Liberty Quote
Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.— George Bernard Shaw
-
Recent Comments
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Baa Humbug on Another tax increase proposal
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Walter Plinge on Another tax increase proposal
- DaveR on Another tax increase proposal
- La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna on Cross Post: Terry Barnes Every cloud has a silver lining
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- tgs on Another tax increase proposal
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Nic on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Walter Plinge on Another tax increase proposal
- Anne on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Cynic of Ayr on Another tax increase proposal
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Siltstone on Another tax increase proposal
- Dr Faustus on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Deplorable on Parliamentary Reforms
-
Recent Posts
- Another tax increase proposal
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Every cloud has a silver lining
- The Donald J. Coyote syndrome
- Cross Post: John Adams The coming storm
- Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Parliamentary Reforms
- Anyone for polo?
- You Blinked and You Missed It
- Guest Post: kc r/K selection
- Outback Aarhus
- Economists against Trump
- Allan Hird talks to 3AW
- Give it up, Bronnie
- “Trumpistan”
- Guest Post: Michael Potter Magic disappearing money and arguments against fiscal policy
- Immigration
- What are these people drinking?
- Financial Advice From Government – Ha!
- What is social justice.
- Funny
- Who’ll pay for our long lives and pensions?
- Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Economists will never ever get it right until Say’s Law returns
- Sous le pont d’Avignon and other things
- Don’t rely on economic opinion, particularly if given by Joe Stiglitz
- David Leyonhjelm on good debt and bad debt
- Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Is this accountable government?
- Is it time for Ley to quit?
- No one should buy this bogus rationale, Haldane
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
810 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Bogart, Bacall, Gene Kelly, Edward G Robinson and others who made up the Committee for the First Amendment (CFA) also took to the cause initially but later became disenchanted as the Hollywood 10 revealed themselves to be complete dickheads on par with the HUAC dickheads. Great times.
Did she get those lips from sucking bananas?
That gerbil warmongering heat wave is really pushing up the mercury here, I think we just hit mid 20s! what an industrial scale catastrophe… /sarc
… mmm … when IT bullshitted and bitched about who’s tweets I was sharing, I figured there was something it was desperate to steer people away from …
US dollars, Victoria Secret lingerie or small electrical appliances. Not necessarily in that order.
was grey listed until Ten Commandments.
wife Betsy Blair was blacklisted.
Look, the fact that Obama had a handsome, single “body man” named Reggie Love is not to say that he was having gay sex with him – but certainly, it’s a plausible reading of events.
Forks are like little dinner rakes, heh, Monty?
AP peddling fake news!
I like tartan just wish it came in more colours.
George Washington did what?
Christopher Steele, Ex-British Intelligence Officer, Said to Have Prepared Dossier on Trump
Former spy is director of London-based Orbis Intelligence Ltd.
—
I bet this was commissioned by one of the PACs or an NGO during the election
I bet this was commissioned by one of the PACs or an NGO during the election
The line yesterday was that the research was commissioned by a GOP foe, then passed to the Dems when that individual dropped out.
Couldn’t they just swap them for some glass beads?
Egg McMuffin and Rick Wilson – they are creaming themselves on Twitter about it.
Too high energy for Jeb.
This guy is waiting for warmonger, John McCain.
Cool. It should also apply to all senators and congress critters too. Oh, wait.
California will resist cutting the supply of cheap gardeners and cleaners from south of the border. And, what a surprise, they are going to use environmental laws to do it:
Just in case anyone imagines that so-called “environmental protection” laws are anything but vehicles for SJWs to derail projects they oppose, look at this example and the endless legal obstructions to the Adani coal mine, or the Whitehaven coal mine, to name just a couple of local instances.
Environmental “protection” laws are a swamp that is badly in need of draining.
New revelation: CIA and FBI did NOT brief Trump that there were allegations against him.
They briefed him that the allegations were an example of the untrue stuff that was out there, alongside real intelligence.
So the media yesterday ran a double fake news ‘story’: 1) the hotel room shenanigans, covered with a figleaf that 2) well, Trump was briefed about the ‘allegations.’
Must read on this by Ace:
The Media and the Deep State Have Gone to War With the Duly-Elected Commander-in-Chief To Be
US dollars, Victoria Secret lingerie or small electrical appliances. Not necessarily in that order.
😀 😀
Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 2h2 hours ago
Lunatic leftists didn’t think it was “treason” for Saudi Arabia to be funding 20% of Hillary’s campaign (which was actually true).
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/819303408553394176
DEPLORABLE ASIA LINA
[email protected]
@PrisonPlanet
How it happened:
https://twitter.com/PatriotPits/status/819314181803388930
_________
… and still at the top of DRUDGE –
DEMENTED MCCAIN TURNS DIRTY…
MEDIA AND CIA FALL FOR ‘GOLDEN SHOWER’ HOAX…
TAPPER, BLITZER RATTLED…
YOU’RE ACTING LIKE NAZIS, TRUMP TELLS SPY CHIEFS…
Russian tech expert named in report never even contacted!
GREENWALD: ‘Deep State’ Sabotage…
TRUMP STING ON SPOOKS CAUGHT LEAKING
John McCain’s military service and the sacrifices he made for his country must be respected. Now we’ve got that out of the way…his post-Vietnam civilian political career has mostly been an absolute dud. Whilst it would be unfair to consider him a full-blown wrongologist, his nous for foreign policy generally stinks.
EG did suffer with roles but that was as much to do with changing tastes and movie types and roles as with his dalliance with the commies. Betsy, a good actress, was a loon.
I’m not saying that they should be compulsory, but if people are really concerned about skirts blowing upwards or scanty knickers being revealed, there are ways around it.
My older girls wore boxers under school uniform and Mini wears bike shorts for modest monkey bar hanging.
#FakeNativeAmerican
Jack Kennedy said he wanted to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds.”
That is a live possibility now under President Trump.
Smash it, I say.
Tim Blair brings the obvious: why not arm Diggers at ANZAC Day gatherings?
Because, you know, they’re soldiers.
For all the Thug Life video fans at da Cat…
Hahaha
Dan is now a cross dresser?
And look what happened to him.
wouldn’t surprise me even, if it was a parting gift from the Obambam
When thug life puts you up you’ve made it.
Yep. By both RINO NeverTrumpers AND the DNC.
Glenn Greenwald Slams The ‘Unverified Claims’ Of The Democrat-Cheered Deep State’s War With Trump
That may have been just after the meeting between Trump and Clapper, Brennan and Comey. If the latter weren’t happy with what Trump said to them it’s plausible they’d then decided to fire off their wee nuke.
I’m struck by how amateurish this stuff is. You’d think they’d have done a better job. Perhaps they are restricted by the rank and file, who may not be in line with the Obama-appointed bosses.
Whole article is well worth RTWT.
Not if they get him first.
Honestly, Trump has that many people in the ruling class who are pants-soilingly scared of him and what he might do as President that all bets are off, really. If I were Trump, I’d have my own security people liaising with the SS .
Looking beyond JFK, the last genuinely transformational President was shot and almost killed, let’s not forget. (Yes, yes, sure – it was a madman trying to impress Jodie Foster.)
I should probably write USSS 🙂
Clinton News Network needs to find a bollard to lean on. It’s a media corpse.
Yeah, naah, C.L.
The thought of people like our own spudpeeler and the drones who worked in the military bureaucracy, now in late stage dementia, reeling around on ANZAC Day with guns is … errr … less than optimal.
I’ve got a better idea. Let’s just have ANZAC Day the way it has been for the last 50 years, and tell the numpties and dickheads where to go and what to do when they get there.
Just sayin’ – Putin has very little chance of being popped whilst in Russia whereas DJT is in the high risk category.
Why is this so?
California uses environmental lawfare to stop the wall, so Trump has the Mexicans build it faster and cheaper on the Mexican side of the border.
From the NBC report:
If this leak is to be believed, Trump was not told about the Appendix with the #GoldenShowers.
And why did they have this summary to hand for the top security intel briefing of the President-Elect ?
I am going to steal JC’s declaration and call ‘Bullshit’ here.
They simply have to be delusional if they think Trump is so dumb he potentially needed a show-and-tell about the difference between actionable intelligence and c-grade spy stories.
And while this is another interesting insight, if the NBC report is taken at face value ( ‘Two U.S. officials told NBC News’; …’multiple officials say the summary was included in the material prepared for the briefers,’ ) – it would appear half of the Washington intelligence community is actively breaching any conditions of confidentiality and secrecy in their employment conditions to background the media about Trump.
And if there appears to be a veritable stampede of Federal employees breaching their security clearances to background the media for the price of a beer or coffee in a Washington bar – God help us all as to how badly US security has been compromised by real spies getting their hooks in to these clowns.
AT&T-Time Warner merger?
These naughty people canceling ANZAC Day marches when turnbull specifically stated we should just continue on as normal and not be afraid of islamic terrorists. Tsk tsk.
PissGate has flushed out a broad spectrum of people who hate America. It will be a gift that keeps on giving for Trump over the next 8 years.
Meanwhile, Russian intelligence will be pissing themselves that their misinformation operation through “terrified” Christopher Steele worked so well.
The beauty of it is, it blew up in their faces.
I suspect that Trump read Dale Carnegie’s famous book at an early age. One of the takeawy messages is:
When you have a lemon, make a lemonade.
Truman and Ike had security worries after FDR.
Of course, MSM just claimed hysteria.
From Bruce’s link:
This is where these idiots are doing the US a great disservice. By crying “wolf” constantly and petulantly, a real threat will be disregarded.
Sounds like Mr Steele didn’t think Trump would win the Presidency.
Always a bummer when you piss off a President of the United States of America.
The Buzzfeed Garbage Can has sold out at the BuzzFeed Store. 😀
Comment of the day at the Oz:
At his independent investigative news website, The Intercept (bankrolled by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar), Glenn Greenwald’s story of how the Deep State has collaborated with the DNC to try to destroy Trump is my read of the week, as it explains why the swamp needs draining.
H/T C.L.
Stefan Molyneux Retweeted
TheLastRefuge [email protected] 3h3 hours ago
Report: Rubio tells staff doubtful he will support Rex Tillerson
and will probably vote NO on confirmation.
Motive = he wanted the job.
Yep, MS, there are some people in the US intelligence “community” who will be seriously considering their career options today.
stackja
Things like the Venona decrypts show that FDR’s administration was riddled with Soviet moles and sympathizers. Harry and Ike had good reason to be worried.
And further to my point above about the free flow of information from the Washington intel community.
They are probably all reassuring themselves that the fearless journalists from the DNC-MSM would never reveal their sources and that they may well be protected by the courts from discovery.
However, I would bet hostile powers will be working overtime to try and figure out which officials have breached security by leaking to the media – and look to use that information as leverage to turn them.
More than a few spooks are likely to get invitations to a quiet meeting with people holding photos, tapes or whatever – and giving them a choice about ‘friendly’ cooperation.
Trump will be accused of attacking freedom of the press. However, it needs to be spelled out what the security and confidentiality provisions of their employment contracts are – and to go after the leakers. They are a material threat to the security of the US as long as they remain in their positions.
President Pena Nieto: “Mexico Will Negotiate”…
Posted on January 11, 2017 by sundance
LOL. Lemme think…. Well, your economy is entirely dependent on the United States; the head of your Central Bank abruptly quits; your currency is in a state of free-fall; massive inflation begins to shake your weak economy, and there are now riots in the streets. Hmm, what to do… what to do?
[image: Trump Neito]
(Via Reuters) Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday said Mexico will seek to negotiate issues including trade, security and migration with the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump, but would not pay for a U.S. border wall.
Pena Nieto, speaking to an assembly of foreign diplomats, said he would continue to promote free trade integration in North America. Mexico would invest in a more secure border but not a wall, he added. (more)
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/11/president-pena-nieto-mexico-will-negotiate/#more-126941
Breaching your security obligations. It depends on the security clearance type and level.
In the USA, it depends on which agency you work for, but you will most probably get a trial of some sort (unlike here).
The US does have protocols for handling traitors in their various security services. To commit treason (or something approaching it) means one of: a) the Fed leaks are just bullshit from another source, b) the breacher is confident that they will not be identified and/or prosecuted c) the payoff is high enough to make 20 or 30 years in a cell a reasonable deal
More Trumpmania:
OGE Director Walter Shaub is not biased or anything.
Of course he is.
Further we read:
Of course he did.
Well, he would.
Surprise!
Hillary, as we know, was above ethics, or something.
I could go on, but Shaub is hardly a disinterested individual in this issue.
I’d give the spudpeeler a rifle on Anzac Day.
There no requirement for him to be issued ammunition, though.
Is it possible Trump is a god?
A reading from the Book Of Stimp.
“Stimpy saith unto him, Tiger, because thou hast seen Trump, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.”
Blessed be Saint srr.
Blessed indeed.