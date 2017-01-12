Coming to a town near you?

Following on the theme of regulators shutting down lemonade stands, a woman in the US is being prosecuted for selling a sample of one of her dishes on Facebook.
Entrepreneurship used to mean setting up a business and finding a new and better way of servicing customers. Now it seems to mean finding a business area not already closed to new entrants by regulatory barriers to entry or one able to generate the income to pay the regulatory protection racketeers.
Recall, as was reported in Your ABC in 2014:
An 11-year-old girl’s cupcake and lemonade stand has been shut down by Bunbury city council officers over health and safety concerns.
and
Environmental health manager Sarah Upton said when staff arrived to shut it down, Chelsea had not even finished setting up.
Note, a manager and staff. At least 3 people employed by the council came to shut the girl’s business. And the Environmental Health Manager’s advice to the girl, get a commercial kitchen and maybe if you are lucky:
“If she can look at manufacturing food in a commercial kitchen, then there is a possibility that she will be able to do it in the future”
Fast forward to Stockton California, November 2016 where a Single Mom Faces Jail Time After Participating in Facebook Food Group. Reported here also.
Mariza Reulas was cited by San Joaquin County for selling an illegal substance, but it wasn’t a powder, a pill or a plant. It was her bowl of homemade ceviche.
Worse. Mariza Reuals was arguable entrapped.
On December 3 of last year, someone contacted Reulas, asking for a plate of her Ceviche –- one of her signature dishes. That person was an undercover investigator from San Joaquin County, according to court documents, on a sting because the majority of 209 Food Spot members didn’t have permits to sell their food.
Much like entrepreneurship of before, it seems regulation is now a protection racket designed to keep the government beast busy and fed.
Is there any corner of our lives left?
Mrs Eyrie told me yesterday that in Queensland you can be prosecuted by the Police for starting the engine of your car before putting on the seatbelt – in a shopping center car park.
Do we really need to be so prescriptive when the aim is to be DRIVING with the belt on? Also you can’t be more than 3 meters from the car with the key in it.
If they are so desperate to find health code violations then raid a kebab shop at 2am. A lot of those places are selling stale ingredients or off meat slathered in sauce to drunks who won’ t notice. Asian (particularly Vietnamese) and Indian restaurants are also full of health code violations.
Here’s a story:
I had a problem with a feral cat around the property and decided to trap it (didn’t yet have my firearms licence). Wondering what to do with it, having trapped it (I only had a humane possum style trap), I rang up Animal Control at my local council. Being a regionally based council, I thought they’d be pretty hands-on and positive about feral animals…. Imagine my surprise when the animal control person asked me whether there might be a danger of the animal biting or scratching. Wondering where this line of questioning was going I said that such a possibility could not ruled out, but anyway don’t you have protective gloves/clothing? Animal control reply was priceless : “we can’t possibly expose ourselves to danger, if we got injured, we wouldn’t be available for the next call-out”
True story. I guess they’re still waiting for the next risk-free call-out…..
And this person is paid from my rates.
Aaarghh!
I don’t know how it is in the rest of the country, but in Queensland you are guilty of an offence if you’ve merely been sleeping it off in the back of your car.
The law states that you do not have the right even to sleep in your own damn car if you’ve been drinking, because apparently you are ‘in charge’ of the vehicle while intoxicated.
A friend of mine was booked for rummaging around in the boot after she’d had a few drinks. She was not in the car itself – which was parked in her driveway – and had no intention of even opening the doors, let alone driving it. But it was enough.
That’s the world we live in. You have no right to use your own property in the manner that you please.
Where is this all going? I used to fantasise that we would need licences to operate our own kitchens, but that can’t be far off, can it? Heard a documentary about how playing in dirt can help kids build up immunities to local bugs, BUT it has to be the right kind of dirt…. oh, oe! Someone will be authorised to test dirt before you can let your kiddies loose in the garden!
Still, if you can’t beat them, join them! Who wants to be a licensed light-switch tester? Can’t have people misusing light-switches, can we? Any other jobs that seem ridiculous now, but will be the norm soon?
Swimming pool fence compliance checker is a undergoing a boom in NSW atm.
Not only destructive to entrepreneurship, but funded by money taken from us in the first place. Tax minimisation is a Civic Duty. No one elected these fuckers to pry into every since aspect of our lives.
On restaurants:
A guy I knew started a restaurant, a full 12 months from start with the permits to when it was finally finished. By the time it was done, about 20% of the floor area was devoted to toilets of one description or another. He only really started to make progress on the above when he realised that the council were a bunch of slovenly pricks who were absolutely not trying to help him.
Seasoned restauranter opens up next door, 3 months start to finish, no permits just does it. Bottom line was that they had a right to inspect, but not to stop trade without due cause. He had done it all before, knew they were a bunch of pricks, dealt with them accordingly.
I await the day when it becomes illegal to cook your own meals at home without a Food Handler’s Certificate, a fully approved commercial kitchen etc and you will also require a Nutrition Certificate, so that food served is appropriately balanced and minimises on fat and sugar.
Of course handing a beer or wine to a guest will require a course on Responsible Serving of Alcohol and only limited quantities of alcohol will be allowed to be stored on your premises without a Liquor License.