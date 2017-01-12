Liberty Quote
Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
363 Responses to Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
The Trivago girl is a clone of the Ford girl. Both pleasant, neat and trim with a great speaking voice.
Senator Who Attacked Jeff Sessions Caught in BOMBSHELL Scandal
JANUARY 12, 2017 1:04 PM
CORRUPTION
(Angry Patriot Movement) – A liberal senator who is as we speak attacking Jeff Sessions during his U.S. attorney general confirmation hearings has a massive scandal of his own unfolding.
Senator Cory Booker is embroiled in a Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corporation (NWCDC) scandal involving allegations of massive kickbacks, Politico reports. Yesterday, Donald Bernard Sr., who was the senior projects manager at the company that ran Newark’s water infrastructure under the direction of then-mayor of Newark, New Jersey Cory Booker, pled guilty in federal court to accepting nearly $1 million in bribes from contractors.
rtwt –
http://www.teaparty.org/breaking-senator-attacked-jeff-sessions-caught-bombshell-scandal-212285/
“Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley is not alone in making big mistakes”
Bloody journos – it wasn’t a mistake, it was a crime. A crime for which ordinary folk would loose their livelihood and probably be jailed.
She isn’t even being kicked out of Parliament – Grrrrr.
Tony Jackson · @USMC-DevilDog
📰 News · 4 hours · edited
BOOM: “Senator my belief is that we have to stay focused on a military that is so lethal that on the battlefield that it will be the enemy’s longest day and their worst day when they run into that force,” – Gen ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis 1/12/17
#MAGA #SpeakFreely #Trump #GabFam #News #Politics #Mattis
Obama shaping Fake news?
Yes, I know.
?
I prefer the “Greater” girl https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lHILO-ZHEU
I was looking forward to seeing her on my return, but Greater seem to have replaced her with some sort of animated super hero
10 times more worth looking at than the annoying Toyota girl.
Yea, but a little food consumption discipline wouldn’t go astray either. Like I mean, there’s no fear she’s not going to have another meal needing to scoff down the entire contents of the fridge by 9 in the morning, if you know what I mean.
Of the four US Presidents assassinated in office, 3 were Republican and 1 a Democrat, but all were shot by Leftard loving fruitbats.
Nobody is an Assad fan but it seems that deaths are a feature of all these countries while jihadis want to erect single religion theocratic states. Who knows how many people die in places like Saudi Arabia. They still have public executions FFS, not to mention all the slave deaths and honor killings.
There is an old Top Gear episode where they travel to Iraq and Syria – in that Syria seems pretty civilised at the time.
At least Assad seems to protect Christian and other minorities -if the Muslim brotherhood rebels/Isis had taken over things would be worse. The US and Australia should have never been near Syria or Libya. I’m not convinced that you can have peaceful countries in the ME outside Israel, and even that is shaky. The policy for countries like Australia should be gradual disengagement save for trade and development of alternative trading partners.
The AAMI gal for a couple of years ago used to be girl-next-door like cute.
http://www.lgbtqnation.com/2016/12/mike-pences-new-neighbors-hang-pride-flags-homes-protest-homophobia/
They know where you live and watch your family.
Lesbian to the rescue:
ABC Online: Female tradies promote ‘male-dominated’ jobs to school leavers.
Women: ready to govern the world.
There there, JC. He just likes a red-hot mamma. Ladies with big appetites for food often have big appetites for other delights.
Gruen’s Wil Anderson hates both said attractive, feisty ladies – must be a Beta.
Proposed rules for robots and AI in Europe include ‘human rights’ for robots:
That’s right. I’m sure she keeps Pierce very happy.
First it was the Nazis now it’s the fascists, but this time it looks like the fascists are going to fight back and not get down on their knees like the Nazis did begging forgiveness.
http://jalopnik.com/fiat-chrysler-boss-says-it-s-hogwash-to-think-they-ch-1791124641
Dangerous place, at present, doing business in the US.
Mmmm her sexual orientation is neither here nor there. I think her response was a good one. If the chaps in her work can’t face having to look at Mr Super-Schlong in porno mags during their lunch break, it might encourage them to realise that she’s not happy about looking at nekkid ladies in porno mags either.
In a civilised workplace, you could go to the boss and ask politely that the practice be stopped, but not every workplace is civilised.
Roman Polanski’s dear friend Robert Di Nero has penned a letter, reports the Guardian:
A robot will have more rights than a fetus, just think about that for a while …
I think it’s probably mutual.
Unless this is the opening media salvo to their forthcoming divorce …
How’s the young Frightbat faring who’s trying to ban Zoo Weekly?
All in fairness to the cover girls, ‘course.
Does anyone know why Polanski won’t set foot in the US? 🙂
I reckon Steeep needed that open letter, at the moment, like a hole in the head.
Where is Ant, btw? He should be backing up Boris here.
Ant is trick cyclist, he’ll be along shortly to respond.
Bet he’s been watching Lyin’ Ted’s Senate performance and ruminating on how many College votes he would have trounced Hillary by!
Carpenters don’t really have a workplace. They work wherever the job is. I’m calling bullshit that she ever encountered many pictures of naked women. In my entire life, I have never seen carpenters working on a job pinning up naked women on somebody’s house or business. Not once.
A dog has more rights than an in utero child.
Update, from the Oz.
De Niro is now officially on the Blacklist.
Sorry Bob.
PM, unless that’s scientifically proven, I’m taking that as fake science news.
Good to know the rorting ‘disease’ in Canberra doesn’t discriminate based on party, gender, age or indeed weight.
From previous, I’ve witnessed more than one middle-aged woman’s workstation clad in pics fit, topless blokes – irony averse?
Bit of a beefcake myself, so definitely not personally challenged by same, but the owners are usually Heifers, themselves – female ‘comic book guys’?
But she said early on she faced some hassles, like being confronted by naked picture of women from magazines plastered on the walls of worksites.
Lady I know was the first female to enrol in the Engineering school at a southern university. Day 1 she found the undergrad common room was papered from floor to ceiling on two of four walls with female centrefolds.
She exited and returned the next day with some Cosmopolitan centrefolds and tacked them up – they were torn down. This went on for a bit and then some change was made – there were less of the females and few males allowed or something (I was in a different faculty.)
Now there are no centrefolds at all.
I’m calling bullshit that she ever encountered many pictures of naked women. In my entire life, I have never seen carpenters working on a job pinning up naked women on somebody’s house or business. Not once.
Possibly on a commercial site, C.L.
Apartment tower,etc where you have a big smoko room in the basement.
But I’ve only seen a few People/Picture and Zoo mags. Nothing really.
Also quite possibly FakeNews as you noted.
It’s a good step to teach girls basic carpentry or any other trade. Used to be taught in Primary and High school years ago. Much more practical than dopey gender studies thinly veiled as “personal development”.
Chuckle – I taught the Beloved how to hammer in nails and mark and saw timber when we were first married and diy-ing.
The boys probably thought they were doing Simone a favour with the piccies. Idiots.
ALPBC breathless kiddies in an absolute panic about summer temps in – of all places – Brizvegas.
Not according to Green:
That’s consistent with s.15.
+1
Fake (boob) News
The next time you hear the Left gnashing their teeth over what Trump says to a CNN reporter, remember this:
This fake news stuff is great. At first the Left thought they could use it as a cudgel against the Right. The massively stupid morons didn’t realize that it could be used against them in a bigger way because nearly all they write is basically fake fabricated bullshit…. and now they’re squealing like stuck pigs.
Heh – women have to be very cautious about teaching blokes the manly art of diy carpentry.
Scene: 9pm, floodlights on, fixing skirtings. Hammer, split, swear. Hammer, split, curse. Why don’t you drill a pilot hole, dear? Hammer, hammer, silence.
😃
Happy Birthday to the Imp!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Love Stimp.
Yep Florida.
Gosh, who knew that he reads the Cat?
Beautifully written, Bob, as some unimaginative commenters here say again and again about syrupy pap. 🙂
I was always rather touched by that too.
I believe Roger Moore was much the same.
Emperor Barnett won’t be vetting anything after the March election except his family dog.
Many happy returns, Imp. Not too much cake, mind. Stimp doesn’t want a blimp Imp. But don’t scrimp either.
🎂🎉🎂
ABC weather report consists of a consensus that
” Jeez it’s hot outside of our air-conditioned offices !!”
Pathetic reporting from all FTA TV re the weather..
It is so important that we ALL speak up.
Indeed it is, Bob. It’s vital more Trumpers are motivated to GOTV for Trump 2.0?
SBS news last night ran an item about the ‘woman’ who attacked two innocent bystanders with an axe in a Sydney convenience store. It was all, “the woman”, “she”, “her” etc. The only clue was a fairly irrelevant (to the story) mention that “she” was on hormone therapy at the time. Whatever for, I wonder.
Trade Minister Steve Ciobo shouts out a big Fuck You to all the unimportant peanuts criticising Parliamentary troughers for attending sporting events at public expense.
Finger on the pulse, right there…
True, dat.
She probably worked in some guvvie outfit where carpenters have a permanent workplace.
I have never minded calendars or pictures of attractive women around the workplace. As has been pointed out, there are plenty of beefcake ones around if you feel the need to retaliate. As long as no-one tries to stop you from putting them up, it’s fair enough.
Engendering a change.
Caught a bit of ABC24 interviewing a yuman rights frightbat who listed all the horrendous things that Trump might do: ban muslim entry, build a wall to keep Mexican country shoppers out and deport illegals already in the US. Shock horror!
I don’t think she would comprehend if told that more than half of the US population wants exactly that.
Btw Seven in the late morning news is still going full bore with piddlegate fake news. They obviously have a death wish since their natural viewership should be righties.
Like I mean, there’s no fear she’s not going to have another meal needing to scoff down the entire contents of the fridge by 9 in the morning, if you know what I mean.
Lol! 😀
Why not?
Oh yea, it’s the equalidy thing, you frightbat.
I don’t think that is the major issue. Workplaces will get sorted out one way or the other or people will move on.
This is the elephant in the room:
This is being pushed as a Next Big Social Justice thing. Breaking the purported workplace gender iron curtain.
See BHP and Aurizon, for example.
I guarantee – it will not be long before Big Business is using their purchasing requirements as the lever to push gender quotas. ‘No balance in your board, management and workforce ? Don’t even bother asking for the tender docs !’
The logical conclusion must be inclusion quotas at all enterprises over a certain size for all approved victim groups de jour, because why should diversity quotas be limited to the male-female balance ?
Clearly every enterprise will need set quotas at all levels for male, female, trans, other, gay, les, bi, not-too-sure-today, Muslim, indigenous and whatever else I have missed. Every board of directors will need 20 places to ensure a representative balance ( cost and efficiency being irrelevant ).
The Caucasian, anglophone, heterosexual male might have a place in the future large-and-medium enterprise workforce scrubbing the toilets ( to atone for past Privilege ). They/We will most definitely be an endangered and disappearing demographic in Australia’s economic future.
2GB interview about:
The White Cliffs Underground Motel is now open for coffee or snacks from 10am daily. During some months you can also enjoy a delicious meal ranging from warm beef salad to baguettes with your choice of ham, chicken, or salad while you chat with friends, peruse the shop or enjoy the artwork in the gallery. Finish off with coffee and a mouth watering cake or brownie.
Underground, the motel remains a constant and comfortable 22 to 23 degrees, all year.
BOM reports: 30.5 @ 06:34am 43.2 @ 11:25am
Many happy returns, Imp. Not too much cake, mind. Stimp doesn’t want a blimp Imp. But don’t scrimp either.
The Imp has a sixpack much like The Stimp.
Guns need work howevet.
Any woman that sticks up a pic of a naked dude in a male work area is simply frightbatting. That’s all it is. It’s a protest against men looking at nicer female bodies and the female jealousy comes out.
Top Ender, that female you reported on, was an arsehole and should have been thrown out of the room on her arse.
This is eggsactly the sort of crap that needs to be stamped out.
Awaiting tales of exploitation from ex cover girls selling their stories to The Wymminses Weakly.
[via gab.ai]
JC, she’s a lesbian. The fellas were having a lend. She escalated.
I wonder if she was better at her job than them. That sometimes puts noses out of joint.
No wonder she started her own business.
Barnett is deliberately misrepresenting the process. He and his Cabinet have no status whatsoever, it is the Parliament which decides.
We had this discussion not long ago, and it seems that there is no case so far where a State Parliament has overturned the nomination of the relevant Party. This is because when government changes hands, as it inevitably does, the potential to wreak havoc by playing around with Senate numbers was recognised by both sides as Mutually Assured Destruction.
What is wrong with Barnett? First he persecutes a bloke for growing potatoes, and now this.
Sir Charles Court must be turning in his grave.
A West Australian potato farmer has more rights than an in utero child.
If we want to hold a parade mate we’ll bloody well hold a parade!
What was the name of the post-Great War citizen’s militia in Australia? That’s a rhetorical question, by the way. Back when citizens were concerned enough to actually defend their country. I’m not advocating arming ourselves, nor am I suggesting a violent insurrection against The State, but perhaps if those we pay via our taxes are not interested in protecting us, then on a local level, maybe …
The Left have long complained about ANZAC Day and have taken every opportunity to deride it without success. Once again we see the neat tie up between The Left and Islam, ANZAC Day parades FINALLY stopping, because “security”.
Fake News, right there.
As a self declared lesbian, should she not also be appreciative of the feminine figures upon the wall.
I have always found it strange that something they themselves would love to go down on the growl in an instant, they find so offensive.
Sharing the toot with them……not a problem.
Playing with double ended dildos with them……..not a problem.
Looking at them naked………..big problem.
Our parliament reminds me of a Wizard of ID cartoon where someone walks into the saloon and yells: “Say your prayers cheater, you time has come!“. Everyone in the saloon drops to their knees and prays.
This might produce the same result in our parliament.
Forgot to mention, belated happy 21st, areff.
That “growing too many spuds” thing reminds me of the building industry.
Cats may not know that company turnover is strictly controlled by insurers. It’s called Home Owners’ Warranty Insurance.
If I think my business may do a higher turnover next year, I have to approach these buggers cap in hand with my financials for approval, even though I’ve never had a claim. It stinks.
I’ve long been a fan of Miss Fair.
She likely lives in a left-wing bubble. Everyone she knows says the same, everything she reads says the same.
She may have a vague awareness (but not understanding) of people being out there who feel different to her, but they would be a remote concept somewhere off in the realm of possibility, rather than the real world she inhabits.
A bit like people playing the pokeys – they look excitedly at all the winning combinations and, while aware that there are non-winning combinations, never really draws a connection between how the thousands of ways to lose dwarf the hundred or so that would win.
She sounds a little too aggressive and masculine for my taste Rabz.
Take a look next time and see if you agree.
“If I create a robot, and that robot creates something that could be patented, should I own that patent or should the robot? If I sell the robot, should the intellectual property it has developed go with it? These are not easy questions to answer, and that goes right to the heart of this debate,” Morgan added.
The full house of the European Parliament will vote on the draft proposals in February, which will need to be approved by absolute majority.
Only the Europeans could be worried about shit like this while they are being devoured by islam!
This one had been on Google News all morning, and feature on Nine’s late morning news. I’ve been quite amused by it.
Brisbane weather: City set to be five degrees above average
Five whole degrees above average? Gasp. That is blisteringly hot.
Then there’s NSW:
Much of NSW under total fire ban
Oh noes! Oddly they failed to mention that NSW seems to be in total fire ban almost always. No one ever dares to burn twigs and leaves in the backyard these days, it is haram.
If BoM and the fire service want people to pay any attention to them they should stop crying chicken little, especially over non-existent global warming. Aussies are not clueless the way some government service weenies seem to be.
Wow Rabz, do you get one of those when you buy the car?
Loser and former Nazi collaborator George Soros loses $1 billion on the market after Trump’s victory. If his judgment is that bad in his area of specialism, we have nothing to worry about in the arena of pure politics.
http://www.wsj.com/articles/billionaire-george-soros-lost-nearly-1-billion-in-weeks-after-trump-election-1484227167?platform=hootsuite
Not since the 1977 Referendum, anyway.
Joh Bjeke-Petersen refused to accept the ALP’s nomination of Mal Colston to a casual Senate vacancy in 1975 (caused by the death of ALP Senator Bert Milliner) and the QLD Parliament appointed Albert Patrick Field to the Senate.
Not sure about chippies, but I’ve met a few talented female ‘sparkies’ (with Diplomas*/Degrees) working as diagnosticians with their brains, not mere ‘wire jerker’ installers.
*The most talented was a pretty country lass, who’d probably be equally as comfortable atop a horse, and the (dumber) blokes didn’t like her one little bit (Mining OEM Field Support).
I love the word “showcase”
What a cock head.
Translation from Elitish to English:
We will charge the taxpayer for crony capitalism, including food drink and entertainment, as we accept bribes and gifts, and never think for a minute about scheduling actual appointments with businesses and organisations in our tax payer funded offices during the majority of the year we are not in parliament.
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.
Areff and I share a birthday? Cool!
And Stimpy’s little dude the day after?
Right on. Go Goats!
Still the best exposure of what a skank Hillary is: Rep Jim Jordan pillorying the bitch on Benghazi.
JC, she’s a lesbian. The fellas were having a lend. She escalated.
Lesbianism is no excuse.
I have slept with a lesbian.
She was lovely.
They lie and cannot be trusted except if you ask them about Wonder Woman or kitsch.
She sounds a little too aggressive and masculine for my taste Rabz.
Spankings work wonders,JC.
She’s a prime candidate.
And at least a 9 in my book.
That’s a lot of fillings.
Stop the presses! Renowned political analyst JC has just discovered something that nobody ever thought of before!
We’re so lucky to have him here.
Happy Birthday Areff.
Hope you got some new subscribers to that fake news rag.
Happy Birthday Gunner.
Hope you got a bigger stable for your harem.
The Australian MSM seems to be more hysterical about Don Juan Del Trumpenado (h/t IT) than the US media.
Even more fearful of DJT than they were of the deposed Abbott666.
Is it because they hold grave fears that a like person might soon be leader of this country?
No, but I bought myself a beautiful new “workbench”,Stimps!
Don’t take delivery til next month though.
Happy Birthday all you guys.
Would gay blokes squeal equally about women’s male pin-ups?
I believe Roger Moore was much the same.
Is.
And Tom Jones
El Dorado (1966 film)
..
In my regular climb up the thousand steps at Ferntree Gully, I cannot help but overhear the conversations of female exercisers.
They often go up in pairs, gibble- gabbling all the way up, and all the way down.
I would estimate that roughly 90% of the conversation is one bird subtly attempting to destroy the romantic relationship of the other bird.
I overheard one of these vicious shrews yesterday.
“But I also think he is taking advantage of you”…,
etc…
etc…
etc.
My God, so many of them are just horrible creatures. They really can’t handle the possibility that any other bird may have something they don’t.
Being herd animals they are completely and utterly slaves to suggestions from other females.
This is why they all try to root the most popular bloke in town and turn up there noses at perfectly good decent men on the say so of their so called friends.
I think I got the only really good one.
Whatever it is, it is not normal. Normal: ‘conforming to a standard; usual, typical, or expected.’
Actually, nature is a ‘photocopying machine’. During mitosis, the DNA is copied; and there are processes to fix copying mistakes. (Meiosis, which creates eggs and sperm, is different but X and Y chromosomes do not change their identity during the process.) And genitals are an ‘excuse’ for what?
Police lives matter.
There is just so much wrong with this and it’s pure arrogance.
If the business invites you, why does the taxpayer pay for it?
He covers a large field of recipients, from Ministers to others.
If it is actually important discussion, then taking yourself away from the distractions of the event and getting into an office just might be a wise idea.
Going on the performance of this rabble so far, telling us what works, when they obviously haven’t a clue , and are an absolutely failed government,is breath taking in the extreme.
So much arrogant elitism in such a small statement.
This is the mentality that is killing our country.
Drain the billabong.
Who’s sorry now?
AAMI babe Geraldine Hakewill?
Quite fetching in her desert island movie, too.
The genius of Trump is to take a slogan, “fake news” that the MSM and lefty social media (BIRM) made up to drive conservative thought away from public view, and use it to destroy the MSM and lefty social media.
Former racing minister in QLD Newman government, Steve Dickson defects to PHON.
Gasp!
Top Ender, that female you reported on, was an arsehole and should have been thrown out of the room on her arse.
Funny when you think of it.
She was protesting against empowered females getting paid for showing how nice-looking females are….
Ms. Sever defended the group’s depiction of naked children, saying: “It makes all the difference between children either being accepted or not. We need to make people understand that nature is not a photocopying machine. Those who deny their identity typically use genitals as an excuse.
The Left won’t stop this until they are able to legally have sex with underage kids. It’s their singular overriding goal.
Nice clip! Foxes would make fine pets if spayed and the giant global anti-fox mafia allowed it. Admittedly their pee is so horrible even Russian ladies might be put off.