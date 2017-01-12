Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017

  1. srr
    #2260529, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:57 am

    stackja
    #2260517, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:46 am

    The Associated Press [email protected] 1 minute ago
    French far-right party leader visits Trump Tower, with hopes of alliance against Islamic fundamentalism.
    http://apne.ws/2jp5kvV

    #MAGA not IS!
    ______________

    Stephanie · @beautiful
    📰 News · 2 hours

    “I want an alliance to emerge between France, the United States and Russia to fight Islamic fundamentalism, because it’s a gigantic danger weighing on our democracies.”

    http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/E/EU_FRANCE_L

  2. stackja
    #2260530, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:57 am

    French far right leader Le Pen visits Trump Tower but no Trump talks
    Reuters – 25 minutes ago

  3. hzhousewife
    #2260533, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:59 am

    The Trivago girl is a clone of the Ford girl. Both pleasant, neat and trim with a great speaking voice.

  4. stackja
    #2260534, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:59 am

    DRUDGE REPORT [email protected]_REPORT 19 minutes ago
    Pot triggers schizophrenia, heart attacks, experts say in landmark study…

  5. srr
    #2260535, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Senator Who Attacked Jeff Sessions Caught in BOMBSHELL Scandal

    JANUARY 12, 2017 1:04 PM
    CORRUPTION

    (Angry Patriot Movement) – A liberal senator who is as we speak attacking Jeff Sessions during his U.S. attorney general confirmation hearings has a massive scandal of his own unfolding.

    Senator Cory Booker is embroiled in a Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corporation (NWCDC) scandal involving allegations of massive kickbacks, Politico reports. Yesterday, Donald Bernard Sr., who was the senior projects manager at the company that ran Newark’s water infrastructure under the direction of then-mayor of Newark, New Jersey Cory Booker, pled guilty in federal court to accepting nearly $1 million in bribes from contractors.

    rtwt –
    http://www.teaparty.org/breaking-senator-attacked-jeff-sessions-caught-bombshell-scandal-212285/

  6. Drink-up Socrates
    #2260536, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:00 am

    “Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley is not alone in making big mistakes”
    Bloody journos – it wasn’t a mistake, it was a crime. A crime for which ordinary folk would loose their livelihood and probably be jailed.
    She isn’t even being kicked out of Parliament – Grrrrr.

  7. srr
    #2260537, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Tony Jackson · @USMC-DevilDog
    📰 News · 4 hours · edited

    BOOM: “Senator my belief is that we have to stay focused on a military that is so lethal that on the battlefield that it will be the enemy’s longest day and their worst day when they run into that force,” – Gen ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis 1/12/17

    #MAGA #SpeakFreely #Trump #GabFam #News #Politics #Mattis

  8. stackja
    #2260538, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:03 am

    DRUDGE REPORT [email protected]_REPORT 10m10 minutes ago
    LONG GOODBYE: OBAMA SAYS SOMETIMES HE LOST THE ‘PR BATTLE’…
    http://drudge.tw/2ilI9AK
    Obama tells 60 Minutes shaping public opinion is “part of the job”

    Obama shaping Fake news?

  9. C.L.
    #2260539, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:03 am

    … Pierce Brosnan’s backstory RE this wife, and it’s actually rather romantic. He’s a serial monogamist.

    Yes, I know.

    ?

  10. Diogenes
    #2260540, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I think I’m in love with the Trivago girl.

    I prefer the “Greater” girl https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lHILO-ZHEU

    I was looking forward to seeing her on my return, but Greater seem to have replaced her with some sort of animated super hero

  11. Hydra
    #2260541, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:07 am

    She’s an also-ran against the gal with the bob in the blue dress who does the Ford ads.

    10 times more worth looking at than the annoying Toyota girl.

  12. JC
    #2260542, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:08 am

    C.L.
    #2260539, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:03 am

    … Pierce Brosnan’s backstory RE this wife, and it’s actually rather romantic. He’s a serial monogamist.

    Yes, I know.

    ?

    Yea, but a little food consumption discipline wouldn’t go astray either. Like I mean, there’s no fear she’s not going to have another meal needing to scoff down the entire contents of the fridge by 9 in the morning, if you know what I mean.

  13. Baldrick
    #2260543, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Motelier
    #2260238, posted on January 12, 2017 at 11:28 pm
    Look, we all know that no-one hates like tbe left.
    So, I am contemplating the odds on
    1. Attempted assassination on POTUS Trump,
    2. Successful assassination of POTUS Trump.

    Of the four US Presidents assassinated in office, 3 were Republican and 1 a Democrat, but all were shot by Leftard loving fruitbats.

  14. NewChum
    #2260544, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Assad’s crew have been responsible for 200,000 dead in Syria and he should have no place in its futu

    Nobody is an Assad fan but it seems that deaths are a feature of all these countries while jihadis want to erect single religion theocratic states. Who knows how many people die in places like Saudi Arabia. They still have public executions FFS, not to mention all the slave deaths and honor killings.

    There is an old Top Gear episode where they travel to Iraq and Syria – in that Syria seems pretty civilised at the time.

    At least Assad seems to protect Christian and other minorities -if the Muslim brotherhood rebels/Isis had taken over things would be worse. The US and Australia should have never been near Syria or Libya. I’m not convinced that you can have peaceful countries in the ME outside Israel, and even that is shaky. The policy for countries like Australia should be gradual disengagement save for trade and development of alternative trading partners.

  15. JC
    #2260546, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:10 am

    10 times more worth looking at than the annoying Toyota girl.

    The AAMI gal for a couple of years ago used to be girl-next-door like cute.

  17. C.L.
    #2260549, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Lesbian to the rescue:

    ABC Online: Female tradies promote ‘male-dominated’ jobs to school leavers.

    Workshops aimed at teaching young women how to use tools are being offered around the country in a bid to break the gender imbalance.

    A recent national report found women made up just 14.7 per cent of technicians and trade workers…

    Simone Curry, one of the SALT mentors, said when she told her dad she wanted to be a carpenter he was unimpressed.

    “He learnt his trade in the Belfast shipyard, where they built the Titanic,” she said…

    At 30 she enrolled in TAFE and has been working as a carpenter ever since, and now runs her own business.

    But she said early on she faced some hassles, like being confronted by naked picture of women from magazines plastered on the walls of worksites.

    I just started bringing pictures of men, not that I’m into them, but that’s what I did to stop it,” she said.

  19. Philippa Martyr
    #2260551, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Yea, but a little food consumption discipline wouldn’t go astray either. Like I mean, there’s no fear she’s not going to have another meal needing to scoff down the entire contents of the fridge by 9 in the morning, if you know what I mean.

    There there, JC. He just likes a red-hot mamma. Ladies with big appetites for food often have big appetites for other delights.

  20. egg_
    #2260552, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:18 am

    She’s an also-ran against the gal with the bob in the blue dress who does the Ford ads.

    10 times more worth looking at than the annoying Toyota girl.

    Gruen’s ‎Wil Anderson hates both said attractive, feisty ladies – must be a Beta.

  21. Baldrick
    #2260553, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Proposed rules for robots and AI in Europe include ‘human rights’ for robots:

    The European parliament has urged the drafting of a set of regulations to govern the use and creation of robots and artificial intelligence, including a form of “electronic personhood” to ensure rights and responsibilities for the most capable AI.
    Ashley Morgan, of international legal practice Osborne Clarke, says that the proposals will be “extremely controversial.”
    “One could argue that, effectively, a law of the nature proposed in this resolution would grant human rights to robots. That’s not going to go down easy with companies that are creating robots and AIs,” he told the Guardian.
    “If I create a robot, and that robot creates something that could be patented, should I own that patent or should the robot? If I sell the robot, should the intellectual property it has developed go with it? These are not easy questions to answer, and that goes right to the heart of this debate,” Morgan added.
    The full house of the European Parliament will vote on the draft proposals in February, which will need to be approved by absolute majority.

  22. C.L.
    #2260555, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:20 am

    That’s right. I’m sure she keeps Pierce very happy.

  23. JC
    #2260556, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:21 am

    First it was the Nazis now it’s the fascists, but this time it looks like the fascists are going to fight back and not get down on their knees like the Nazis did begging forgiveness.

    Fiat Chrysler Boss Says It’s ‘Hogwash’ To Think They Cheated Like Volkswagen

    http://jalopnik.com/fiat-chrysler-boss-says-it-s-hogwash-to-think-they-ch-1791124641

    Dangerous place, at present, doing business in the US.

  24. Philippa Martyr
    #2260557, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:21 am

    “I just started bringing pictures of men, not that I’m into them, but that’s what I did to stop it,” she said.

    Mmmm her sexual orientation is neither here nor there. I think her response was a good one. If the chaps in her work can’t face having to look at Mr Super-Schlong in porno mags during their lunch break, it might encourage them to realise that she’s not happy about looking at nekkid ladies in porno mags either.

    In a civilised workplace, you could go to the boss and ask politely that the practice be stopped, but not every workplace is civilised.

  25. C.L.
    #2260558, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Roman Polanski’s dear friend Robert Di Nero has penned a letter, reports the Guardian:

    Meryl –

    What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully. I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough. You, with your elegance and intelligence, have a powerful voice – one that inspires others to speak up as they should so their voices will be heard too. It is so important that we ALL speak up.

    We love you.

    Bob.

  26. Baldrick
    #2260559, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:23 am

    A robot will have more rights than a fetus, just think about that for a while …

  27. Philippa Martyr
    #2260560, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:23 am

    That’s right. I’m sure she keeps Pierce very happy.

    I think it’s probably mutual.

    Unless this is the opening media salvo to their forthcoming divorce …

  28. egg_
    #2260562, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:24 am

    How’s the young Frightbat faring who’s trying to ban Zoo Weekly?
    All in fairness to the cover girls, ‘course.

  29. JC
    #2260563, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Does anyone know why Polanski won’t set foot in the US? 🙂

    I reckon Steeep needed that open letter, at the moment, like a hole in the head.

  30. tailgunner
    #2260564, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Where is Ant, btw? He should be backing up Boris here.

    Ant is trick cyclist, he’ll be along shortly to respond.
    Bet he’s been watching Lyin’ Ted’s Senate performance and ruminating on how many College votes he would have trounced Hillary by!

  31. C.L.
    #2260565, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Carpenters don’t really have a workplace. They work wherever the job is. I’m calling bullshit that she ever encountered many pictures of naked women. In my entire life, I have never seen carpenters working on a job pinning up naked women on somebody’s house or business. Not once.

  32. Gab
    #2260566, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:25 am

    A dog has more rights than an in utero child.

  33. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2260568, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:25 am

    West Australian Premier Colin Barnett has warned One Nation leader Pauline Hanson that he will vet and possibly overturn her pick to replace disqualified senat­or Rod Culleton if a casual vacancy opens up.

    Mr Barnett said it was not widely understood that, under the Constitution, it would be him and his cabinet — not Senator Hanson — who would advise the West Australian Governor who Mr Culleton­’s replacement should be in the event of a casual vacancy.

    That decision would then be ratified or rejected by state parliament, which is not due to sit until after the March 11 election, potentially keeping the make-up of the Senate in limbo for months.

    After Senator Hanson re­vealed­ that she had a “great” but secret replacement for Mr ­Culle­­­t­on, who quit One Nation days before­ Christmas, Mr Barnett said the party could be stuck with the ex-senator’s brother-in-law Peter Georgiou, who was second on the One Nation ticket at the July 2 election.

    “I don’t think there’s been a wide comprehension throughout Australia about how this could play out. It actually falls on me as Premier and (state) cabinet to selec­t the replacement … ” he said. “It could well be that the state parliament in a joint sitting takes a different view (to One Nation).”

    A casual vacancy is only likely to occur if the High Court decides Mr Culleton was eligible to be elected on July 2 despite being convicted of larceny at the time.

    Update, from the Oz.

  34. tailgunner
    #2260569, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:25 am

    De Niro is now officially on the Blacklist.
    Sorry Bob.

  35. JC
    #2260570, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Ladies with big appetites for food often have big appetites for other delights.

    PM, unless that’s scientifically proven, I’m taking that as fake science news.

  36. Aaron
    #2260575, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Labor frontbencher Michelle Rowland has also been forced to defend a $7000 bill she racked up in September 2015, flying herself and two family members business class to Perth to speak at a campaign event for a West Australian Labor candidate.

    Good to know the rorting ‘disease’ in Canberra doesn’t discriminate based on party, gender, age or indeed weight.

  37. egg_
    #2260576, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:29 am

    “I just started bringing pictures of men, not that I’m into them, but that’s what I did to stop it,” she said.

    From previous, I’ve witnessed more than one middle-aged woman’s workstation clad in pics fit, topless blokes – irony averse?
    Bit of a beefcake myself, so definitely not personally challenged by same, but the owners are usually Heifers, themselves – female ‘comic book guys’?

  38. Top Ender
    #2260577, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:29 am

    But she said early on she faced some hassles, like being confronted by naked picture of women from magazines plastered on the walls of worksites.

    Lady I know was the first female to enrol in the Engineering school at a southern university. Day 1 she found the undergrad common room was papered from floor to ceiling on two of four walls with female centrefolds.

    She exited and returned the next day with some Cosmopolitan centrefolds and tacked them up – they were torn down. This went on for a bit and then some change was made – there were less of the females and few males allowed or something (I was in a different faculty.)

    Now there are no centrefolds at all.

  39. tailgunner
    #2260578, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I’m calling bullshit that she ever encountered many pictures of naked women. In my entire life, I have never seen carpenters working on a job pinning up naked women on somebody’s house or business. Not once.

    Possibly on a commercial site, C.L.
    Apartment tower,etc where you have a big smoko room in the basement.
    But I’ve only seen a few People/Picture and Zoo mags. Nothing really.
    Also quite possibly FakeNews as you noted.

  40. calli
    #2260579, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:30 am

    It’s a good step to teach girls basic carpentry or any other trade. Used to be taught in Primary and High school years ago. Much more practical than dopey gender studies thinly veiled as “personal development”.

    Chuckle – I taught the Beloved how to hammer in nails and mark and saw timber when we were first married and diy-ing.

    The boys probably thought they were doing Simone a favour with the piccies. Idiots.

  41. Makka
    #2260580, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:31 am

    ALPBC breathless kiddies in an absolute panic about summer temps in – of all places – Brizvegas.

  42. cohenite
    #2260581, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike

    #2260568, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:25 am

    West Australian Premier Colin Barnett has warned One Nation leader Pauline Hanson that he will vet and possibly overturn her pick to replace disqualified senat­or Rod Culleton if a casual vacancy opens up.

    Mr Barnett said it was not widely understood that, under the Constitution, it would be him and his cabinet — not Senator Hanson — who would advise the West Australian Governor who Mr Culleton­’s replacement should be in the event of a casual vacancy.

    Not according to Green:

    If the High Court disqualifies Mr Culleton, then his position does not qualify as a casual vacancy but will be filled by a re-count of the votes from 2016. That re-count would elect his brother-in-law Peter Georgiou who was second on the One Nation ticket.

    If the High Court rules that Mr Culleton was qualified to be a candidate, then the bankruptcy becomes the issue, and if the bankruptcy stands the vacancy will be filled as a casual vacancy. The same applies if Mr Culleton is disqualified and Mr Georgiou subsequently resigns from the Senate, the seat would be filled as a casual vacancy.

    Normally a casual vacancy is filled by a joint sitting of the relevant state parliament, in this case the WA parliament. With an election looming, it will be months before the WA Parliament can meet again. Where a parliament is not in session, it is possible for the Governor on the advice of a Premier to appoint the replacement, pending the parliament later approving the appointment, or appointing someone else.

    Whoever fills the vacancy must be a member of One Nation, and must be approved of by One Nation because the nominee must still be a member of the party to be sworn in as a Senator. If a One Nation member not approved of by the party is appointed, then One Nation can revoke their membership and the replacement cannot be sworn in as a Senator.

    This means that Premier Barnett, the WA Governor and the WA Parliament have two choices. They can appoint the One Nation nominee, or they can leave the seat vacant.

    If the proposed replacement is so objectionable to the WA Parliament that it will not appoint the person, refusing to fill the vacancy can be used as a tool to pressure One Nation to change its choice. But WA cannot appoint someone that One Nation refuses to endorse.

    That’s consistent with s.15.

  43. egg_
    #2260582, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Carpenters don’t really have a workplace. They work wherever the job is. I’m calling bullshit that she ever encountered many pictures of naked women. In my entire life, I have never seen carpenters working on a job pinning up naked women on somebody’s house or business. Not once.

    +1

    Fake (boob) News

  44. Baldrick
    #2260584, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:33 am

    The next time you hear the Left gnashing their teeth over what Trump says to a CNN reporter, remember this:

    Obama Boots Reporters From Conservative Papers- Oct. 31, 2008
    Barack Obama’s campaign has booted from its airplane three reporters who work for newspapers that have endorsed John McCain.
    The campaign says that a limited number of seats forced it to make the tough decision of which journalists would be permitted to follow the Democratic presidential candidate in the last four days of the campaign, but the papers are calling foul, claiming they were targeted for their editorial-page positions and kicked off while nonpolitical publications like Glamour and Jet magazines remained on board.
    Eliminated from the plane’s traveling press were the Washington Times, the New York Post and the Dallas Morning News.

  45. JC
    #2260588, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:36 am

    This fake news stuff is great. At first the Left thought they could use it as a cudgel against the Right. The massively stupid morons didn’t realize that it could be used against them in a bigger way because nearly all they write is basically fake fabricated bullshit…. and now they’re squealing like stuck pigs.

  46. calli
    #2260589, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Heh – women have to be very cautious about teaching blokes the manly art of diy carpentry.

    Scene: 9pm, floodlights on, fixing skirtings. Hammer, split, swear. Hammer, split, curse. Why don’t you drill a pilot hole, dear? Hammer, hammer, silence.

    😃

  47. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2260591, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Happy Birthday to the Imp!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Love Stimp.

  48. JC
    #2260592, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Yep Florida.

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

    A senior citizen was arrested at a Florida massage parlor after an undercover sting, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a report.

    Sun Hee Gribat, 70, was arrested Tuesday at Jax Therapy after she offered a sex act after a massage, JSO said.

    The hour-long massage cost $70, JSO said, and an additional service in the form of a sex act was offered for another $60, the police report said.

    Gribat, listed as a non-resident with a Missouri driver’s license, was charged with prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.

  49. johanna
    #2260594, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Meryl –

    What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully. I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough. You, with your elegance and intelligence, have a powerful voice – one that inspires others to speak up as they should so their voices will be heard too. It is so important that we ALL speak up.

    Gosh, who knew that he reads the Cat?

    Beautifully written, Bob, as some unimaginative commenters here say again and again about syrupy pap. 🙂

  50. Mother Lode
    #2260595, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Daily Mail readers would mostly be familiar with Pierce Brosnan’s backstory RE this wife, and it’s actually rather romantic. He’s a serial monogamist.

    I was always rather touched by that too.

    I believe Roger Moore was much the same.

  51. H B Bear
    #2260597, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Emperor Barnett won’t be vetting anything after the March election except his family dog.

  52. calli
    #2260598, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Many happy returns, Imp. Not too much cake, mind. Stimp doesn’t want a blimp Imp. But don’t scrimp either.

    🎂🎉🎂

  53. Atoms for Peace
    #2260599, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:42 am

    ABC weather report consists of a consensus that
    ” Jeez it’s hot outside of our air-conditioned offices !!”
    Pathetic reporting from all FTA TV re the weather..

  54. Makka
    #2260601, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:42 am

    It is so important that we ALL speak up.

    Indeed it is, Bob. It’s vital more Trumpers are motivated to GOTV for Trump 2.0?

  55. cuckoo
    #2260602, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:43 am

    SBS news last night ran an item about the ‘woman’ who attacked two innocent bystanders with an axe in a Sydney convenience store. It was all, “the woman”, “she”, “her” etc. The only clue was a fairly irrelevant (to the story) mention that “she” was on hormone therapy at the time. Whatever for, I wonder.

  56. Dr Faustus
    #2260604, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Trade Minister Steve Ciobo shouts out a big Fuck You to all the unimportant peanuts criticising Parliamentary troughers for attending sporting events at public expense.

    “Ministers or parliamentary secretaries or others are invited to go along to these events specifically by businesses and organisations who are taking the opportunity to showcase themselves there, to take the time to have a conversation in relation to important matters, absolutely [it] is work related.”

    Finger on the pulse, right there…

  57. johanna
    #2260607, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Carpenters don’t really have a workplace. They work wherever the job is. I’m calling bullshit that she ever encountered many pictures of naked women. In my entire life, I have never seen carpenters working on a job pinning up naked women on somebody’s house or business. Not once.

    True, dat.

    She probably worked in some guvvie outfit where carpenters have a permanent workplace.

    I have never minded calendars or pictures of attractive women around the workplace. As has been pointed out, there are plenty of beefcake ones around if you feel the need to retaliate. As long as no-one tries to stop you from putting them up, it’s fair enough.

  58. stackja
    #2260609, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:50 am

    cuckoo
    #2260602, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:43 am
    SBS news last night ran an item about the ‘woman’ who attacked two innocent bystanders with an axe in a Sydney convenience store. It was all, “the woman”, “she”, “her” etc. The only clue was a fairly irrelevant (to the story) mention that “she” was on hormone therapy at the time. Whatever for, I wonder.

    Engendering a change.

    7-Eleven axe attack video: Evie Amati faces court | Enmore attack
    NEWS.com.au‎ – 22 hours ago
    EVIE Amati, the transgender woman charged with a terrifying 7-Eleven axe attack that was …

  59. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2260610, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Caught a bit of ABC24 interviewing a yuman rights frightbat who listed all the horrendous things that Trump might do: ban muslim entry, build a wall to keep Mexican country shoppers out and deport illegals already in the US. Shock horror!

    I don’t think she would comprehend if told that more than half of the US population wants exactly that.

    Btw Seven in the late morning news is still going full bore with piddlegate fake news. They obviously have a death wish since their natural viewership should be righties.

  60. tailgunner
    #2260611, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Like I mean, there’s no fear she’s not going to have another meal needing to scoff down the entire contents of the fridge by 9 in the morning, if you know what I mean.

    Lol! 😀

  61. JC
    #2260614, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:51 am

    As long as no-one tries to stop you from putting them up, it’s fair enough.

    Why not?

    Oh yea, it’s the equalidy thing, you frightbat.

  62. Myrddin Seren
    #2260615, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Fake (boob) News

    I don’t think that is the major issue. Workplaces will get sorted out one way or the other or people will move on.

    This is the elephant in the room:

    ….a bid to break the gender imbalance.

    This is being pushed as a Next Big Social Justice thing. Breaking the purported workplace gender iron curtain.

    See BHP and Aurizon, for example.

    I guarantee – it will not be long before Big Business is using their purchasing requirements as the lever to push gender quotas. ‘No balance in your board, management and workforce ? Don’t even bother asking for the tender docs !’

    The logical conclusion must be inclusion quotas at all enterprises over a certain size for all approved victim groups de jour, because why should diversity quotas be limited to the male-female balance ?

    Clearly every enterprise will need set quotas at all levels for male, female, trans, other, gay, les, bi, not-too-sure-today, Muslim, indigenous and whatever else I have missed. Every board of directors will need 20 places to ensure a representative balance ( cost and efficiency being irrelevant ).

    The Caucasian, anglophone, heterosexual male might have a place in the future large-and-medium enterprise workforce scrubbing the toilets ( to atone for past Privilege ). They/We will most definitely be an endangered and disappearing demographic in Australia’s economic future.

  63. stackja
    #2260617, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:52 am

    2GB interview about:
    The White Cliffs Underground Motel is now open for coffee or snacks from 10am daily. During some months you can also enjoy a delicious meal ranging from warm beef salad to baguettes with your choice of ham, chicken, or salad while you chat with friends, peruse the shop or enjoy the artwork in the gallery. Finish off with coffee and a mouth watering cake or brownie.
    Underground, the motel remains a constant and comfortable 22 to 23 degrees, all year.
    BOM reports: 30.5 @ 06:34am 43.2 @ 11:25am

  64. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2260618, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Many happy returns, Imp. Not too much cake, mind. Stimp doesn’t want a blimp Imp. But don’t scrimp either.

    The Imp has a sixpack much like The Stimp.
    Guns need work howevet.

  65. JC
    #2260619, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Any woman that sticks up a pic of a naked dude in a male work area is simply frightbatting. That’s all it is. It’s a protest against men looking at nicer female bodies and the female jealousy comes out.

    Top Ender, that female you reported on, was an arsehole and should have been thrown out of the room on her arse.

    This is eggsactly the sort of crap that needs to be stamped out.

  66. egg_
    #2260620, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:57 am

    How’s the young Frightbat faring who’s trying to ban Zoo Weekly?
    All in fairness to the cover girls, ‘course.

    Awaiting tales of exploitation from ex cover girls selling their stories to The Wymminses Weakly.

  67. stackja
    #2260621, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Tony Jackson · @USMC-DevilDog
    📰 News · 6 hours · edited
    I smell George Soros ALL over this!
    – Jeb Bush Pays for fake Dossier and gives it to John McCain
    – John McCain hands it to US Intelligence
    – Politically Corrupt US Intelligence leaks it to the public domain

    [via gab.ai]

  68. stackja
    #2260622, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:58 am

    On January 12, an armed citizen stopped and killed a man who was beating an Arizona State Trooper on the side of I-10.
    The incident occurred early Thursday morning on about “50 miles west of downtown Phoenix.”

  69. calli
    #2260623, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:59 am

    JC, she’s a lesbian. The fellas were having a lend. She escalated.

    I wonder if she was better at her job than them. That sometimes puts noses out of joint.

    No wonder she started her own business.

  70. johanna
    #2260624, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Mr Barnett said it was not widely understood that, under the Constitution, it would be him and his cabinet — not Senator Hanson — who would advise the West Australian Governor who Mr Culleton­’s replacement should be in the event of a casual vacancy.

    That decision would then be ratified or rejected by state parliament,

    Barnett is deliberately misrepresenting the process. He and his Cabinet have no status whatsoever, it is the Parliament which decides.

    We had this discussion not long ago, and it seems that there is no case so far where a State Parliament has overturned the nomination of the relevant Party. This is because when government changes hands, as it inevitably does, the potential to wreak havoc by playing around with Senate numbers was recognised by both sides as Mutually Assured Destruction.

    What is wrong with Barnett? First he persecutes a bloke for growing potatoes, and now this.

    Sir Charles Court must be turning in his grave.

  71. Rabz
    #2260625, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    A West Australian potato farmer has more rights than an in utero child.

  72. rickw
    #2260626, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    If we want to hold a parade mate we’ll bloody well hold a parade!

    What was the name of the post-Great War citizen’s militia in Australia? That’s a rhetorical question, by the way. Back when citizens were concerned enough to actually defend their country. I’m not advocating arming ourselves, nor am I suggesting a violent insurrection against The State, but perhaps if those we pay via our taxes are not interested in protecting us, then on a local level, maybe …

    The Left have long complained about ANZAC Day and have taken every opportunity to deride it without success. Once again we see the neat tie up between The Left and Islam, ANZAC Day parades FINALLY stopping, because “security”.

  73. egg_
    #2260627, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    absolutely [it] is work related.”

    Fake News, right there.

  74. struth
    #2260628, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    But she said early on she faced some hassles, like being confronted by naked picture of women from magazines plastered on the walls of worksites.

    As a self declared lesbian, should she not also be appreciative of the feminine figures upon the wall.
    I have always found it strange that something they themselves would love to go down on the growl in an instant, they find so offensive.
    Sharing the toot with them……not a problem.
    Playing with double ended dildos with them……..not a problem.
    Looking at them naked………..big problem.

  75. incoherent rambler
    #2260629, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Our parliament reminds me of a Wizard of ID cartoon where someone walks into the saloon and yells: “Say your prayers cheater, you time has come!“. Everyone in the saloon drops to their knees and prays.

    This might produce the same result in our parliament.

  76. johanna
    #2260630, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Forgot to mention, belated happy 21st, areff.

  77. calli
    #2260631, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    That “growing too many spuds” thing reminds me of the building industry.

    Cats may not know that company turnover is strictly controlled by insurers. It’s called Home Owners’ Warranty Insurance.

    If I think my business may do a higher turnover next year, I have to approach these buggers cap in hand with my financials for approval, even though I’ve never had a claim. It stinks.

  78. Rabz
    #2260633, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    She’s an also-ran against the gal with the bob in the blue dress who does the Ford ads.

    I’ve long been a fan of Miss Fair.

  79. Mother Lode
    #2260635, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    I don’t think she would comprehend if told that more than half of the US population wants exactly that.

    She likely lives in a left-wing bubble. Everyone she knows says the same, everything she reads says the same.

    She may have a vague awareness (but not understanding) of people being out there who feel different to her, but they would be a remote concept somewhere off in the realm of possibility, rather than the real world she inhabits.

    A bit like people playing the pokeys – they look excitedly at all the winning combinations and, while aware that there are non-winning combinations, never really draws a connection between how the thousands of ways to lose dwarf the hundred or so that would win.

  80. JC
    #2260636, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    I’ve long been a fan of Miss Fair.

    She sounds a little too aggressive and masculine for my taste Rabz.

    Take a look next time and see if you agree.

  81. rickw
    #2260637, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    “If I create a robot, and that robot creates something that could be patented, should I own that patent or should the robot? If I sell the robot, should the intellectual property it has developed go with it? These are not easy questions to answer, and that goes right to the heart of this debate,” Morgan added.
    The full house of the European Parliament will vote on the draft proposals in February, which will need to be approved by absolute majority.

    Only the Europeans could be worried about shit like this while they are being devoured by islam!

  82. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2260638, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    ABC weather report consists of a consensus that
    ” Jeez it’s hot outside of our air-conditioned offices !!”

    This one had been on Google News all morning, and feature on Nine’s late morning news. I’ve been quite amused by it.
    Brisbane weather: City set to be five degrees above average

    Southern Queenslanders are bracing for another day of blistering conditions as a lengthy heatwave threatens to break a temperature record.

    Five whole degrees above average? Gasp. That is blisteringly hot.

    Then there’s NSW:

    Much of NSW under total fire ban

    “It’s not over yet,” the BOM forecaster warned.

    Oh noes! Oddly they failed to mention that NSW seems to be in total fire ban almost always. No one ever dares to burn twigs and leaves in the backyard these days, it is haram.

    If BoM and the fire service want people to pay any attention to them they should stop crying chicken little, especially over non-existent global warming. Aussies are not clueless the way some government service weenies seem to be.

  83. incoherent rambler
    #2260639, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Wow Rabz, do you get one of those when you buy the car?

  84. Fisky
    #2260640, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Loser and former Nazi collaborator George Soros loses $1 billion on the market after Trump’s victory. If his judgment is that bad in his area of specialism, we have nothing to worry about in the arena of pure politics.

    http://www.wsj.com/articles/billionaire-george-soros-lost-nearly-1-billion-in-weeks-after-trump-election-1484227167?platform=hootsuite

  85. John64
    #2260643, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    We had this discussion not long ago, and it seems that there is no case so far where a State Parliament has overturned the nomination of the relevant Party. This is because when government changes hands, as it inevitably does, the potential to wreak havoc by playing around with Senate numbers was recognised by both sides as Mutually Assured Destruction.

    Not since the 1977 Referendum, anyway.

    Joh Bjeke-Petersen refused to accept the ALP’s nomination of Mal Colston to a casual Senate vacancy in 1975 (caused by the death of ALP Senator Bert Milliner) and the QLD Parliament appointed Albert Patrick Field to the Senate.

  86. egg_
    #2260644, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    ….a bid to break the gender imbalance.

    Not sure about chippies, but I’ve met a few talented female ‘sparkies’ (with Diplomas*/Degrees) working as diagnosticians with their brains, not mere ‘wire jerker’ installers.
    *The most talented was a pretty country lass, who’d probably be equally as comfortable atop a horse, and the (dumber) blokes didn’t like her one little bit (Mining OEM Field Support).

  87. struth
    #2260645, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    “Ministers or parliamentary secretaries or others are invited to go along to these events specifically by businesses and organisations who are taking the opportunity to showcase themselves there, to take the time to have a conversation in relation to important matters, absolutely [it] is work related.”

    I love the word “showcase”
    What a cock head.
    Translation from Elitish to English:
    We will charge the taxpayer for crony capitalism, including food drink and entertainment, as we accept bribes and gifts, and never think for a minute about scheduling actual appointments with businesses and organisations in our tax payer funded offices during the majority of the year we are not in parliament.

  89. tailgunner
    #2260648, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Areff and I share a birthday? Cool!
    And Stimpy’s little dude the day after?
    Right on. Go Goats!

  90. cohenite
    #2260650, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Still the best exposure of what a skank Hillary is: Rep Jim Jordan pillorying the bitch on Benghazi.

  91. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2260651, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    JC, she’s a lesbian. The fellas were having a lend. She escalated.

    Lesbianism is no excuse.
    I have slept with a lesbian.
    She was lovely.
    They lie and cannot be trusted except if you ask them about Wonder Woman or kitsch.

  92. tailgunner
    #2260652, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    She sounds a little too aggressive and masculine for my taste Rabz.

    Spankings work wonders,JC.
    She’s a prime candidate.
    And at least a 9 in my book.

  93. Infidel Tiger
    #2260653, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Loser and former Nazi collaborator George Soros loses $1 billion on the market after Trump’s victory.

    That’s a lot of fillings.

  94. johanna
    #2260654, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    JC
    #2260588, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:36 am

    This fake news stuff is great. At first the Left thought they could use it as a cudgel against the Right. The massively stupid morons didn’t realize that it could be used against them in a bigger way because nearly all they write is basically fake fabricated bullshit…. and now they’re squealing like stuck pigs.

    Stop the presses! Renowned political analyst JC has just discovered something that nobody ever thought of before!

    We’re so lucky to have him here.

  95. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2260655, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Happy Birthday Areff.
    Hope you got some new subscribers to that fake news rag.

    Happy Birthday Gunner.
    Hope you got a bigger stable for your harem.

  96. incoherent rambler
    #2260656, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    The Australian MSM seems to be more hysterical about Don Juan Del Trumpenado (h/t IT) than the US media.

    Even more fearful of DJT than they were of the deposed Abbott666.

    Is it because they hold grave fears that a like person might soon be leader of this country?

  97. tailgunner
    #2260658, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    No, but I bought myself a beautiful new “workbench”,Stimps!
    Don’t take delivery til next month though.

  98. struth
    #2260659, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Happy Birthday all you guys.

  99. egg_
    #2260660, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Looking at them naked………..big problem.

    Would gay blokes squeal equally about women’s male pin-ups?

  100. Top Ender
    #2260661, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    I believe Roger Moore was much the same.

    Is.

    And Tom Jones

  101. stackja
    #2260662, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    El Dorado (1966 film)

    Joey MacDonald (Michele Carey) holds the rifle after taking a shot at Cole.
    Winchester 1892 Saddle Ring Carbine – .32WCF/.38-40/.44-40/.25-20.

  102. Rev Archibald
    #2260663, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    JC
    #2260619, posted on January 13, 2017 at 11:55 am
    Any woman that sticks up a pic of a naked dude in a male work area is simply frightbatting. That’s all it is. It’s a protest against men looking at nicer female bodies and the female jealousy comes out.

    ..
    In my regular climb up the thousand steps at Ferntree Gully, I cannot help but overhear the conversations of female exercisers.
    They often go up in pairs, gibble- gabbling all the way up, and all the way down.
    I would estimate that roughly 90% of the conversation is one bird subtly attempting to destroy the romantic relationship of the other bird.
    I overheard one of these vicious shrews yesterday.
    “But I also think he is taking advantage of you”…,
    etc…
    etc…
    etc.
    My God, so many of them are just horrible creatures. They really can’t handle the possibility that any other bird may have something they don’t.
    Being herd animals they are completely and utterly slaves to suggestions from other females.
    This is why they all try to root the most popular bloke in town and turn up there noses at perfectly good decent men on the say so of their so called friends.
    I think I got the only really good one.

  103. Senile Old Guy
    #2260664, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    A poster campaign depicting naked children with genitalia of the opposite sex has hit cities across northern Spain thanks to an anonymous American donor. Beatriz Sever, the group’s press officer, said they were designed to “raise social awareness about transgender children and for these children to feel represented”. “There is an evident gap in society’s ability to approach the issue of transgender children in a normal way,” she told El País.

    Whatever it is, it is not normal. Normal: ‘conforming to a standard; usual, typical, or expected.’

    Ms. Sever defended the group’s depiction of naked children, saying: “It makes all the difference between children either being accepted or not. We need to make people understand that nature is not a photocopying machine. Those who deny their identity typically use genitals as an excuse. I myself, as a mother, once used that same argument, until I finally understood what was going on.”

    Actually, nature is a ‘photocopying machine’. During mitosis, the DNA is copied; and there are processes to fix copying mistakes. (Meiosis, which creates eggs and sperm, is different but X and Y chromosomes do not change their identity during the process.) And genitals are an ‘excuse’ for what?

  104. stackja
    #2260665, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    The Associated Press Retweeted
    AP West Region [email protected] 33 minutes ago
    Passing driver shoots man attacking Arizona state trooper on a remote highway, authorities say
    http://apne.ws/2jp9pA2
    pic.twitter.com/l1ZNpJce39

    Police lives matter.

  105. struth
    #2260666, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    “Ministers or parliamentary secretaries or others are invited to go along to these events specifically by businesses and organisations who are taking the opportunity to showcase themselves there, to take the time to have a conversation in relation to important matters, absolutely [it] is work related.”

    There is just so much wrong with this and it’s pure arrogance.
    If the business invites you, why does the taxpayer pay for it?
    He covers a large field of recipients, from Ministers to others.
    If it is actually important discussion, then taking yourself away from the distractions of the event and getting into an office just might be a wise idea.
    Going on the performance of this rabble so far, telling us what works, when they obviously haven’t a clue , and are an absolutely failed government,is breath taking in the extreme.
    So much arrogant elitism in such a small statement.
    This is the mentality that is killing our country.
    Drain the billabong.

  106. stackja
    #2260667, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Reuters Top News [email protected] 19 minutes ago
    FBI investigated over pre-election decisions on Clinton email
    http://reut.rs/2jBQzFg
    pic.twitter.com/xbxotXanPR

    Who’s sorry now?

  107. egg_
    #2260668, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    AAMI babe Geraldine Hakewill?
    Quite fetching in her desert island movie, too.

  108. Boambee John
    #2260669, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    The genius of Trump is to take a slogan, “fake news” that the MSM and lefty social media (BIRM) made up to drive conservative thought away from public view, and use it to destroy the MSM and lefty social media.

  110. Top Ender
    #2260671, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Top Ender, that female you reported on, was an arsehole and should have been thrown out of the room on her arse.

    Funny when you think of it.

    She was protesting against empowered females getting paid for showing how nice-looking females are….

  111. Makka
    #2260673, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Ms. Sever defended the group’s depiction of naked children, saying: “It makes all the difference between children either being accepted or not. We need to make people understand that nature is not a photocopying machine. Those who deny their identity typically use genitals as an excuse.

    The Left won’t stop this until they are able to legally have sex with underage kids. It’s their singular overriding goal.

  112. stackja
    #2260674, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    PARIS (AP) — France – as envisioned by far-right leader Marine Le Pen – should be its own master and have no globalization issues, European Union membership or open borders.

    It would join the United States and Russia in a global battle against Islamic militants. Francs, not euros, would fill the pockets of French citizens. Borders would be so secure that illegal immigration would no longer fuel fears of terror attacks or drain public coffers.

  113. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2260675, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.

    Nice clip! Foxes would make fine pets if spayed and the giant global anti-fox mafia allowed it. Admittedly their pee is so horrible even Russian ladies might be put off.

    And fox urine is a major problem: Fedewa says you should “imagine cat pee, but a million times worse. It smells like skunk, it’s the most pungent thing in the universe. If it gets in your carpet, you need a special enzyme to break it down, so if your fox marks [your home], that’s pretty destructive.” Some foxes can be house-trained to use a litter box, but they will still sometime mark their environment.

