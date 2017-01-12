Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017

Posted on 10:00 pm, January 12, 2017
510 Responses to Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017

  1. MsDolittle
    #2260869, posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Silly bint. I’m pleased to have her and her boring business off the front page.

  2. Philippa Martyr
    #2260873, posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    “I have been humbled by the messages of support from so many in my community”.

    Translation: “Bronwyn Bishop backed me up.”

    Her ‘community’ is, after all, quite a small and select one.

  3. Top Ender
    #2260875, posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Suitable departure song for Ssssuuuuusssssaaaaannnnnn:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWz88VY-FkA

    Nice line in there from Bob Dylan:

    Why wait any longer for the world to begin
    You can have your cake and eat it too

  4. Aaron
    #2260877, posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Her ‘community’ is, after all, quite a small and select one.

    I think a few kindly old ladies and the parish priest in Albury came out in support of her.

  5. Baldrick
    #2260878, posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Mr Barnett has warned he will vet and possibly reject One Nation’s first preference to take the place of ex-senator Mr Culleton

    AND

    “I have been humbled by the messages of support from so many in my community”. – Sussan Numerology Lee

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

  6. Riccardo Bosi
    #2260879, posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    “I have been humbled by the messages of support from so many in my community”.

    from the Gold Coast Flying Club and the Gold Coast Spontaneous Real Estate Buyers Association, just to name two.

  7. Chris
    #2260881, posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    I’ve generally found that those who are chubby chasers are not by their own choice but by their own physical circumstances

    Let individuals sort their own business, it beats the hell out of the alternatives.
    But a bon mot at work this morning:
    “Where’s Cat?”
    (Cat has rescue kitties, so a cat person. A while ago she said she had a hot date . The same day in another conversation another girl mentioned she was going to Cat’s for dinner and a video.)
    “Cat’s sick today ”
    “Oh thats no good, what’s wrong?”
    “Dunno. Hairball?”

  8. Habib
    #2260882, posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Ley’s bailed. Resignation shouldn’t be an option, sacked and charged should be the result. She’ll cool her heels on the backbench for a while, then like Arfur will slither back into the good earner. Creeping Necrotizing Fasciitis is too good for these human hagfish.

  9. Senile Old Guy
    #2260883, posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    One comment that got the PHON candidate in trouble was something about the drowned Syrian boy.

    But there are good reasons to doubt that story, as Delingpole shows.

  10. egg_
    #2260884, posted on January 13, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Is there a Gold Coast Real Estate Squadron?

