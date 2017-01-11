You Blinked and You Missed It

I suspect very few people noticed, but 26 December 2016 was the 25th anniversary of the end of the cold war. On that day, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was dissolved by resolution of the Supreme Soviet.

That day went past with barely a whimper and notice.

Every November 11, the end of World War 1 is noted. VE day (Victory in Europe) is noted every 8 May. 26 December? Isn’t that boxing day?

It might be argued that the cancer that is socialism and communism never died because, unlike Nazism, Fascism and Imperialism, its costs and consequences are not taught in schools, and victory over is not celebrated. Like the plague infested rats in the sewers waiting to come to the surface when the environment is hospitable, the ideas of socialism and communism were never property eradicated.

Many more people died under Stalin and Mao than died in WW1 or WW2, but many millennials would not know that. By some estimates, between 49 and 78 million died under Mao Zedong and 23 million under Josef Stalin. This compared to 17 million under Adolf Hitler.

Instead, we have Marxism and Socialism advocated in schools and universities (arts faculties of course) and representatives in our Commonwealth Parliament advocating poison like this.

The shame and the disgrace.