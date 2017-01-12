Liberty Quote
The riches of the rich are not the cause of the poverty of anybody; the process that makes some people rich is, on the contrary, the corollary of the process that improves many peoples want satisfaction. The entrepreneurs, the capitalists and the technologists prosper as far as they succeed in best supplying the consumers.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
Silly bint. I’m pleased to have her and her boring business off the front page.
Translation: “Bronwyn Bishop backed me up.”
Her ‘community’ is, after all, quite a small and select one.
Suitable departure song for Ssssuuuuusssssaaaaannnnnn:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWz88VY-FkA
Nice line in there from Bob Dylan:
Why wait any longer for the world to begin
You can have your cake and eat it too
I think a few kindly old ladies and the parish priest in Albury came out in support of her.
AND
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
from the Gold Coast Flying Club and the Gold Coast Spontaneous Real Estate Buyers Association, just to name two.
Let individuals sort their own business, it beats the hell out of the alternatives.
But a bon mot at work this morning:
“Where’s Cat?”
(Cat has rescue kitties, so a cat person. A while ago she said she had a hot date . The same day in another conversation another girl mentioned she was going to Cat’s for dinner and a video.)
“Cat’s sick today ”
“Oh thats no good, what’s wrong?”
“Dunno. Hairball?”
Ley’s bailed. Resignation shouldn’t be an option, sacked and charged should be the result. She’ll cool her heels on the backbench for a while, then like Arfur will slither back into the good earner. Creeping Necrotizing Fasciitis is too good for these human hagfish.
One comment that got the PHON candidate in trouble was something about the drowned Syrian boy.
But there are good reasons to doubt that story, as Delingpole shows.
Is there a Gold Coast Real Estate Squadron?