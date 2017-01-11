Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017

Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
Posted on 1:30 pm, January 11, 2017
1,271 Responses

  1. herodotus
    #2260079, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    It’s ok IT as long as you send the sheep to the next village.

  2. Mayan
    #2260080, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    There are two LNP closet cases, one called CP, and not Pyne FYI.

  3. Tom
    #2260082, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    That advertisement is the stupidest-ad-ever-made.
    It will not sell lamb.

    Correct.

    Another dumbarse failure by leftist smartarses who are never held to account for the dollar results of their smartarse marketing.

    Sack the agency.

  4. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2260083, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Yes, should have said we did Wolf Hall. Quite Ok.

    “Wolf Hall” got as far as the execution of Anne Boleyn. I haven’t read any of the books, do they go on after that? Cromwell fell from favor over the marriage to Anne of Cleves, so there are still two wives to go.

  5. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2260084, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Another dumbarse failure by leftist smartarses who are never held to account for the dollar results of their smartarse marketing.

    Yeah, but it’s all good – it’s all the growers money, anyway.

  6. Zyconoclast
    #2260085, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    I have never eaten lamb.
    It is a nasty smellling meat.
    Now I know why.

    I have always preferred beef.
    Sirloin or porterhouse, on the grill or pan fried.
    Washed down with red wine or lager.

  7. lotocoti
    #2260087, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Yes, should have said …

    The English version of Heimat, The Village (2013) is OK in a grim trouble’t mill way.
    Something right up Maxine Peake’s alley.

  8. Mayan
    #2260088, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Suck it, Katie, you SBS-natural faggot!

  9. jupes
    #2260089, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    If this woman does not get into parliament we truly are stuffed.

    True.

    What an epic smackdown.

  10. BrettW
    #2260091, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    For those who might be interested Miranda Divine on 2GB about to have Andrew Hastie and Grace Collier on as guests.

  11. Zyconoclast
    #2260093, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    The Business Insider likes the lamb ad.

    This year’s Australia Day lamb ad is the best yet, and celebrates the nation’s humour and diversity

    http://www.businessinsider.com.au/this-years-australia-day-lamb-ad-is-the-best-yet-and-celebrates-the-nations-humour-and-diversity-2017-1

  12. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2260096, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    I have never eaten lamb.
    It is a nasty smellling meat.
    Now I know why.

    You are to be commended. The eating of sheep is a disgusting and shameful habit, for which there is no hope of redemption.

  13. jupes
    #2260097, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Fuck sheep

    Sure IT but you have to be aware of the consequences:

    A man who has had sexual relations with an animal, such as a sheep, may not eat its meat. He would commit sin.

    A quote from the Ayatollah Khomeini taken from probably the greatest smackdown I’ve ever read – Mark Steyn’s The Shagged Sheep.

  14. johanna
    #2260099, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Agree, sheep meat is horrible. And, calling it “lamb” is a lie. Australian “lamb” is a grown up young sheep.

    I have eaten actual lamb, the beast being a few months old, and it is almost palatable.

  15. srr
    #2260100, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    4 minutes of Michael Savage –

    Trump

    Religion

    Christians and J E W S

    Ephraim and Judah

    Two Sticks —

    https://youtu.be/lXVJ9_4cFA4?t=3630

  16. memoryvault
    #2260101, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Oh. Wow. My eyes are burning, and my ears. The drummer!

    You had the sound on? Why?

  17. Tintarella di Luna
    #2260102, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    For the first 23 years of my life I didn’t even know lamb existed. The first time I tasted lamb was when the Sunbather took me home to meet his mum. She cooked a leg of lamb with the crispiest roast potatoes and honeyed carrots. Maybe it was the novelty but I’d never tasted any meat as delicious. I asked my mother why we’d never eaten lamb?

    She said: Remember the awful smell at the butcher’s? – that was the smell of mutton and she said that we never had lamb because she always thought the butcher would sell her mutton and not lamb.

    Lamb has been my favourite meat ever since, it does have a different smell but not overly so. Mutton is not something I could stomach, it does smell awful.

  18. John Comnenus
    #2260103, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    OMG, Infidel Tiger went the full Kiwi at 9:03 pm. You never go the full Kiwi Infidel, never!

  19. calli
    #2260105, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I love leg of lamb, roasted with spuds and pumpkin and carrots, studded with rosemary and garlic and served with mint sauce and gravy.

    But not this Australia Day.

  20. Gab
    #2260106, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    LOL Tinta, you, your Mum, me and my Mum, the exact same story.

  21. Diogenes
    #2260107, posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Agree, sheep meat is horrible.

    Mrs D is quite partial to it, if I am forced to eat it , I like the cr*p cooked out of it. I much prefer products of that magical animal the pig – it gives us bacon, ham, crackling, roast leg, slow cooked pork belly, braised pork cheeks,is an ingredient of pork sausages & bratwurst, and best of all the rendered fat is fantastic on black bread instead of butter..

