If you are not spooked by all of this then you are made of tougher stuff than I am.
MEDIA AND CIA FALL FOR ‘GOLDEN SHOWER’ HOAX…
TAPPER, BLITZER RATTLED…
YOU’RE ACTING LIKE NAZIS, TRUMP TELLS SPY CHIEFS…
Russian tech expert named in report never even contacted!
GREENWALD: ‘Deep State’ Sabotage…
The last of these comes with the actual title, “The Deep State Goes to War with President-Elect, Using Unverified Claims, as Democrats Cheer”. Here is the opening text, but I have to say this is terrifying and in no sense politics as usual, unless this really is politics as usual, although we have never before seen it revealed so openly.
IN JANUARY, 1961, Dwight Eisenhower delivered his farewell address after serving two terms as U.S. president; the five-star general chose to warn Americans of this specific threat to democracy: “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” That warning was issued prior to the decadelong escalation of the Vietnam War, three more decades of Cold War mania, and the post-9/11 era, all of which radically expanded that unelected faction’s power even further.
This is the faction that is now engaged in open warfare against the duly elected and already widely disliked president-elect, Donald Trump. They are using classic Cold War dirty tactics and the defining ingredients of what has until recently been denounced as “Fake News.”
Their most valuable instrument is the U.S. media, much of which reflexively reveres, serves, believes, and sides with hidden intelligence officials. And Democrats, still reeling from their unexpected and traumatic election loss as well as a systemic collapse of their party, seemingly divorced further and further from reason with each passing day, are willing — eager — to embrace any claim, cheer any tactic, align with any villain, regardless of how unsupported, tawdry and damaging those behaviors might be.
The serious dangers posed by a Trump presidency are numerous and manifest. There are a wide array of legitimate and effective tactics for combatting those threats: from bipartisan congressional coalitions and constitutional legal challenges to citizen uprisings and sustained and aggressive civil disobedience. All of those strategies have periodically proven themselves effective in times of political crisis or authoritarian overreach.
But cheering for the CIA and its shadowy allies to unilaterally subvert the U.S. election and impose its own policy dictates on the elected president is both warped and self-destructive. Empowering the very entities that have produced the most shameful atrocities and systemic deceit over the last six decades is desperation of the worst kind. Demanding that evidence-free, anonymous assertions be instantly venerated as Truth — despite emanating from the very precincts designed to propagandize and lie — is an assault on journalism, democracy, and basic human rationality. And casually branding domestic adversaries who refuse to go along as traitors and disloyal foreign operatives is morally bankrupt and certain to backfire on those doing it.
“Morally bankrupt” it most certainly is and then some. “Certain to backfire on those doing it” is very optimistic. If this is how things are, Nazi is not going too far in describing what is going on. If the evidence were not before our eyes of the way in which the media and the CIA have worked with the Democrats to undermine Trump’s authority you would think all of this is impossible.
The dynamics are interesting. A ‘heart attack’ would fit the bill for what they want, but they know quite well that about 80% of the military voted for Trump, as did most of the people with guns in the US.
Therefore they are forced to try soft power since they know they dare not go hard (personally being lynched isn’t a scenario outcome they’d prefer).
Unfortunately for these people Trump has already mastered soft power to the extent that nothing they can say, “leak” or fake will make the slightest difference to his popularity. Indeed it will just make him more popular. And more determined to defund, sack and devastate them all.
Then there’s the backup plan. Mike Pence, who I think is regarded as a sort of righty Attila the Hun. It’s a piece of genius to choose a Veep candidate who is regarded worse than yourself. Excellent insurance. I just hope Pence and Trump arrange things such that they’re never on the same plane at the same time.
If the proggies think they can bring Trump down without bloodshed they will believe in faeries at the bottom of the rose garden.
The deep state wanted their preferred candidate to get up, and she did not. Now they are going the full retard, but it will be unsuccessful in an age where the previous methods of propaganda are unlikely to work on the general populace.
Of course, the useful idiots might throw themselves against the barricades in DC, with little effect. But they aren’t the worry.
I just hope the secret service has Trump’s back, because with the desperation being exhibited by a politicised FBI and CIA in these last days, any action seems possible.
Totally *Off Topic* but maybe not – “Deep State” & all – What is it with there being a “security” requirement for ANZAC day marches? And what’e with the pusillanimous capitulation of local march organisers?
It’s time the so called “authorities” who promulgate these stupid and overly costly regulations were told to F*&k Off! If we want to hold a parade mate we’ll bloody well hold a parade!
Hey all,
Who was it around nov 6 who questioned my characterisation of the Arizona senator as ‘Mad John McCain?’
I really have no idea why I would have thought he was an unhinged old prick. Just an intuition, I guess.
The only positive thing I can say about Obama, is that it could have been worse in 2008. McCain will go down in history as the worst Repulican candidate in history. And now he ends his pissweak career as he started it – in traitorous ignominy.
John McCain is an old cold war warrior, and the last thing he or anyone like them (especially the arms industry) want to see is a break out of peace. Money and ideology doesn’t give a damn about whether your kids are sent to die in a meaningless war; they know the endless congressional enquiries after the fact will take so long that everyone will be confused about what it is all about, long after the shares are sold.
Right Lem.
Sorry. I don’t have enough fingers to provide link and keep my licence right now, but the Daily Mail shows that Mc Cain is the conduit between deep-deep state and the MS media (deep state).
If we want to hold a parade mate we’ll bloody well hold a parade!
What was the name of the post-Great War citizen’s militia in Australia? That’s a rhetorical question, by the way. Back when citizens were concerned enough to actually defend their country. I’m not advocating arming ourselves, nor am I suggesting a violent insurrection against The State, but perhaps if those we pay via our taxes are not interested in protecting us, then on a local level, maybe …
The American Cold Civil War is now out in the open.
Ike’s fears were likely informed by correspondence received from the man who designed and constructed the military-industrial complex – Vannevar Bush.
The engineer who conceived a state sponsored and funded collaboration of academia, industry and the military branches, in a time of crisis (war) – culminating in the Manhattan Project – realised the institution would tend to predatory behaviour in peace time.
The apparatus of state in all western nations have grown exponentially since 1945. The deep state was conceived, designed and built by unelected and largely unaccountable technocrats who believe themselves to be the anointed in a divine meritocracy. Not so different from the mandarins and military men of the Qing Dynasty.
What we are witnessing now in the US is the inevitable result of not keeping a lid on the legitimate function of government in a nation state.
Those who paid for the whole shebang in toil and blood are now fighting back. We must keep on winning.
Donald ,its been too long since US intelligence was reconstructed to cope with modern times . it is full of old cold war warriors who are now social jusrice warriors . A total reorganisation is needed to rid tge system of regressive elements like hilarity supporters ,a fresh start is needed to deali with the globslist \islamofascist threat to democracy sack them all then ,investigate them for malfeasance and war crimes ,a spell in jail and no pension would make the next lot think twice before they plunged into politics . [
A democracy has the right to protect itself. CNN cannot seem to get over the fact that the plebs ignored their how to vote card.They seem determined to create an insurrection against a democratically elected president who has survived and thrived in a gruelling,full disclosure presidential contest.CNN is no longer a news outlet and has forfeited it’s right to the freedom of speech.
Why is it when the Alphabet soup mob want to hold a march in arseless Lycra there never seems to issues of money or security?
JFK wanted to break the stranglehold of the deep state (globalist bankers who use the cia as their personal footmen) and look what happened to him.
Bruce: A Trump death = a Pence presidency. That means Xtian Taliban.
So, regular Taliban wearing crucifixes. Which = fascism.
Trump is a win-win shell game: kleptocracy or theocracy. Either way, the US public lose.
Claims of CIA bankers = delusion + anti-semitism. i.e. The usual Cat BS.
According to Mayan, Christians – or ‘Xtians’, as he calls them for some reason – are fascists, merely by virtue of their being Christians.
Yet in his next post he has the gall to opine about “delusions” and “the usual Cat BS.”
What an incredible lack of self-awareness.
Mayan.
What on earth are you smoking?
Zyconoclast +1!
I have been told (may be an urban myth) that Eisenhower included the word ‘political’ and linked it to the military industrial grouping. He was asked to take it out.
If true, a very great pity, as I have had that quote used against me by many socialists, who were too dim to see that the political class were the conductors of all corruption.