Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
1,080 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
Interesting. I’ve met several Justins in my life, none of whom you could trust out of sight.
Babies’ names – no place names, Indian tribes, car models, cities, or apostrophes. No hyphens unless it’s a traditionally hyphenated name. No weird spelling, no diminuatives. Nothing “ironic” or hippie.
Above all nothing that would embarrass your beloved child when called out in rollcall.
Imagine what Trump would say and do in the circumstances.
It wouldn’t get anywhere near this far bad under Trump. Mr Trump is going to show the West what is possible with the right mindset. I’m with JC,Makka& Deutsche Bank – US Boom Incoming.
Let’s all Make Our Wallets Great again while watch the Winning get out of hand under the man who WROTE THE BOOK ON GREAT DEALS.
It’s gonna be off the hook (OTH).
There are always exceptions to the “J” rule. 😃
Police ‘covered up’ violent campaign to turn London area ‘Islamic’
Police have been accused of “covering up” a campaign of abuse, threats and violence aimed at “Islamicising” an area of London.
Monty, all the best for the new kid, ya big lug!
We’ll be waiting on the always popular Baby Monster Update!
More on Twitter shutting down Trump’s account:
Gab, that CNN piece is dated Jan 10. The site is cnn.com.de.
It may not be legit.
Jesus?
Julio?
Please elaborate.
SoG
thanks for you reply last night. I found that recipe, but it is not what I had as it did not include bitters.
I emailed the hotel, not expecting a reply, but they did they provided their recipe which is very close to a ‘Straits Sling”
2 ounces gin
1/2 ounce dry cherry brandy
1/2 ounce Benedictine
1 ounce lemon juice
2 dashes orange bitters
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
2 ounces soda water
Shake everything, except for the soda water, with ice. Strain into an ice filled Collins glass. Top with soda water.
I have the makings except for the orange bitters which I hope to acquire over the weekend
Duncan Montgomery (spelt “Dunkin”).
I belatedly learn of the death of Leonard French, of NGV Great Hall ceiling fame.
I love the Great Hall. When it opened we could lounge around on the floor on Sunday afternoon for hours, studying, “hanging out’, and there were free concerts . I take my overseas visitors there without fail, they may not be thrilled, but that space has a special place in my heart.
Thank you Leonard French.
Gab, I think that is fake news.
Oh, okay. Shame really s I’d love to have seen the outcome. Thanks, Calli & Cohenite
There are always exceptions to every rule. Last year my nicest and best student was a ‘Jack’, but he was the only J in the system with no referrals.
First son – Juan Juan
Second son – Juan Two
Third Son – Juan Three
“Big boys’ games, big boys’ rules.”
Title of a very good book.
Police say that 90 per cent of property offenders are recidivist, and that most are youth.
Paper up here is full of complaining citizens. Radio stations not back to work though.
In the main, people are blaming De Judges and then secondly the government. Police are generally applauded.
Of course the Royal Commission will fix it.
would that be the rotation of the wedding ring dangled over the belly button and the fur-sure fur-sure one of the shape of the derriere?
Thanks for the Christopher Creighton link, Top Ender. What a great story. I note that Chancellor Willy Brandt, later proved to be a Soviet mole, played a role in supressing the evidence.
The good ones are right in front of us, and the blundering fools are just distractions.
From the link, about the author:
Oh dear.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/ukraine-sabotage-trump-backfire-233446
Say goodbye to the Crimea, guys!
The Beloved is exceptional.
Twitter would be completely mad to close down Trump’s account. The downside is that he can bypass the MSM, but the upside is that he just might be indiscreet and give them a cute “gotcha”.
Apparently a majority want him to dump his account, but that’s probably fake news.
So far TWTR has eased only slightly after-hours on the NYSE.
Tomorrow should be interesting as to how the punters view Twitter booting one of their big draw cards ?
Damn
#FakeNewsed
IT that should have come with a trigger warning the first photo almost made bring up the lunch I didn’t have.
I can predict the rise of a new service competing with Twitter called “Twatter” where you can send “Twats”.
IC
only twits twatter
Babies’ names – no place names, Indian tribes, car models, cities, or apostrophes. No hyphens unless it’s a traditionally hyphenated name. No weird spelling, no diminuatives. Nothing “ironic” or hippie.
Above all nothing that would embarrass your beloved child when called out in rollcall.
Victorian government releases list of banned baby names
The full list reads:
Admiral
Anzac
Australia
Baron
Bishop
Brigadier
Brother
Cadet
Captain
Chief
Christ
Commodore
Constable
Corporal
Dame
Duke
Emperor
Father
General
God
Honour
Judge
Justice
King
Lady
Lieutenant
Lord
Madam
Majesty
Major
Messiah
Minister
Mister
Officer
Premier
President
Prime Minister
Prince
Princess
Queen
Saint
Satan
Seaman
Sergeant
Sir
Sister
More ABC crap.
So clothing should not be ‘affordable’? And who defines ‘excessive’?
Clothes sent to charity and developing nations must be good?
So, no, not good. Apparently, usable clothes are ‘waste’.
Do shoes qualify as clothes? If so, we would have to reduce the footprint of our footprint. Sorry.
SJWs are all perennial scolds.
I notice Count is not in the list.
Speaking of the Ukraine, and all the #FakeNews that cats have spread about it and about those who kept warning against falling for that #FakeNews … so how many cats run on sloth time, and will this re-reminder maybe shake them outta their tree, and back on quick cat time –
Police ‘covered up’ violent campaign to turn London area ‘Islamic’
Police have been accused of “covering up” a campaign of abuse, threats and violence aimed at “Islamicising” an area of London.
What cover up? London elected a Muslim mayor.
This was not a secret.
British Dream Now a Reality, as London Elects Its First Muslim Mayor
https://newrepublic.com/article/133379/british-dream-now-reality-london-elects-first-muslim-mayor
Hey, ‘gunner! I just found your Pommy cousin. And he’s drinking tea.
Another obit – Clare Hollingworth at 105. Only the older Cats will vaguely remember the name, I bet.
From journalism had a decent reputation.
From WHEN journalism had a decent reputation.
Trump should nationalize Twitter. #goodenoughforvenezuela
Apologies if this has been posted earlier, but our ABC is running (yet another) boilerplate lefty fake news story – this one’s
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-01-12/centrelink-debt-letters-harming-mental-health/8169182“> by Erin Stewart.
Apparently sending debt letters is not a good way to recover “public costs”. Erin opines that “There are many things governments can do to improve equality and wellbeing. They can redistribute income through taxes and welfare so that national wealth is shared more evenly.”
She then tells us how she went into debt pay for treatment of her own mental illness because she could only get a Medicare rebate for up to ten “therapy sessions” and not all of her medication was covered under the PBS.
Take a dekko at her other ABC contributions:
The beginners floristry classes helping migrant women bloom – I wonder who’s paying for them?
Climate change and the female factor – apparently women care more about climate change then men because they suffer more from its effects. Who knew?
Why its so hard for women to get justice for online abuse.
Happy days Cats. You’re paying for this. Remember that when you complete your next BAS. Remind your local MP of why you love paying tax so much, and why our ABC is so valuable.
Rabz, I think your doctrine needs strengthening slightly.
In the Czech Republic they have an approved list. If the name you choose in the list, then all is good, if you want a new name then you have to apply to have it put on the list, it costs about a months salary, no guarantee the name will be accepted.
Brittany Pettibone · @BrittPettibone
5 hours
No double standard to be found here.
https://i.sli.mg/Hr050h.jpg
incoherent rambler that’s because the pronunciation is so very tricky when it comes to the vowels
Todd Kincannon · @ToddKincannon
3 hours
I’ve set up leak stings before by sending multiple people not-quite-identical copies of the same document and seeing which version ends up on the blogs. That’s an old CIA tactic. Trump did something similar in the past few days. My God, he is utterly brilliant.
Submitted and rejected long ago.
Small scale nuke at Ultimo? Or if that is too much, in addition to salting you try a mix of 2-4-D and glyphosate .
I am a bit surprised she didn’t mention the social injustice of some people having more-and/or- better clothes than others. #ClothingJusticeNow
Maybe that will be another speaker ?
Anyway – doubtless coming to a Fauxfacts, Grauniad or The Dumb blog soon – “It’s time we rationed everyone’s clothing AND brought equality to apparel !”
Mao suits are gonna make a big come back soon.
The Centrelink thingy is fun.
I know a few people who have to deal with Centrelink but none of them have been stung to date.
Am I correct in the following simplification?
I do my tax return and have earned ?? dollars.
I apply to Centrelink for Childcare/unemployment/welfare of some kind, fill in the forms, and do not put down the same ?? dollars I told the tax man I earned last year.
Computer mis-match.
Get a letter asking why/please pay it back.
Boo Hoo to the media.
Archduke Rambler looks like it is safe for the first born.
Cannibal atv1533,
Julian is another disaster area (I say that as someone with a “J” name).
Won a Firby once from Kellog because we ( 8 yr old and I) concentrated really hard and spelled the entry address exactly as printed on the back of the box.
Johanna, I have somewhere in my library a book detailing all of the faint “intelligence” stories out of WWII. It makes for fascinating reading, and also shows how easily people can be scammed.
I’ll try and find it – can’t remember the title at present – too busy cleaning out gutters to cope with The Wet.
hzhousewife yes CH!
Vox Day · @voxday
5 days
SJWs and progressives are leaving Twitter because the mass exodus of the right-wing in favor of Gab means they can’t play the victim anymore without devouring each other. It won’t be long before they are clamoring to join Gab to get their fix.
http://voxday.blogspot.com/2017/01/i-disavow-gab.h…
Nothing wrong with ‘John’, it’s a grand name. As is ‘Jack’ (my favourite). Please, not Justin though. ‘Jake’ at a pinch.
It’s been shown that it kills the local garment industry.
stackja 🙂
Top Ender Patton was part of one scam!
Visited the Melbourne immigration museum today. Interesting though got a bit repetitive about the white australia policy the devistation of the aborigines and the cheap imports that killed the local textile industry.
Gab
I am now on the Gab waiting list. Over 435,000 ahead of me.
hzhousewife thank you!
Nope.
1. Say you are on Newstart as a student and you earn $0 in January, which you declare.
2. You are offered a job as,say, a teacher, starting 1Feb, and you cancel your allowance
3. 6 Years later Satanalink gets your details from the ATO which says you earned (lets keep it simple) 52K for the year. It divides 52/26 = 2k per fortnight. The 26 is the number of fortnights per year
4. You get a letter asking to confirm details which you do. You enter you did indeed earn 52k for the year.
5. Satanlink puts 2 & 2 together and gets 99 – you are then hit with a @ $1k bill for overpayment (you must have really earned 2k in January! as 52/26 = 2k).
6. You then spend hours on the phone trying to sort it out
7, You make the government an interest free loan of @ 1k for the however long it takes to get payslips etc etc and Satanlink reviews.
I’ll see what I can do to advance you, Tinta 🙂
Reminds me of a neighbour when I was growing up, she would put one amount in the cheque butt but would write the cheque for a much higher amount – creative accounting Italian style.
Another very silly article on nukes.
North Korea is accelerating its production of weapons-grade plutonium as well as its ballistic missile capabilities and now has enough material to make 10 nuclear bombs, the South Korean government has reported.
Pyongyang has amassed 50 kilograms of plutonium since reactivating its Yongbyon nuclear power plant in 2013, following the collapse of an international non-proliferation agreement, according to a white paper by the defence ministry in Seoul.
If the figure is correct, the stockpile is 25 per cent higher than the ministry’s previous estimate in 2014 of 40kg. Other assessments of the North’s nuclear potential have been higher still.
Siegfried Hecker, a professor of nuclear physics at Stanford University in the US who has visited the Yongbyon plant, said last year that North Korea can produce around 80 kilograms of highly enriched uranium annually.
With such an output, he said, Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, could expect three new nuclear weapons a year and could build an arsenal of 50 nuclear warheads by 2020.
The latest South Korean figures exclude fissile material generated by North Korea’s programme of secretly enriching uranium which, Seoul says, is beyond its capacities to estimate.
Pyongyang conducted two underground nuclear tests last year, and test-fired 20 missiles of various sizes, an intense level of activity which testifies to its growing military ambitions.
The North has previously fired ballistic rockets to launch satellites, using similar technology to intercontinental missiles. In a new year speech, Mr Kim boasted that it was in the “final stages” of test-firing a fully-fledged intercontinental ballistic missile.
The report acknowledges that Pyongyang is also developing submarine-launched ballistic missiles – but says the technology is not yet ready for deployment. Army troop numbers have increased from 1.2 million to 1.28 million over the past two years, it states.
The Times
It DOESN’T MATTER.
What matters is CAN HE DELIVER THEM? Which he can’t, unless he can get the boys to bolt one onto the end of a missile, AND make it survive the trip, AND go bang AT THE RIGHT TIME when it gets there.
What does this mean: “Army troop numbers have increased from 1.2 million to 1.28 million over the past two years, it states.” It means he has to FEED MORE SOLDIERS. Which is not a good thing. Has he increased his CAPABILITY?
Written by a person who saw a V2 once, and thought “Wow!”
Thanks Gab you’re a doll.
sorry 2k per fortnight in January
Johanna, I have somewhere in my library a book detailing all of the faint “intelligence” stories
should be
Johanna, I have somewhere in my library a book detailing all of the fake “intelligence” stories
Bloody auto-spell!
I am now on the Gab waiting list. Over 435,000 ahead of me.
I got an account at the beginning back when I was psychotic before it was cool and Gab changed her name to copy it.
😆
H B Bear #2259773, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:08 pm
Trump should nationalize Twitter. #goodenoughforvenezuelaLove your work sir!
(And you owe me a cup of tea).
How about Mickey? could do with a comeback.
Love your work sir!
(And you owe me a cup of tea).
[$#%$*ing speelchek interfering with four matting]
Thanks, Top Ender. I do have a particular interest in the Philby, Burgess and Maclean (and others) case, but other stuff is always welcome.
Anastasia’s brother?
Stimpson you are always way ahead of the curve if not setting a new circle.
Diogenes, I do not doubt you.
I have a co-worker who is unable to cancel her $2.76 a fortnight allowance for the child who turns 8 in July, no matter what, even though it requires her to submit her earnings every fortnight which drives her ballistic as it varies slightly according to her own three part-time jobs AND her ex-partners financial position. When I say unable, I mean she has been told numerous times in the last four months that the person on the end of the phone at Centrelink CANNOT cancel her payment in the system, because she is ENTITLED.
I can fully understand why people give up and put down any amount just to get the forms done.
As per the scenario you describe, computers equal garbage in/garbage out. What idiots Centrelink are.
Very good doco drama, made years ago, called simply “Philby, Burgess and Maclean”, starring Derek Jacobi as Guy Burgess.
Oh Tinta that’s priceless!
Stimpson you are always way ahead of the curve if not setting a new circle.
My mission this year is to do for Aspergers and autism what I have already done for mental illness and adhd.
I’m hoping to have a new condition ready to go for next year.
Not exactly new, but an endless source of fascination is Oppositional Defiance Disorder. This was once easily cured by: 1. Opening the utensil drawer. 2. Retrieving the wooden spoon. 3. Whacking spoon on bench top.
4. Replacing spoon in drawer. But these days, such violence would be an indictable offence.