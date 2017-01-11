Liberty Quote
… after a succession of governments intent on proving that their word is their junk bond, any voters who aren’t jaded should have their pulse checked.— Henry Ergas
-
Recent Comments
- Diogenes on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Harold Varner the despicable lurker. on Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?
- John Comnenus on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- HGS on The deep state
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Confused Old Misfit on The deep state
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- calli on Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?
- BrettW on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- candy on Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Mayan on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- lotocoti on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Harold Varner the despicable lurker. on The deep state
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- BrettW on Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?
- Mayan on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- herodotus on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Zippy The Triumphant on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- herodotus on Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Charter flights
- The deep state
- Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?
- Will Julie Bishop go to the polo?
- I have always wondered
- Coming to a town near you?
- Another tax increase proposal
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Every cloud has a silver lining
- The Donald J. Coyote syndrome
- Cross Post: John Adams The coming storm
- Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Parliamentary Reforms
- Anyone for polo?
- You Blinked and You Missed It
- Guest Post: kc r/K selection
- Outback Aarhus
- Economists against Trump
- Allan Hird talks to 3AW
- Give it up, Bronnie
- “Trumpistan”
- Guest Post: Michael Potter Magic disappearing money and arguments against fiscal policy
- Immigration
- What are these people drinking?
- Financial Advice From Government – Ha!
- What is social justice.
- Funny
- Who’ll pay for our long lives and pensions?
- Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Economists will never ever get it right until Say’s Law returns
- Sous le pont d’Avignon and other things
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,271 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
It’s ok IT as long as you send the sheep to the next village.
There are two LNP closet cases, one called CP, and not Pyne FYI.
Correct.
Another dumbarse failure by leftist smartarses who are never held to account for the dollar results of their smartarse marketing.
Sack the agency.
“Wolf Hall” got as far as the execution of Anne Boleyn. I haven’t read any of the books, do they go on after that? Cromwell fell from favor over the marriage to Anne of Cleves, so there are still two wives to go.
Yeah, but it’s all good – it’s all the growers money, anyway.
I have never eaten lamb.
It is a nasty smellling meat.
Now I know why.
I have always preferred beef.
Sirloin or porterhouse, on the grill or pan fried.
Washed down with red wine or lager.
The English version of Heimat, The Village (2013) is OK in a grim trouble’t mill way.
Something right up Maxine Peake’s alley.
Suck it, Katie, you SBS-natural faggot!
True.
What an epic smackdown.
For those who might be interested Miranda Divine on 2GB about to have Andrew Hastie and Grace Collier on as guests.
The Business Insider likes the lamb ad.
This year’s Australia Day lamb ad is the best yet, and celebrates the nation’s humour and diversity
http://www.businessinsider.com.au/this-years-australia-day-lamb-ad-is-the-best-yet-and-celebrates-the-nations-humour-and-diversity-2017-1
You are to be commended. The eating of sheep is a disgusting and shameful habit, for which there is no hope of redemption.
Sure IT but you have to be aware of the consequences:
A quote from the Ayatollah Khomeini taken from probably the greatest smackdown I’ve ever read – Mark Steyn’s The Shagged Sheep.
Agree, sheep meat is horrible. And, calling it “lamb” is a lie. Australian “lamb” is a grown up young sheep.
I have eaten actual lamb, the beast being a few months old, and it is almost palatable.
4 minutes of Michael Savage –
Trump
Religion
Christians and J E W S
Ephraim and Judah
Two Sticks —
https://youtu.be/lXVJ9_4cFA4?t=3630
You had the sound on? Why?
For the first 23 years of my life I didn’t even know lamb existed. The first time I tasted lamb was when the Sunbather took me home to meet his mum. She cooked a leg of lamb with the crispiest roast potatoes and honeyed carrots. Maybe it was the novelty but I’d never tasted any meat as delicious. I asked my mother why we’d never eaten lamb?
She said: Remember the awful smell at the butcher’s? – that was the smell of mutton and she said that we never had lamb because she always thought the butcher would sell her mutton and not lamb.
Lamb has been my favourite meat ever since, it does have a different smell but not overly so. Mutton is not something I could stomach, it does smell awful.
OMG, Infidel Tiger went the full Kiwi at 9:03 pm. You never go the full Kiwi Infidel, never!
I love leg of lamb, roasted with spuds and pumpkin and carrots, studded with rosemary and garlic and served with mint sauce and gravy.
But not this Australia Day.
LOL Tinta, you, your Mum, me and my Mum, the exact same story.
Mrs D is quite partial to it, if I am forced to eat it , I like the cr*p cooked out of it. I much prefer products of that magical animal the pig – it gives us bacon, ham, crackling, roast leg, slow cooked pork belly, braised pork cheeks,is an ingredient of pork sausages & bratwurst, and best of all the rendered fat is fantastic on black bread instead of butter..