of the Minister for Immigration wrote notifying of the intention to consider cancelling the visa on the grounds that the information provided was false and that Mr Sal­ama had failed to notify the department of changes in circumstances, being the birth of his child to his wife from Cairo.

    Mr Salama’s visa was cancelled that year.

    He appealed against the decision to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and the Federal Circuit Court, arguing that in his view his marital status was divorced­, because he was aware that his Egyptian marriage was not recognised in Australia as he was married at the time to his Australian wife.

    Mr Salama also told the Admin­istrative Appeals Tribunal that he had never had a commitment to or been in a marriage-like arrangement with his Egyptian wife, as the marriage was forced upon him by his family.

    He said the couple had only lived together for short periods of time and he wanted to sponsor their four children to come to Australia because of the difficult circumstances in Egypt.

    Mr Salama said that, since 2013, he has been in another ­relationship with an Australian woman.

    From the Oz. TOO. STUPID. TO. SURVIVE!!!!

  35. The Beer Whisperer
    #2259126, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

    We do, Dot, and so should they, but they don’t. They pretend to have principles because many of their supporters have them and value them.

  36. memoryvault
    #2259127, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Every organisation that is known by a three letter abbreviation should be nuked. No exceptions.

    CWA? Most definitely. Anything that has scone competitions must be a front.

    You extremists are starting to worry me.
    What about my beloved KFC?

  37. JC
    #2259128, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:26 am

    What part of “I honestly don’t know” don’t you comprehend, JC?
    Apart from it being absent from your own vocabulary, that is.

    How about this then, you dissembling boob.

    Never having gone to the U.S. let alone leave it, SatP, I’ll take your word for it

    What does,

    take your word for it

    mean?

  38. m0nty
    #2259129, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:26 am

    JC, you’re making the classic mistake of the armchair warrior: thinking you can instantly solve all the world’s mysteries from the comfort of your own home. You’re not going to Sherlock this enigma while sitting on your tucus. This one’s got a long way to go, there will be more revelations to come.

  39. Makka
    #2259131, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I’m guessing that all the flights being checked weren’t coming in from outside the EU, no?

    Road and rail.

    I was referring to Shengen countries ex- UK.

  40. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2259132, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:29 am

    CWA? Most definitely. Anything that has scone competitions must be a front.

    You mock the Country Woman’s Association at your peril, T.B.W.

    Those ladies have a capacity for scheming, plotting, and the ability to wreak a terrible revenge, that makes the Borgia Popes look rank amateurs, and an intelligence network that the Israelis would envy.

  41. JC
    #2259133, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:30 am

    JC, you’re making the classic mistake of the armchair warrior:

    You’re the one implying it’s true, you halfwit.

    thinking you can instantly solve all the world’s mysteries from the comfort of your own home.

    ….which is eggsactly what you’re doing.

    You’re not going to Sherlock this enigma while sitting on your tucus.

    Lol

    This one’s got a long way to go, there will be more revelations to come.

    Sure monster , sure.

  42. memoryvault
    #2259134, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:31 am

    What does,
    take your word for it
    mean?

    To a sane, normal person, it means “I honestly don’t know”.
    What does it mean to you, JC, since you are apparently neither sane nor normal?

