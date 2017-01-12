Charter flights

According to the SMH,

But travel records reveal the licensed commercial pilot also charged $6300 to fly from Canberra to Melbourne in July 2014 and another $7000 to travel from Canberra to Adelaide in May 2015. Ms Ley’s social media accounts indicate she was in the cockpit.

That must have been some plane. Take the Canberra to Melbourne leg for $6300. A single engine Cessna (the type of plane she is often photographed next to) could fly that distance – non stop – in about 2 hours. Add in 15 minutes for checks and taxiing and that’s $2300 per hour.

One can rent a small plane in Canberra from about $210 – $230 per hour wet (ie: fuel included). Add in landing fees at Melbourne airport and the total cost of a single pilot flying himself or herself to Melbourne would be around $500, and another $500 for the return journey.

Perhaps as a commercial pilot Ley had a type rating for a larger plane – perhaps a small jet? It wouldn’t be so bad if she flew herself in a light plane and it cost less than regular public transportation (RPT). But slugging the taxpayer with an amount six times more than RPT on a busy route is a sacking offence. And Tiger Air is offering flights from Canberra to Melbourne for $53. Ley could take 120 Tiger Air flights between Canberra and Melbourne for that one charter.