Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017

Posted on 1:30 pm, January 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. Cannibal
    #2259718, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    No names starting with J, especially for boys.

    Interesting. I’ve met several Justins in my life, none of whom you could trust out of sight.

  2. calli
    #2259719, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Babies’ names – no place names, Indian tribes, car models, cities, or apostrophes. No hyphens unless it’s a traditionally hyphenated name. No weird spelling, no diminuatives. Nothing “ironic” or hippie.

    Above all nothing that would embarrass your beloved child when called out in rollcall.

  3. tailgunner
    #2259722, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Imagine what Trump would say and do in the circumstances.

    It wouldn’t get anywhere near this far bad under Trump. Mr Trump is going to show the West what is possible with the right mindset. I’m with JC,Makka& Deutsche Bank – US Boom Incoming.
    Let’s all Make Our Wallets Great again while watch the Winning get out of hand under the man who WROTE THE BOOK ON GREAT DEALS.
    It’s gonna be off the hook (OTH).

  4. calli
    #2259723, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    There are always exceptions to the “J” rule. 😃

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2259724, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Donald J. Trump [email protected] 32m32 minutes ago
    We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what’s going on

  6. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2259725, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Police ‘covered up’ violent campaign to turn London area ‘Islamic’

    Police have been accused of “covering up” a campaign of abuse, threats and violence aimed at “Islamicising” an area of London.

  7. tailgunner
    #2259726, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Monty, all the best for the new kid, ya big lug!
    We’ll be waiting on the always popular Baby Monster Update!

  8. Gab
    #2259729, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    More on Twitter shutting down Trump’s account:

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Twitter announced today that it will delete Donald Trump’s account sometime within the next 48 hours because of what the company calls “Trump’s racist and divisive rhetoric”.

    “Twitter will not tolerate active users, whose only message is one of hate, racism and intolerance. Donald Trump may have been elected to the White House, but at least someone can stand up to him, for the American people and say, ‘No Mr. Trump, we are not with you,’” Paul Horner, a spokesman for Twitter told reporters. “Everything he stands for is backwards. His appointment of racist Steve Bannon, the way he unites hate for the Muslim people in this country, his support of white power organizations. He appointed a cabinet full of billionaires and millionaires to standup for the lower and middle class. The person he puts in charge of the EPA denies climate change. His person in charge of education doesn’t believe in public education. The American people should not accept this. The children of this country deserve a leader who will build a successful future for them. Twitter will not aid and abet him as he makes a mockery of the Presidency. We have no choice but to delete his account.”

    President-elect Trump released an official response in which he called the company’s plan “laughable” and advised the people at Twitter to “tread lightly, because [he] is already working with [his] attorneys to resolve the situation,” a situation that Mr. Trump says will end “very badly” for anyone who tries to silence him.

    A source close to the Trump transition team has told CNN News that President-elect Trump has already set up a new Twitter account, @WHDonaldTrump, which the president-elect plans to begin using immediately after Twitter shuts down his primary account. That same source also said that if Twitter shuts down that account, he will simply keep making more new accounts.

  9. calli
    #2259732, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Gab, that CNN piece is dated Jan 10. The site is cnn.com.de.

    It may not be legit.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2259733, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    There are always exceptions to the “J” rule. 

    Jesus?
    Julio?
    Please elaborate.

  11. Diogenes
    #2259734, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    SoG
    thanks for you reply last night. I found that recipe, but it is not what I had as it did not include bitters.

    I emailed the hotel, not expecting a reply, but they did they provided their recipe which is very close to a ‘Straits Sling”

    2 ounces gin
    1/2 ounce dry cherry brandy
    1/2 ounce Benedictine
    1 ounce lemon juice
    2 dashes orange bitters
    2 dashes Angostura Bitters
    2 ounces soda water
    Shake everything, except for the soda water, with ice. Strain into an ice filled Collins glass. Top with soda water.

    I have the makings except for the orange bitters which I hope to acquire over the weekend

  12. Leigh Lowe
    #2259735, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Duncan Montgomery (spelt “Dunkin”).

  13. hzhousewife
    #2259737, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    I belatedly learn of the death of Leonard French, of NGV Great Hall ceiling fame.
    I love the Great Hall. When it opened we could lounge around on the floor on Sunday afternoon for hours, studying, “hanging out’, and there were free concerts . I take my overseas visitors there without fail, they may not be thrilled, but that space has a special place in my heart.
    Thank you Leonard French.

  14. cohenite
    #2259738, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Gab

    #2259729, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    More on Twitter shutting down Trump’s account:

    Gab, I think that is fake news.

  15. Gab
    #2259740, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Oh, okay. Shame really s I’d love to have seen the outcome. Thanks, Calli & Cohenite

  16. Diogenes
    #2259741, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    There are always exceptions to the “J” rule.

    There are always exceptions to every rule. Last year my nicest and best student was a ‘Jack’, but he was the only J in the system with no referrals.

  17. incoherent rambler
    #2259742, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    There are always exceptions to the “J” rule.

    First son – Juan Juan
    Second son – Juan Two
    Third Son – Juan Three

  18. Zyconoclast
    #2259743, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    “Big boys’ games, big boys’ rules.”

    Title of a very good book.

  19. Top Ender
    #2259745, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Police say that 90 per cent of property offenders are recidivist, and that most are youth.

    Paper up here is full of complaining citizens. Radio stations not back to work though.

    In the main, people are blaming De Judges and then secondly the government. Police are generally applauded.

    Of course the Royal Commission will fix it.

  20. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2259748, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    though signs are pointing to girl.

    would that be the rotation of the wedding ring dangled over the belly button and the fur-sure fur-sure one of the shape of the derriere?

  21. johanna
    #2259750, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Thanks for the Christopher Creighton link, Top Ender. What a great story. I note that Chancellor Willy Brandt, later proved to be a Soviet mole, played a role in supressing the evidence.

    The good ones are right in front of us, and the blundering fools are just distractions.

  22. Baldrick
    #2259752, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    More on Twitter shutting down Trump’s account:

    From the link, about the author:

    Jimmy Rustling, CNN
    Born at an early age, Jimmy Rustling has found solace and comfort knowing that his humble actions have made this multiverse a better place for every man, woman and child ever known to exist. Dr. Jimmy Rustling has won many awards for excellence in writing including fourteen Peabody awards and a handful of Pulitzer Prizes. When Jimmies are not being Rustled the kind Dr. enjoys being an amazing husband to his beautiful, soulmate; Anastasia, a Russian mail order bride of almost 2 months. Dr. Rustling also spends 12-15 hours each day teaching their adopted 8-year-old Syrian refugee daughter how to read and write.

  23. Fisky
    #2259753, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Oh dear.

    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/ukraine-sabotage-trump-backfire-233446

    Donald Trump wasn’t the only presidential candidate whose campaign was boosted by officials of a former Soviet bloc country.

    Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.

    A Ukrainian-American operative who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee met with top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.

    Say goodbye to the Crimea, guys!

  24. calli
    #2259756, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    The Beloved is exceptional.

    Twitter would be completely mad to close down Trump’s account. The downside is that he can bypass the MSM, but the upside is that he just might be indiscreet and give them a cute “gotcha”.

    Apparently a majority want him to dump his account, but that’s probably fake news.

  25. Myrddin Seren
    #2259757, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    So far TWTR has eased only slightly after-hours on the NYSE.

    Tomorrow should be interesting as to how the punters view Twitter booting one of their big draw cards ?

  26. Myrddin Seren
    #2259758, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Damn

    #FakeNewsed

  27. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2259759, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    OMFG:

    http://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/news-and-views/reddit-thread-reveals-surprising-things-men-would-do-if-they-werent-afraid-of-being-feminine-20170111-gtpvu4.html

    IT that should have come with a trigger warning the first photo almost made bring up the lunch I didn’t have.

  28. incoherent rambler
    #2259760, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    I can predict the rise of a new service competing with Twitter called “Twatter” where you can send “Twats”.

  29. Diogenes
    #2259761, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    IC
    only twits twatter

  30. Zyconoclast
    #2259762, posted on January 12, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Babies’ names – no place names, Indian tribes, car models, cities, or apostrophes. No hyphens unless it’s a traditionally hyphenated name. No weird spelling, no diminuatives. Nothing “ironic” or hippie.
    Above all nothing that would embarrass your beloved child when called out in rollcall.

    Victorian government releases list of banned baby names

    The full list reads:

    Admiral
    Anzac
    Australia
    Baron
    Bishop
    Brigadier
    Brother
    Cadet
    Captain
    Chief
    Christ
    Commodore
    Constable
    Corporal
    Dame
    Duke
    Emperor
    Father
    General
    God
    Honour
    Judge
    Justice
    King
    Lady
    Lieutenant
    Lord
    Madam
    Majesty
    Major
    Messiah
    Minister
    Mister
    Officer
    Premier
    President
    Prime Minister
    Prince
    Princess
    Queen
    Saint
    Satan
    Seaman
    Sergeant
    Sir
    Sister

  31. Senile Old Guy
    #2259765, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    More ABC crap.

    According to sustainability consultant Jane Milburn, two-thirds of the clothes and textiles bought are made of synthetic fibres which are derived from petroleum. This week Ms Milburn will address the Home Economics Institute of Australia conference in Melbourne focusing on Australia’s unhealthy habit of buying new clothes and textiles. “There’s been a transformational shift in the way we source, use and discard our clothing which has major social and environmental implications. “Fast fashion produced from global supply chains is driving excessive purchasing of affordable new clothing often discarded after a few wears.”

    So clothing should not be ‘affordable’? And who defines ‘excessive’?

    With wardrobes bulging at the seams, many Australians look to donate their second-hand clothing to charities, however Ms Milburn said those service had their limitations. “Only about 15 per cent of donated clothing is actually sold again locally in opportunity shops. “The remaining clothes are used as industrial rags, sent to landfill, and around half of all donated clothes are sent to developing nations.”

    Clothes sent to charity and developing nations must be good?

    Ms Milburn said while she believed developing nations did benefit from these donations, it could also be seen as a way of exporting Australia’s waste elsewhere.

    So, no, not good. Apparently, usable clothes are ‘waste’.

    Ms Milburn said Australians needed to start thinking more about how they could reduce their clothing and textile footprint. “In the same way we have become aware of what we eat and want to know more about cooking and growing food, we are becoming more conscious about what we wear,” she said. “If we know the basics about how clothes are made, we [can] value them and can make running repairs to extend their lifespan.”

    Do shoes qualify as clothes? If so, we would have to reduce the footprint of our footprint. Sorry.

    SJWs are all perennial scolds.

  32. incoherent rambler
    #2259766, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    I notice Count is not in the list.

  33. srr
    #2259767, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Speaking of the Ukraine, and all the #FakeNews that cats have spread about it and about those who kept warning against falling for that #FakeNews … so how many cats run on sloth time, and will this re-reminder maybe shake them outta their tree, and back on quick cat time –

    Todd Kincannon · @ToddKincannon
    3 hours

    Holy shit!
    Trump personally caught the CIA leakers by setting up his own sting operation:
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4110654/Tr

    !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  34. Zyconoclast
    #2259768, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Police ‘covered up’ violent campaign to turn London area ‘Islamic’

    Police have been accused of “covering up” a campaign of abuse, threats and violence aimed at “Islamicising” an area of London.

    What cover up? London elected a Muslim mayor.
    This was not a secret.

    British Dream Now a Reality, as London Elects Its First Muslim Mayor
    https://newrepublic.com/article/133379/british-dream-now-reality-london-elects-first-muslim-mayor

  35. calli
    #2259769, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Hey, ‘gunner! I just found your Pommy cousin. And he’s drinking tea.

  36. hzhousewife
    #2259770, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Another obit – Clare Hollingworth at 105. Only the older Cats will vaguely remember the name, I bet.
    From journalism had a decent reputation.

  37. hzhousewife
    #2259771, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    From WHEN journalism had a decent reputation.

  38. H B Bear
    #2259773, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Trump should nationalize Twitter. #goodenoughforvenezuela

  39. Damienski
    #2259774, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Apologies if this has been posted earlier, but our ABC is running (yet another) boilerplate lefty fake news story – this one’s

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-01-12/centrelink-debt-letters-harming-mental-health/8169182“> by Erin Stewart.

    Apparently sending debt letters is not a good way to recover “public costs”. Erin opines that “There are many things governments can do to improve equality and wellbeing. They can redistribute income through taxes and welfare so that national wealth is shared more evenly.”

    She then tells us how she went into debt pay for treatment of her own mental illness because she could only get a Medicare rebate for up to ten “therapy sessions” and not all of her medication was covered under the PBS.
    Take a dekko at her other ABC contributions:
    The beginners floristry classes helping migrant women bloom – I wonder who’s paying for them?
    Climate change and the female factor – apparently women care more about climate change then men because they suffer more from its effects. Who knew?
    Why its so hard for women to get justice for online abuse.

    Happy days Cats. You’re paying for this. Remember that when you complete your next BAS. Remind your local MP of why you love paying tax so much, and why our ABC is so valuable.

    Rabz, I think your doctrine needs strengthening slightly.

  40. Diogenes
    #2259776, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    In the Czech Republic they have an approved list. If the name you choose in the list, then all is good, if you want a new name then you have to apply to have it put on the list, it costs about a months salary, no guarantee the name will be accepted.

  41. srr
    #2259777, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Brittany Pettibone · @BrittPettibone
    5 hours

    No double standard to be found here.

    https://i.sli.mg/Hr050h.jpg

  42. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2259778, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    I notice Count is not in the list.

    incoherent rambler that’s because the pronunciation is so very tricky when it comes to the vowels

  43. srr
    #2259780, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Todd Kincannon · @ToddKincannon
    3 hours

    I’ve set up leak stings before by sending multiple people not-quite-identical copies of the same document and seeing which version ends up on the blogs. That’s an old CIA tactic. Trump did something similar in the past few days. My God, he is utterly brilliant.

  44. m0nty
    #2259782, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Donald

    Submitted and rejected long ago.

  45. incoherent rambler
    #2259785, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Rabz, I think your doctrine needs strengthening slightly.

    Small scale nuke at Ultimo? Or if that is too much, in addition to salting you try a mix of 2-4-D and glyphosate .

  46. Myrddin Seren
    #2259786, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    ….Australia’s unhealthy habit of buying new clothes and textiles.

    I am a bit surprised she didn’t mention the social injustice of some people having more-and/or- better clothes than others. #ClothingJusticeNow

    Maybe that will be another speaker ?

    Anyway – doubtless coming to a Fauxfacts, Grauniad or The Dumb blog soon – “It’s time we rationed everyone’s clothing AND brought equality to apparel !”

    Mao suits are gonna make a big come back soon.

  47. hzhousewife
    #2259787, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    The Centrelink thingy is fun.
    I know a few people who have to deal with Centrelink but none of them have been stung to date.
    Am I correct in the following simplification?
    I do my tax return and have earned ?? dollars.
    I apply to Centrelink for Childcare/unemployment/welfare of some kind, fill in the forms, and do not put down the same ?? dollars I told the tax man I earned last year.
    Computer mis-match.
    Get a letter asking why/please pay it back.
    Boo Hoo to the media.

  48. incoherent rambler
    #2259789, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Archduke Rambler looks like it is safe for the first born.

  49. Boambee John
    #2259790, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Cannibal atv1533,

    Julian is another disaster area (I say that as someone with a “J” name).

  50. hzhousewife
    #2259792, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    I’ve set up leak stings before by sending multiple people not-quite-identical copies of the same document and seeing which version ends up on the blogs. That’s an old CIA tactic. Trump did something similar in the past few days. My God, he is utterly brilliant.

    Won a Firby once from Kellog because we ( 8 yr old and I) concentrated really hard and spelled the entry address exactly as printed on the back of the box.

  51. Top Ender
    #2259793, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Johanna, I have somewhere in my library a book detailing all of the faint “intelligence” stories out of WWII. It makes for fascinating reading, and also shows how easily people can be scammed.

    I’ll try and find it – can’t remember the title at present – too busy cleaning out gutters to cope with The Wet.

  53. srr
    #2259795, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Vox Day · @voxday
    5 days

    SJWs and progressives are leaving Twitter because the mass exodus of the right-wing in favor of Gab means they can’t play the victim anymore without devouring each other. It won’t be long before they are clamoring to join Gab to get their fix.

    http://voxday.blogspot.com/2017/01/i-disavow-gab.h

  54. Gab
    #2259796, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Julian is another disaster area (I say that as someone with a “J” name).

    Nothing wrong with ‘John’, it’s a grand name. As is ‘Jack’ (my favourite). Please, not Justin though. ‘Jake’ at a pinch.

  55. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2259797, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Ms Milburn said while she believed developing nations did benefit from these donations

    It’s been shown that it kills the local garment industry.

  57. Stackja
    #2259799, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Top Ender Patton was part of one scam!

  58. Pete of Perth
    #2259801, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Visited the Melbourne immigration museum today. Interesting though got a bit repetitive about the white australia policy the devistation of the aborigines and the cheap imports that killed the local textile industry.

  59. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2259802, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Gab

    I am now on the Gab waiting list. Over 435,000 ahead of me.

  60. Stackja
    #2259803, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    hzhousewife thank you!

  61. Diogenes
    #2259804, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Am I correct in the following simplification?

    Nope.

    1. Say you are on Newstart as a student and you earn $0 in January, which you declare.
    2. You are offered a job as,say, a teacher, starting 1Feb, and you cancel your allowance
    3. 6 Years later Satanalink gets your details from the ATO which says you earned (lets keep it simple) 52K for the year. It divides 52/26 = 2k per fortnight. The 26 is the number of fortnights per year
    4. You get a letter asking to confirm details which you do. You enter you did indeed earn 52k for the year.
    5. Satanlink puts 2 & 2 together and gets 99 – you are then hit with a @ $1k bill for overpayment (you must have really earned 2k in January! as 52/26 = 2k).
    6. You then spend hours on the phone trying to sort it out
    7, You make the government an interest free loan of @ 1k for the however long it takes to get payslips etc etc and Satanlink reviews.

  62. Gab
    #2259805, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    I’ll see what I can do to advance you, Tinta 🙂

  63. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2259806, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    hzhousewife
    #2259787, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Reminds me of a neighbour when I was growing up, she would put one amount in the cheque butt but would write the cheque for a much higher amount – creative accounting Italian style.

  64. Top Ender
    #2259807, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Another very silly article on nukes.

    North Korea is accelerating its production of weapons-grade plutonium as well as its ballistic missile capabilities and now has enough material to make 10 nuclear bombs, the South Korean government has reported.

    Pyongyang has amassed 50 kilograms of plutonium since reactivating its Yongbyon nuclear power plant in 2013, following the collapse of an international non-proliferation agreement, according to a white paper by the defence ministry in Seoul.

    If the figure is correct, the stockpile is 25 per cent higher than the ministry’s previous estimate in 2014 of 40kg. Other assessments of the North’s nuclear potential have been higher still.

    Siegfried Hecker, a professor of nuclear physics at Stanford University in the US who has visited the Yongbyon plant, said last year that North Korea can produce around 80 kilograms of highly enriched uranium annually.

    With such an output, he said, Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, could expect three new nuclear weapons a year and could build an arsenal of 50 nuclear warheads by 2020.

    The latest South Korean figures exclude fissile material generated by North Korea’s programme of secretly enriching uranium which, Seoul says, is beyond its capacities to estimate.

    Pyongyang conducted two underground nuclear tests last year, and test-fired 20 missiles of various sizes, an intense level of activity which testifies to its growing military ambitions.

    The North has previously fired ballistic rockets to launch satellites, using similar technology to intercontinental missiles. In a new year speech, Mr Kim boasted that it was in the “final stages” of test-firing a fully-fledged intercontinental ballistic missile.

    The report acknowledges that Pyongyang is also developing submarine-launched ballistic missiles – but says the technology is not yet ready for deployment. Army troop numbers have increased from 1.2 million to 1.28 million over the past two years, it states.

    The Times

    It DOESN’T MATTER.

    What matters is CAN HE DELIVER THEM? Which he can’t, unless he can get the boys to bolt one onto the end of a missile, AND make it survive the trip, AND go bang AT THE RIGHT TIME when it gets there.

    What does this mean: “Army troop numbers have increased from 1.2 million to 1.28 million over the past two years, it states.” It means he has to FEED MORE SOLDIERS. Which is not a good thing. Has he increased his CAPABILITY?

    Written by a person who saw a V2 once, and thought “Wow!”

  65. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2259808, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I’ll see what I can do to advance you, Tinta 🙂

    Thanks Gab you’re a doll.

  66. Diogenes
    #2259809, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    really earned 2k in January! as 52/26 = 2k).

    sorry 2k per fortnight in January

  67. Top Ender
    #2259810, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Johanna, I have somewhere in my library a book detailing all of the faint “intelligence” stories

    should be

    Johanna, I have somewhere in my library a book detailing all of the fake “intelligence” stories

    Bloody auto-spell!

  68. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2259811, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I am now on the Gab waiting list. Over 435,000 ahead of me.

    I got an account at the beginning back when I was psychotic before it was cool and Gab changed her name to copy it.
    😆

  69. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2259815, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    H B Bear #2259773, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:08 pm
    Trump should nationalize Twitter. #goodenoughforvenezuela    Love your work sir!
    (And you owe me a cup of tea).

  70. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2259817, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Donald

    Submitted and rejected long ago.

    How about Mickey? could do with a comeback.

  71. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2259818, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    H B Bear #2259773, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:08 pm
    Trump should nationalize Twitter. #goodenoughforvenezuela

    Love your work sir!
    (And you owe me a cup of tea).

    [$#%$*ing speelchek interfering with four matting]

  72. johanna
    #2259819, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Thanks, Top Ender. I do have a particular interest in the Philby, Burgess and Maclean (and others) case, but other stuff is always welcome.

  73. Mark from Melbourne
    #2259820, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    a respected former British spy named Christopher Steele

    Anastasia’s brother?

  74. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2259822, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    I got an account at the beginning back when I was psychotic before it was cool and Gab changed her name to copy it.

    Stimpson you are always way ahead of the curve if not setting a new circle.

  75. hzhousewife
    #2259823, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Diogenes, I do not doubt you.
    I have a co-worker who is unable to cancel her $2.76 a fortnight allowance for the child who turns 8 in July, no matter what, even though it requires her to submit her earnings every fortnight which drives her ballistic as it varies slightly according to her own three part-time jobs AND her ex-partners financial position. When I say unable, I mean she has been told numerous times in the last four months that the person on the end of the phone at Centrelink CANNOT cancel her payment in the system, because she is ENTITLED.
    I can fully understand why people give up and put down any amount just to get the forms done.
    As per the scenario you describe, computers equal garbage in/garbage out. What idiots Centrelink are.

  76. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2259824, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Thanks, Top Ender. I do have a particular interest in the Philby, Burgess and Maclean (and others) case, but other stuff is always welcome.

    Very good doco drama, made years ago, called simply “Philby, Burgess and Maclean”, starring Derek Jacobi as Guy Burgess.

  77. hzhousewife
    #2259825, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Reminds me of a neighbour when I was growing up, she would put one amount in the cheque butt but would write the cheque for a much higher amount – creative accounting Italian style.

    Oh Tinta that’s priceless!

  78. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2259828, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Stimpson you are always way ahead of the curve if not setting a new circle.

    My mission this year is to do for Aspergers and autism what I have already done for mental illness and adhd.
    I’m hoping to have a new condition ready to go for next year.

  79. stackja
    #2259838, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    On the other side of the world from the combat zone in Korea, COMINT assisted the war effort by exposing Soviet spies in key positions. In Washington and London, Donald Maclean and Guy Burgess, British diplomats, and some colleagues were able to provide the Soviets with detailed information from the highest levels about U.S. atomic bomb stockpiles, U.S. and British policy prior to the Korean War, war plans, and – perhaps most important of all – the restrictions on U.S. commanders in Asia which prevented them from carrying the war to Soviet or Chinese territory.

    Maclean was exposed when cryptanalysts working on the VENONA project recovered and translated enough messages about his work to identify him. Harold “Kim” Philby, a co-conspirator with access to VENONA, warned him and Burgess; the two then fled to the USSR.

    Despite the failure to arrest the conspirators, the leak of vital policy and intelligence secrets was stanched.

  80. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2259839, posted on January 12, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Not exactly new, but an endless source of fascination is Oppositional Defiance Disorder. This was once easily cured by: 1. Opening the utensil drawer. 2. Retrieving the wooden spoon. 3. Whacking spoon on bench top.
    4. Replacing spoon in drawer. But these days, such violence would be an indictable offence.

