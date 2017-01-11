Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017

  1. cohenite
    #2259406, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:20 am

    stackja

    #2259381, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:04 am

    cohenite
    #2259376, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:01 am

    The Committee for the First Amendment was an action group formed in September 1947 by actors in support of the Hollywood Ten during the hearings of the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC). It was founded by screenwriter Philip Dunne, actress Myrna Loy, and film directors John Huston and William Wyler.

    Stalinists!

    Bogart, Bacall, Gene Kelly, Edward G Robinson and others who made up the Committee for the First Amendment (CFA) also took to the cause initially but later became disenchanted as the Hollywood 10 revealed themselves to be complete dickheads on par with the HUAC dickheads. Great times.

  2. incoherent rambler
    #2259407, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Usually when you see mouths like that they have a hook in them.

    Did she get those lips from sucking bananas?

  3. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2259409, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:23 am

    That gerbil warmongering heat wave is really pushing up the mercury here, I think we just hit mid 20s! what an industrial scale catastrophe… /sarc

  4. srr
    #2259410, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:25 am

    … mmm … when IT bullshitted and bitched about who’s tweets I was sharing, I figured there was something it was desperate to steer people away from …

    Tommy Robinson Retweeted
    Saudi Feminist ‏    @Saudi_Feminist_ 19h19 hours ago

    RT let the world see how women are really being treated in Saudi.
    #stopenslavingsaudiwomen #Feminism #Humanrights #heforshe

    https://twitter.com/Saudi_Feminist_/status/819044890256568320

    A Saudi man tortures his infant daughter to punish his ex-wife
    cos the law gives him complete authority over them.
    #stopenslavingsaudiwomen

    https://twitter.com/Saudi_Feminist_/status/819043894654595072

    Here’s a vid of a Saudi man tying down his son 2 torture him
    The teen girl who was filming fled 2 Georgia
    #StopEnslavingSaudiWomen #feminist

    https://twitter.com/Saudi_Feminist_/status/818998591444451328

  5. H B Bear
    #2259411, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Love it,Bear. Do you recommend rubles or hard currency?

    US dollars, Victoria Secret lingerie or small electrical appliances. Not necessarily in that order.

  6. stackja
    #2259413, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:27 am

    cohenite
    #2259406, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Edward G Robinson

    was grey listed until Ten Commandments.

    Gene Kelly

    wife Betsy Blair was blacklisted.

  7. C.L.
    #2259414, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:29 am

    That’s not to say that this is what has happened – but certainly, it’s a plausible reading of events.

    Look, the fact that Obama had a handsome, single “body man” named Reggie Love is not to say that he was having gay sex with him – but certainly, it’s a plausible reading of events.

  8. Mother Lode
    #2259415, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:30 am

    How far did you drive the fork into her forehead?

    Forks are like little dinner rakes, heh, Monty?

  9. stackja
    #2259416, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:33 am

    The Associated Press Retweeted
    AP Politics [email protected]_Politics 2 hours ago
    There had been rumblings about the dossier of unsubstantiated, compromising allegations on Trump.
    http://apne.ws/2il7pu4

    AP peddling fake news!

  10. MsDolittle
    #2259417, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:34 am

    I like tartan just wish it came in more colours.

  11. stackja
    #2259418, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:35 am

    CNN [email protected] 10 minutes ago
    Sen. Elizabeth Warren has introduced a bill that would require a president to sell their assets before taking office
    http://cnn.it/2iIcDxP

    George Washington did what?

  12. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2259419, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Christopher Steele, Ex-British Intelligence Officer, Said to Have Prepared Dossier on Trump
    Former spy is director of London-based Orbis Intelligence Ltd.

    I bet this was commissioned by one of the PACs or an NGO during the election

  13. areff
    #2259420, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:39 am

    I bet this was commissioned by one of the PACs or an NGO during the election

    The line yesterday was that the research was commissioned by a GOP foe, then passed to the Dems when that individual dropped out.

  14. H B Bear
    #2259421, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:40 am

    CNN [email protected] 10 minutes ago
    Sen. Elizabeth Warren has introduced a bill that would require a president to sell their assets before taking office

    Couldn’t they just swap them for some glass beads?

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2259422, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:40 am

    The line yesterday was that the research was commissioned by a GOP foe, then passed to the Dems when that individual dropped out.

    Egg McMuffin and Rick Wilson – they are creaming themselves on Twitter about it.

    Too high energy for Jeb.

  17. Entropy
    #2259424, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:42 am

    CNN [email protected] 10 minutes ago
    Sen. Elizabeth Warren has introduced a bill that would require a president to sell their assets before taking office
    http://cnn.it/2iIcDxP

    Cool. It should also apply to all senators and congress critters too. Oh, wait.

  18. johanna
    #2259426, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:42 am

    California will resist cutting the supply of cheap gardeners and cleaners from south of the border. And, what a surprise, they are going to use environmental laws to do it:

    resident-Elect Donald Trump’s plan to build a border wall along with U.S.-Mexico Border will be challenged through environmental lawsuits, according to California’s second-highest official.

    California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in an interview with ‘The Golden State Podcast’ that he would use specific environmental laws in the state to stop the border wall from being built, at least in southern California.

    “There’s something called CEQA in California—NEPA at the federal level,” Newsom told the podcast host. “There’s indigenous lands and autonomies relating to governance on those lands. There are all kinds of obstructions as it relates to just getting zoning approval and getting building permits. All those things could be made very, very challenging for the administration.”

    Just in case anyone imagines that so-called “environmental protection” laws are anything but vehicles for SJWs to derail projects they oppose, look at this example and the endless legal obstructions to the Adani coal mine, or the Whitehaven coal mine, to name just a couple of local instances.

    Environmental “protection” laws are a swamp that is badly in need of draining.

  19. C.L.
    #2259427, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:42 am

    New revelation: CIA and FBI did NOT brief Trump that there were allegations against him.
    They briefed him that the allegations were an example of the untrue stuff that was out there, alongside real intelligence.
    So the media yesterday ran a double fake news ‘story’: 1) the hotel room shenanigans, covered with a figleaf that 2) well, Trump was briefed about the ‘allegations.’

    Must read on this by Ace:

    The Media and the Deep State Have Gone to War With the Duly-Elected Commander-in-Chief To Be

  20. tailgunner
    #2259428, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:42 am

    US dollars, Victoria Secret lingerie or small electrical appliances. Not necessarily in that order.

    😀 😀

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2259429, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:42 am

    ThatsHowYouGotTrump [email protected] 5h5 hours ago
    The five stages of grief:
    1. Denial
    2. Anger
    3. Bargaining
    4. Bizarre Fantasias About Slavic Pissplay and Sprinkle Parties
    5. Acceptance

  22. srr
    #2259431, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 2h2 hours ago

    Lunatic leftists didn’t think it was “treason” for Saudi Arabia to be funding 20% of Hillary’s campaign (which was actually true).

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/819303408553394176

    DEPLORABLE ASIA LINA
    [email protected]
    @PrisonPlanet

    How it happened:
    https://twitter.com/PatriotPits/status/819314181803388930
    _________
    … and still at the top of DRUDGE –

    DEMENTED MCCAIN TURNS DIRTY…
    MEDIA AND CIA FALL FOR ‘GOLDEN SHOWER’ HOAX…
    TAPPER, BLITZER RATTLED…
    YOU’RE ACTING LIKE NAZIS, TRUMP TELLS SPY CHIEFS…
    Russian tech expert named in report never even contacted!
    GREENWALD: ‘Deep State’ Sabotage…

    TRUMP STING ON SPOOKS CAUGHT LEAKING

  23. Oh come on
    #2259432, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:48 am

    John McCain’s military service and the sacrifices he made for his country must be respected. Now we’ve got that out of the way…his post-Vietnam civilian political career has mostly been an absolute dud. Whilst it would be unfair to consider him a full-blown wrongologist, his nous for foreign policy generally stinks.

  24. cohenite
    #2259433, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:48 am

    stackja

    #2259413, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:27 am

    cohenite
    #2259406, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Edward G Robinson

    was grey listed until Ten Commandments.

    Gene Kelly

    wife Betsy Blair was blacklisted.

    EG did suffer with roles but that was as much to do with changing tastes and movie types and roles as with his dalliance with the commies. Betsy, a good actress, was a loon.

  25. MsDolittle
    #2259435, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I’m not saying that they should be compulsory, but if people are really concerned about skirts blowing upwards or scanty knickers being revealed, there are ways around it.

    My older girls wore boxers under school uniform and Mini wears bike shorts for modest monkey bar hanging.

  26. Myrddin Seren
    #2259436, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren has introduced a bill that would require a president to sell their assets before taking office

    #FakeNativeAmerican

  27. C.L.
    #2259437, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Jack Kennedy said he wanted to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds.”
    That is a live possibility now under President Trump.
    Smash it, I say.

  28. C.L.
    #2259441, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Tim Blair brings the obvious: why not arm Diggers at ANZAC Day gatherings?
    Because, you know, they’re soldiers.

  30. incoherent rambler
    #2259443, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Victoria Secret lingerie

    Dan is now a cross dresser?

  31. incoherent rambler
    #2259444, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Jack Kennedy said he wanted to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds.”

    And look what happened to him.

  32. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2259445, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Egg McMuffin and Rick Wilson – they are creaming themselves on Twitter about it.

    wouldn’t surprise me even, if it was a parting gift from the Obambam

  33. cohenite
    #2259446, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:56 am

    tailgunner

    #2259442, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:53 am

    For all the Thug Life video fans at da Cat…
    Hahaha

    When thug life puts you up you’ve made it.

  34. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2259447, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I bet this was commissioned by one of the PACs or an NGO during the election

    Yep. By both RINO NeverTrumpers AND the DNC.

    Glenn Greenwald Slams The ‘Unverified Claims’ Of The Democrat-Cheered Deep State’s War With Trump

    Back in October, a political operative and former employee of the British intelligence agency MI6 was being paid by Democrats to dig up dirt on Trump (before that, he was paid by anti-Trump Republicans). He tried to convince countless media outlets to publish a long memo he had written filled with explosive accusations about Trump’s treason, business corruption and sexual escapades, with the overarching theme that Trump was in servitude to Moscow because they were blackmailing and bribing him.

    Despite how many had it, no media outlets published it. That was because these were anonymous claims unaccompanied by any evidence at all, and even in this more permissive new media environment, nobody was willing to be journalistically associated with it. As the New York Times’ Executive Editor Dean Baquet put it last night, he would not publish these “totally unsubstantiated” allegations because “we, like others, investigated the allegations and haven’t corroborated them, and we felt we’re not in the business of publishing things we can’t stand by.”

    The closest this operative got to success was convincing Mother Jones’s David Corn to publish an October 31 article reporting that “a former senior intelligence officer for a Western country” claims that “he provided the [FBI] with memos, based on his recent interactions with Russian sources, contending the Russian government has for years tried to co-opt and assist Trump.”

    But because this was just an anonymous claim unaccompanied by any evidence or any specifics (which Corn withheld), it made very little impact. All of that changed yesterday. Why?

    What changed was the intelligence community’s resolution to cause this all to become public and to be viewed as credible. In December, John McCain provided a copy of this report to the FBI and demanded they take it seriously.

    At some point last week, the chiefs of the intelligence agencies decided to declare that this ex-British intelligence operative was “credible” enough that his allegations warranted briefing both Trump and Obama about them, thus stamping some sort of vague, indirect, and deniable official approval on these accusations.

    That may have been just after the meeting between Trump and Clapper, Brennan and Comey. If the latter weren’t happy with what Trump said to them it’s plausible they’d then decided to fire off their wee nuke.

    I’m struck by how amateurish this stuff is. You’d think they’d have done a better job. Perhaps they are restricted by the rank and file, who may not be in line with the Obama-appointed bosses.

    Whole article is well worth RTWT.

  35. cohenite
    #2259448, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Bigamist awarded costs over visa cancellation as form ‘not clear’

    Tessa Akerman The Australian January 12, 2017

    A Muslim bigamist will have his court costs paid by the federal government after the Federal Court found he had his visa cancelled because the migration forms did not provide enough or clear options to describe his relationship status.

    Egyptian man Mahmoud Mahdy Mahmoud Salama moved to Australia in 2003 on a prospect­ive partner visa and married an Australian woman the same year.

    He was then granted a provisional partner visa and returned to Egypt in 2004 where he married another woman in Cairo, while still married in Australia.

    In 2006, Mr Salama was granted a permanent partner visa, while married to both women.

    He divorced his Australian wife the following year.

    In 2012, he submitted an applic­ation for a Resident Return visa and listed his relationship ­status as “divorced”. His visa was granted but in 2014 a delegate of the Minister for Immigration wrote notifying of the intention to consider cancelling the visa on the grounds that the information provided was false and that Mr Sal­ama had failed to notify the department of changes in circumstances, being the birth of his child to his wife from Cairo.

    Mr Salama’s visa was cancelled that year.

    He appealed against the decision to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and the Federal Circuit Court, arguing that in his view his marital status was divorced­, because he was aware that his Egyptian marriage was not recognised in Australia as he was married at the time to his Australian wife.

    Mr Salama also told the Admin­istrative Appeals Tribunal that he had never had a commitment to or been in a marriage-like arrangement with his Egyptian wife, as the marriage was forced upon him by his family.

    He said the couple had only lived together for short periods of time and he wanted to sponsor their four children to come to Australia because of the difficult circumstances in Egypt.

    Mr Salama said that, since 2013, he has been in another ­relationship with an Australian woman.

    She told the court she had become engaged and married to Mr Salama in accordance with Islami­c ­rites in April 2014.

    Federal Court judge Melissa Perry found that the Administrative Appeals Tribunal fell into jurisdictional error by assuming there was only one correct answer to describin­g his relationship status.

    She remitted the matter back to the tribunal for determination and ordered the Minister pay Mr Salama’s costs in the Federal Circuit Court and Federal Court.

  36. Oh come on
    #2259449, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Not if they get him first.

    Honestly, Trump has that many people in the ruling class who are pants-soilingly scared of him and what he might do as President that all bets are off, really. If I were Trump, I’d have my own security people liaising with the SS .

    Looking beyond JFK, the last genuinely transformational President was shot and almost killed, let’s not forget. (Yes, yes, sure – it was a madman trying to impress Jodie Foster.)

  37. Oh come on
    #2259450, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    I should probably write USSS 🙂

  38. H B Bear
    #2259451, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Clinton News Network needs to find a bollard to lean on. It’s a media corpse.

  39. johanna
    #2259452, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Yeah, naah, C.L.

    The thought of people like our own spudpeeler and the drones who worked in the military bureaucracy, now in late stage dementia, reeling around on ANZAC Day with guns is … errr … less than optimal.

    I’ve got a better idea. Let’s just have ANZAC Day the way it has been for the last 50 years, and tell the numpties and dickheads where to go and what to do when they get there.

  40. incoherent rambler
    #2259454, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Just sayin’ – Putin has very little chance of being popped whilst in Russia whereas DJT is in the high risk category.

    Why is this so?

  41. John Constantine
    #2259455, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    California uses environmental lawfare to stop the wall, so Trump has the Mexicans build it faster and cheaper on the Mexican side of the border.

  42. Myrddin Seren
    #2259456, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    New revelation: CIA and FBI did NOT brief Trump that there were allegations against him.

    They briefed him that the allegations were an example of the untrue stuff that was out there, alongside real intelligence.

    From the NBC report:

    …the senior official told NBC News that the briefing was oral and no actual documents were left with the Trump team in New York. During the briefing, the president-elect was not briefed on the contents of the summary .

    If this leak is to be believed, Trump was not told about the Appendix with the #GoldenShowers.

    And why did they have this summary to hand for the top security intel briefing of the President-Elect ?

    According to the senior official, the two-page summary about the unsubstantiated material made available to the briefers was to provide context, should they need it, to draw the distinction for Trump between analyzed intelligence and unvetted “disinformation.”

    I am going to steal JC’s declaration and call ‘Bullshit’ here.

    They simply have to be delusional if they think Trump is so dumb he potentially needed a show-and-tell about the difference between actionable intelligence and c-grade spy stories.

    And while this is another interesting insight, if the NBC report is taken at face value ( ‘Two U.S. officials told NBC News’; …’multiple officials say the summary was included in the material prepared for the briefers,’ ) – it would appear half of the Washington intelligence community is actively breaching any conditions of confidentiality and secrecy in their employment conditions to background the media about Trump.

    And if there appears to be a veritable stampede of Federal employees breaching their security clearances to background the media for the price of a beer or coffee in a Washington bar – God help us all as to how badly US security has been compromised by real spies getting their hooks in to these clowns.

  43. stackja
    #2259457, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    H B Bear
    #2259451, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:01 pm
    Clinton News Network needs to find a bollard to lean on. It’s a media corpse.

    AT&T-Time Warner merger?

  44. Gab
    #2259458, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    These naughty people canceling ANZAC Day marches when turnbull specifically stated we should just continue on as normal and not be afraid of islamic terrorists. Tsk tsk.

  45. Dr Faustus
    #2259459, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    PissGate has flushed out a broad spectrum of people who hate America. It will be a gift that keeps on giving for Trump over the next 8 years.

    Meanwhile, Russian intelligence will be pissing themselves that their misinformation operation through “terrified” Christopher Steele worked so well.

  46. johanna
    #2259461, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    I bet this was commissioned by one of the PACs or an NGO during the election

    Yep. By both RINO NeverTrumpers AND the DNC.

    The beauty of it is, it blew up in their faces.

    I suspect that Trump read Dale Carnegie’s famous book at an early age. One of the takeawy messages is:

    When you have a lemon, make a lemonade.

  47. stackja
    #2259462, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Myrddin Seren
    #2259456, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Truman and Ike had security worries after FDR.
    Of course, MSM just claimed hysteria.

  48. calli
    #2259463, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    From Bruce’s link:

    There is a real danger here that this maneuver can harshly backfire, to the great benefit of Trump and to the great detriment of those who want to oppose him. If any of the significant claims in this “dossier” turn out to be provably false — such as Cohen’s trip to Prague — many people will conclude, with Trump’s encouragement, that large media outlets (CNN and BuzzFeed) and anti-Trump factions inside the government (CIA) are deploying “Fake News” to destroy him. In the eyes of many people, that will forever discredit — render impotent — future journalistic exposés that are based on actual, corroborated wrongdoing.

    This is where these idiots are doing the US a great disservice. By crying “wolf” constantly and petulantly, a real threat will be disregarded.

  49. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2259464, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Sounds like Mr Steele didn’t think Trump would win the Presidency.
    Always a bummer when you piss off a President of the United States of America.

  50. Anne
    #2259466, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    The Buzzfeed Garbage Can has sold out at the BuzzFeed Store. 😀

  51. Nic
    #2259468, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Comment of the day at the Oz:

    As Iowahawk points out, the video of Trump’s press conference clearly depicts him urinating on a bunch of prostitutes.

  52. Tom
    #2259469, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    At his independent investigative news website, The Intercept (bankrolled by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar), Glenn Greenwald’s story of how the Deep State has collaborated with the DNC to try to destroy Trump is my read of the week, as it explains why the swamp needs draining.

    H/T C.L.

  53. srr
    #2259471, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Stefan Molyneux Retweeted
    TheLastRefuge     [email protected] 3h3 hours ago

    Report: Rubio tells staff doubtful he will support Rex Tillerson
    and will probably vote NO on confirmation.
    Motive = he wanted the job.

  54. johanna
    #2259472, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    johanna
    #2259263, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:02 am

    An interesting story came out of the Trump press conference about the US intelligence services, which should send a cold shiver down the spines of the traitors in their midst.

    Trump said that every time he met with them, the contents of the meeting were leaked straight away. As some people claimed that the leaks were coming from his camp, he decided to test the proposition. He had a meeting with them that he told no-one in his office about, not even his Executive Assistant of many years. Sure enough, shortly afterwards the contents were leaked. He regards this as a serious security threat.

    Anyone who thinks that he will let this go is a fool. I expect to see some resignations and retirements in the next few days, and traitors who are stupid enough to think they can bluff it out could well end up in jail.

    Yep, MS, there are some people in the US intelligence “community” who will be seriously considering their career options today.

  55. Myrddin Seren
    #2259476, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    stackja

    Truman and Ike had security worries after FDR.

    Things like the Venona decrypts show that FDR’s administration was riddled with Soviet moles and sympathizers. Harry and Ike had good reason to be worried.

    And further to my point above about the free flow of information from the Washington intel community.

    They are probably all reassuring themselves that the fearless journalists from the DNC-MSM would never reveal their sources and that they may well be protected by the courts from discovery.

    However, I would bet hostile powers will be working overtime to try and figure out which officials have breached security by leaking to the media – and look to use that information as leverage to turn them.

    More than a few spooks are likely to get invitations to a quiet meeting with people holding photos, tapes or whatever – and giving them a choice about ‘friendly’ cooperation.

    Trump will be accused of attacking freedom of the press. However, it needs to be spelled out what the security and confidentiality provisions of their employment contracts are – and to go after the leakers. They are a material threat to the security of the US as long as they remain in their positions.

  56. srr
    #2259477, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    President Pena Nieto: “Mexico Will Negotiate”…
    Posted on January 11, 2017 by sundance

    LOL. Lemme think…. Well, your economy is entirely dependent on the United States; the head of your Central Bank abruptly quits; your currency is in a state of free-fall; massive inflation begins to shake your weak economy, and there are now riots in the streets. Hmm, what to do… what to do?

    [image: Trump Neito]

    (Via Reuters) Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday said Mexico will seek to negotiate issues including trade, security and migration with the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump, but would not pay for a U.S. border wall.

    Pena Nieto, speaking to an assembly of foreign diplomats, said he would continue to promote free trade integration in North America. Mexico would invest in a more secure border but not a wall, he added. (more)

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/11/president-pena-nieto-mexico-will-negotiate/#more-126941

  57. incoherent rambler
    #2259478, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    And if there appears to be a veritable stampede of Federal employees breaching their security clearances to background the media for the price of a beer or coffee in a Washington bar

    Breaching your security obligations. It depends on the security clearance type and level.
    In the USA, it depends on which agency you work for, but you will most probably get a trial of some sort (unlike here).
    The US does have protocols for handling traitors in their various security services. To commit treason (or something approaching it) means one of: a) the Fed leaks are just bullshit from another source, b) the breacher is confident that they will not be identified and/or prosecuted c) the payoff is high enough to make 20 or 30 years in a cell a reasonable deal

  58. Senile Old Guy
    #2259479, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    More Trumpmania:

    The head of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) on Wednesday slammed President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to separate himself from his business, calling it “wholly inadequate” in resolving potential conflicts of interest. “The plan the president-elect has announced doesn’t meet the standards that the best of his nominees are meeting and that every president in the last four decades have met,” OGE Director Walter Shaub said during a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

    OGE Director Walter Shaub is not biased or anything.

    Shaub, an Obama appointee, said the only way for Trump to avoid conflicts between his business empire and the presidency is to sell his assets and place them in a blind trust.

    Of course he is.

    Further we read:

    Shaub contributed $500 to Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.

    Of course he did.

    In a letter to leading Senate Democrats, Walter Shaub, Jr., the ethics office director, said the busy hearing schedule had overwhelmed his office.

    Well, he would.

    Shaub, is, if you recall, the guy who used the official account of his agency to troll Donald Trump, the president-elect:

    Surprise!

    This is all pretty amusing coming from the office that decided the Clinton Foundation and Bill Clinton’s speechifying presented No ethical dilemma for Hillary Clinton.

    Hillary, as we know, was above ethics, or something.

    I could go on, but Shaub is hardly a disinterested individual in this issue.

  59. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2259481, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    The thought of people like our own spudpeeler and the drones who worked in the military bureaucracy, now in late stage dementia, reeling around on ANZAC Day with guns is … errr … less than optimal.

    I’d give the spudpeeler a rifle on Anzac Day.

    There no requirement for him to be issued ammunition, though.

  60. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2259482, posted on January 12, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Is it possible Trump is a god?

    A reading from the Book Of Stimp.
    “Stimpy saith unto him, Tiger, because thou hast seen Trump, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.”

    Blessed be Saint srr.
    Blessed indeed.

