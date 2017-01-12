Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017

    Audit all Parliamentarian travel expenses

    Almost missed out on the freshness

    Obviously David Hughes, “Hughsie” to his mates has never heard of the saying “shut up and sing” despite the soprano lilt.

    http://www.ntnews.com.au/video/id-V1dHh1ODE6_BrfPAyx7WOJW1twzwwHlI/Hughesy-hits-back-at-Sam-Kekovich-on-Australia-Day-lamb-ad.

    Perhaps “shut up and ferk off” might get through?

    New thread? The Doomlord is kind to his followers…

    FMD. Is that Hughes clown pissed?

    A 10 from the map of Tassie

    Is that Hughes clown pissed?

    No, just serious brain damage.

    If it’s yellow, let it mellow. If its brown,flush it down.

    Pat Condell [email protected] 3h3 hours ago

    Walking in New York as a black #Trump voter.
    I’m so glad these people lost. Hope they always lose.

    10 Hours of Walking in NYC as a Black Trump Voter
    Project Veritas Action

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZPapHk0kjk

    10 Jan 2017
    Project Veritas Action Journalist is harassed while walking silently through the streets of Manhattan wearing a Trump T-shirt and hat.

    Pat Condell Retweeted
    Anne Marie Waters [email protected] Jan 10

    ‘Council of elders’ rule that man has right to exact the death penalty on his neighbour’s children. In Lancashire.

    A sinister British Sharia court and one girl’s tireless hunt for her father’s killer: How a brutal murder in Pakistan uncovered revenge killings in Lancashire
    * Author and journalist Martin Sixsmith is set to release his new book Ayesha’s Gift
    * Tells story of a British-Pakistani woman and her hunt to track down father’s killer
    * Investigation led them to a Pakistani underworld of mafia and treacherous police
    * Interview with top gangster revealed troubling stories of Sharia courts in Britain

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4103918/A-sinister-British-Sharia-court-one-girl-s-tireless-hunt-father-s-killer-brutal-murder-Pakistan-uncovered-revenge-killings-Lancashire.html#ixzz4VXyJ4OS1

    FMD. Is that Hughes clown pissed?

    Commenter on the Oz website cites Dave Hughes as being as funny as gastric reflux. He’s being far too kind. I find Dave Hughes as funny as a urinary tract infection.

    What I really ‘admire’ about the ‘Deep State’ is their ability to shift the narrative from Assad and Putin brought peace to Aleppo.

    Not to mention that when the Obama came to power Islam and Jihad was deep sixed from FBI talking points, TSA profiling, and who knows what CIA connections.

    If the Saudi’s, and other similar interests, can drop whatever millions on the Clintons who is to say that they haven’t done the same to other squealing voices.

    John McCain proudly photographed with ISIS players for g’ds sake.

    Little Marky Rubio attacking T-Rex for his potential Russian connections.

    And the whole clusterf*ck of the former MSM and Intellectuals in the bag for Venezuela, Cuba, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Ho, whomever.

    And supposedly 70 of the greatest arzes are going to be meeting in France to discuss the Israeli question. Will Australia be sending a representative?

    Commenter on the Oz website cites Dave Hughes as being as funny as gastric reflux. He’s being far too kind. I find Dave Hughes as funny as a urinary tract infection.

    Arse cancer?

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/sep/07/how-does-an-ad-that-reflects-our-diversity-become-news

    Their van badfilth gloats that the people she hates have been beaten and replaced, but doesn’t ask what happens next.

    What I really ‘admire’ about the ‘Deep State’ is their ability to shift the narrative from Assad and Putin brought peace to Aleppo.

    One thing holds me back about all this. I accept that the Kenyan bungled the Syrian crisis in a huge way, but I also think the American principle that the future of Syria didn’t have Assad in the picture was a good one.

    Assad’s crew have been responsible for 200,000 dead in Syria and he should have no place in its future.

    21st Battalion A.I.F

    Edwards, John Harold McKenzie (1894–1942)
    He embarked in Melbourne on 8 May 1915, as a sergeant in the 21st Battalion, served at Anzac and left Egypt for France in March 1916. Wounded on 26 August 1916 during the battle of Mouquet Farm, he was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for ‘conspicuous gallantry and able reconnaissance work’ in this action; he had been ‘in command of a carrying party which made three endeavours to reach a post, under very heavy shell and machine-gun fire’. His D.C.M. was gazetted on 20 October and seven days later he was awarded the Military Medal, the first to be won by the battalion. He received it for his part in a brigade raiding-party on the night of 29-30 June.

    He returned to the 21st Battalion on 12 January 1918 after a stint in England and was promoted lieutenant on 1 April. As a platoon commander he was involved in the fighting at Ville-sur-Ancre in May. On 6 July he was wounded again at Villers-Bretonneux and, for daring reconnaissance work resulting in the capture of a German trench-mortar and the destruction of several others, received the Military Cross. The combination of decorations he had won for individual bravery was very rare.

    Bugga,

    Missed the toptwenny bu that much.

