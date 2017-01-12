Coming to a town near you?

Following on the theme of regulators shutting down lemonade stands, a woman in the US is being prosecuted for selling a sample of one of her dishes on Facebook.

Entrepreneurship used to mean setting up a business and finding a new and better way of servicing customers. Now it seems to mean finding a business area not already closed to new entrants by regulatory barriers to entry or one able to generate the income to pay the regulatory protection racketeers.

Recall, as was reported in Your ABC in 2014:

An 11-year-old girl’s cupcake and lemonade stand has been shut down by Bunbury city council officers over health and safety concerns.

and

Environmental health manager Sarah Upton said when staff arrived to shut it down, Chelsea had not even finished setting up.

Note, a manager and staff. At least 3 people employed by the council came to shut the girl’s business. And the Environmental Health Manager’s advice to the girl, get a commercial kitchen and maybe if you are lucky:

“If she can look at manufacturing food in a commercial kitchen, then there is a possibility that she will be able to do it in the future”

Fast forward to Stockton California, November 2016 where a Single Mom Faces Jail Time After Participating in Facebook Food Group. Reported here also.

Mariza Reulas was cited by San Joaquin County for selling an illegal substance, but it wasn’t a powder, a pill or a plant. It was her bowl of homemade ceviche.

Worse. Mariza Reuals was arguable entrapped.

On December 3 of last year, someone contacted Reulas, asking for a plate of her Ceviche –- one of her signature dishes. That person was an undercover investigator from San Joaquin County, according to court documents, on a sting because the majority of 209 Food Spot members didn’t have permits to sell their food.

Much like entrepreneurship of before, it seems regulation is now a protection racket designed to keep the government beast busy and fed.

Is there any corner of our lives left?