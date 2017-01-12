I have always wondered why anyone cares why the views of celebrities on public policy matters carry any weight at all, let alone are worth listening to.

Who cares what Meryl Streep thinks about Donald Trump. Who cares what Ben Afflek thinks about immigration. Who cares what Leonardo DiCaprio thinks about climate change. Who cares what Hanoi Jane Fonda thinks about anything.

Do these people have access to information unavailable to the majority of the population? Do they get special additional voting powers? No and no. Their views have no more currency than that of the average punter on the street.

At least Noam Chomsky has some qualifications, in linguistics. But he will speak with great authority on climate change.

These people are all entitled to have and express views, but why does the media jump to attention when celebrities, often without having completed secondary education, claim authority and expertise. See the latest here.

Apparently, a citizen of the United States (Hanoi Jane) is unhappy with the actions of the Prime Minister of Canadia (Justin ibn Castro Trudeau) with respect to a pipeline project. You see:

Fonda says people should not be fooled by “good-looking liberals” like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who “disappointed” her by approving pipelines from the Alberta oil sands.

Who cares whether Fonda is disappointed or not.

You would think, after the performance of the Hillary Clinton in the recent election, brought to you by the Hollywood intelligentsia, the media would get the message that, while Joe and Jane Public may enjoy their movies, music and tv shows, they don’t care about the political views of celebrities.

Will they ever learn?