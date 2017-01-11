You Blinked and You Missed It

I suspect very few people noticed, but 26 December 2016 was the 25th anniversary of the end of the cold war. On that day, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was dissolved by resolution of the Supreme Soviet.
That day went past with barely a whimper and notice.
Every November 11, the end of World War 1 is noted. VE day (Victory in Europe) is noted every 8 May. 26 December? Isn’t that boxing day?
It might be argued that the cancer that is socialism and communism never died because, unlike Nazism, Fascism and Imperialism, its costs and consequences are not taught in schools, and victory over is not celebrated. Like the plague infested rats in the sewers waiting to come to the surface when the environment is hospitable, the ideas of socialism and communism were never property eradicated.
Many more people died under Stalin and Mao than died in WW1 or WW2, but many millennials would not know that. By some estimates, between 49 and 78 million died under Mao Zedong and 23 million under Josef Stalin. This compared to 17 million under Adolf Hitler.
Instead, we have Marxism and Socialism advocated in schools and universities (arts faculties of course) and representatives in our Commonwealth Parliament advocating poison like this.
The shame and the disgrace.
Stalin, Mao or Hitler – what difference does it make? They’re cut from the same totalitarian cloth.
Find a way to explain that to Green voters and the comrades in the ABC☺
Few Hitlerites exist today while still many Stalinists and Maoists do.
And many Liberal voters for that matter.
Neither Stalin nor Mao Zedong have got anywhere near the death toll of Islam however, rank amateurs both of them. Islam’s death toll in India alone is estimated to be around 800 million, communism has got a long way to go to catch up with the Mohammedans.
Socialism – and the isms that sprang from it, such as Fascism and Communism – killed more people than any disease in history, and just in the 20th century.
And to echo Ant’s point – Stalin, Mao, and Hitler are all cut from the same cloth. If we’re going to bemoan that the millions killed to Communism aren’t taught in the textbooks, we also need to make it clear that it is Collectivism which leads always to totalitarianism, and that Stalin and Hitler were sibling rivals rather than opposites.
Then we can put an end to this nonsense about how Hitler was ‘right-wing’ and Republicans/Australian Liberals/British Conservatives are also right wing, and that therefore the difference between them is only one of degree.
What nonsense. Modern free-market liberalism – “right wingers” – are the absolute antithesis of Hitler, who believed (just like Stalin) in the subservience of the individual to the state, that the needs of the state (or the ‘Proletariat’, whatever the collective might be called in that respective system) must take priority over any puny individual rights, that the economy must be completely subordinated to state direction, and that dissent must be punished with physical coercion and brutality.
The only ‘right-wing’ dictatorships in the 20th Century are spurious ones such as Pinochet and in South Korea – and in all cases the end goal was liberalisation of the free market and the economy which led to an eventual peaceful restoration of democratic rights.
That’s the difference.
Of course they do. The consistent feature for all of these authoritarians is using the power of the state to enforce their goals on the population. They were allied for ideological reasons for the first few years of the war, a fact all too often forgotten, until Hitler betrayed Stalin and suddenly became the bad guy.
Modern authoritarians just don’t like being compared with Hitler, who is bad, while commies are nice and fluffy.
I did celebrate the end of the cold war, by eating prawns, cold. The consumption of red meat was highly symbolic.
As for why socialism survives- in war-ravaged Somalia we have pure anarchy, and in North Korea we have Communism. All other countries are, to some degree, socialist! Australia is called the Commonwealth of Australia, and common wealth is just another word for socialist. Those ‘third way’ ideas are junk! All societies are third ways between anarchy and absolutism- just the degree varies!
The Cold War never ended, there was just a pause for a while after the setback of the fall of the Soviets, and now it is going again full on. However the main aggressor now is the “socialist” Left based in Western countries. They are just as keen to conquer, and in general terms have been more successful doing so than the USSR was.
Remember, Marx had one great catch all excuse for the inevitable failure of communism – it had to be implemented globally to actually work as intended.
Could you imagine a whole world enslaved under communism?
Quite frankly, I’d rather be dead.
They were allied for ideological reasons for the first few years of the war, a fact all too often forgotten…
And how the Leftists danced to Stalin’s tune!
When Stalin was saying before the war that Hitler was an imperialist menace, then the Leftists decried appeasement and demanded action.
When Stalin signed the non-aggression pact with Hitler and carved up Poland with him, then suddenly Hitler – with whom we were at war by then – was misunderstood and unfairly treated, and the war was an imperialist war of aggression against Germany, unjust and to be opposed. Unions in Australia even refused to load supplies and mail for our soldiers serving in the Middle-East and Greece.
And then when Hitler invaded the USSR he suddenly became the incarnation of evil and had to be stopped at last. The country was united in its resolve to put an end to this great Sauron-like monster, we are told, and there was unity of purpose in that regard.
Oh, and that part where we opposed the war against Hitler during the darkest days, when the Nazi war machine was running rampant over Europe and threatening to bomb Britain into the ground? Stop, stop, why bring that up now? We’re all on the same side, yes?
The intellectual contortions your average Leftist has to undergo in the cause of their ideology are incredible, and none of it is new – read Arthur Koestler’s Darkness at Noon, if you haven’t already.
Doris Bagshawe will be shedding a tear, raising a vodka and continuing the struggle. And probably their former typist, Australia’s most successful Fabian too.
Rabz, “implemented globally to actually work as intended”; that wouldn’t be the UN goal, would it?
Commies always say it’s just never implemented properly.
Bullshit.
It always works the same way.
“From those that can, to those that can’t”.
Enforced by terror.
We will just ignore the depraved pit this is Islam.
It too when implemented as it was intended by the fucking germ who started the rampages,
works only by enforcement and terror.
Well, once again, this is the fault of the limp-wristed, jellyback bunch of pansies masquerading as a right-wing party (and also libertarians who have zero concept of culture). If these fuckwits would take a leaf out of the Book of Leftardism then they could have done the following;
– Live broadcast a service commemorating the victims of Socialism (including National Socialism)
– A 50 foot memorial unveiled on the banks of Burley Griffin to remember the hundreds of millions who died and suffered under Socialism.
– New, fully funded, compulsory school program called the “Safe Schools from Socialism” in which students spend one week a year learning of the horrors of collectivism, Socialism (International and National), Fascism and Totalitarianism and benefits of small Government and classical liberalism.
– “Never Again” campaign and week-long series on the ABC (legally enforced) on the best documentaries about Socialism – such as this one.
The leftist scum wouldn’t dare speak out against it and a huge victory for the culture wars and truth and reality would be struck.
Instead the LNP morons are busy implementing the agenda of the enemies of humanity and decency.
STUPID.FUCKING.LIBERALS.
Matt Ridley has a good article on this. No other journalists are interested.