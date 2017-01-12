I have always wondered why anyone cares why the views of celebrities on public policy matters carry any weight at all, let alone are worth listening to.
Who cares what Meryl Streep thinks about Donald Trump. Who cares what Ben Afflek thinks about immigration. Who cares what Leonardo DiCaprio thinks about climate change. Who cares what Hanoi Jane Fonda thinks about anything.
Do these people have access to information unavailable to the majority of the population? Do they get special additional voting powers? No and no. Their views have no more currency than that of the average punter on the street.
At least Noam Chomsky has some qualifications, in linguistics. But he will speak with great authority on climate change.
These people are all entitled to have and express views, but why does the media jump to attention when celebrities, often without having completed secondary education, claim authority and expertise. See the latest here.
Apparently, a citizen of the United States (Hanoi Jane) is unhappy with the actions of the Prime Minister of Canadia (Justin ibn Castro Trudeau) with respect to a pipeline project. You see:
Fonda says people should not be fooled by “good-looking liberals” like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who “disappointed” her by approving pipelines from the Alberta oil sands.
Who cares whether Fonda is disappointed or not.
You would think, after the performance of the Hillary Clinton in the recent election, brought to you by the Hollywood intelligentsia, the media would get the message that, while Joe and Jane Public may enjoy their movies, music and tv shows, they don’t care about the political views of celebrities.
Will they ever learn?
Perhaps time to “clean up” our own celebritiesespecially some of the “stars” of the Global Warming Club, the Anti-Coal Brigade and of course Lord Wentworth.
It’s been over a decade since “shut up and sing” and they haven’t learnt a thing.
Here’s the thing. In a democratic country we thank God for it, and if the candidate we voted for doesn’t win, we get over it, knowing that we get another vote next time. Donald Trump has won the election, and is entitled to the respect due to the holder of that office.
I think the left is worried about the way their future is playing out, with Trump’s win, Brexit and the centre right in Europe looking increasingly likely to make big gains. It’s not just Trump, but he’ll do as a fall guy for the Tinseltown cry babies.
It is marketing.
These celebs are of the same political stripe as the media and political elite – and if those faces can make movies cool then they can make the cause du jour cool too.
There is a reason they don’t flap around John Voight or Adam Baldwin.
The actors are just too frickin’ stupid, this coupled with insecurity.
They are being used by smarter people than themselves.
I don’t mind that celebrities have opinions; I don’t even mind that they want to share them with us, though I’m flabbergasted at the ego these people must have that they think we’re dying to know their every thought and musing.
What bothers me is this idea that we have to listen.
Recently, the young lass from Harry Potter addressed the UN about feminism, and the media kindly informed me that her opinion mattered. Why, exactly? They didn’t say.
Apparently Alec Baldwin doesn’t like Donald Trump. Fair enough. Good luck to him. No, no, no, the media tells me, you have to watch this clip from Saturday Night Live where he ‘completely destroys Trump’ by, umm… putting on a wig, I guess?
And the worst of them all? That John Oliver twerp, who lectures us about how stupid we all are. You have to listen to him ‘eviscerate’ Trump.
Why? Is he particularly intelligent? Does he have any qualifications in political science that make him an expert? Does he have a track record of decades of political journalism that might – just might – make his opinion of some value?
No. He’s, er, English, and therefore smart. Plus he’s on TV and famous, so his opinion matters more than yours.
But why? Why is he somehow entitled to our rapt attention whenever he deigns to drop pearls of wisdom from his mouth? Hell, he’s spent all his life in the UK – what does he even know about the situation on the ground in the US?
Shut up. The speccy git is sermonising.
Look, Celebrities were made good-looking by God, so they must be closer to God than we are, so we’d better listen to these semi-prophets, or the sky will fall in! Got it? Good!
Absolutely no one cool one earth is associated with leftism any more.
It is a movement for dorks and child molesters.
I think the original Hanoi Jane scenario (ie. in wartime) was a bit different to other examples give, although the reference above may be in connection to the pipeline.
I am not even American but I find shows like Steven Colbert unwatchable because of the constant anti Trump narrative. I note David Letterman was at the recent Obama celebrity party and was no doubt for services rendered. Funny how such hosts never seemed to pick up issues with Obama or Clinton. Their reward was guest spots by Michelle Obama and Biden.
I am more in tune with Tim Allen in Last Man Standing !
Celeb intelligentsia know better than we ordinary people as we can’t read from a script, act out the words and look beautiful at the same time – as for Hanoi Jane ..
The song starts appropriately:
Dumb….. Dumb…… Dumb Dumb Dumb Dumb
Dumb….. Dumb…… Dumb Dumb Dumb Dumb
A more interesting question is why they protest about CEO pay but not someone getting $10M+ for six or eight weeks work. Or the Hollywood pay gap where women never get the same as men.
So many questions. So much hypocrisy. So Leftard.
One can but look forward to the A-Listers demanding their movies, TV shows and music not be played in blue counties and fly-over states.
No Celebrity Soup for Red Necks !