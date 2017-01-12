Liberty Quote
Fair Work Australia is a complete dud that froze job creation last year and has produced a new equilibrium for unemployment 1 per cent higher than before 2007.— John Black – former ALP senator
Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
Presidential Medal of Freedom ain’t worth a crap now.
That’s lovely to hear, Gab, and high praise coming from you.
I know, right?
An African woman living in Australia blames the Australian health system for letting down girls regarding female genital mutilation.
No mention that nearly all cases in Australia were performed in Africa by Africans.
Watch from 16:30
http://iview.abc.net.au/programs/abc-news-nsw/NN1702H011S00
Cohenite
Nuke is where it’s at. If un-hobbled and allowed to scale, it would end up being cheaper than anything else.
It’s a beautiful, magical source. Any sudden demand hit is met with a simple clockwise turn of the dial.
I know a lot of people here think there’s no risk with gerbil warming. Nuke nukes any potential risk. It also sends greenscum crazy because their hidden agenda is to de-industrialize human society and with clean cheap energy they go fucking bonkers. Win win.
Sent to me by the Oz:
You could put your house on Sheridan being wrong about everything on which he opines (again).
John C
The big cost of running a nuke plant is the capital cost – not fuel. It’s highly capital intensive. That’s where the potential cost savings will come from, if the industry is allowed to scale.
I also think there will be a lot more energy demand coming from electric cars. Yep! Electric cars.
City commuting will be electric I think.
No Fleeced. Obama gives himself a medal then he gives Biden a medal, then Biden cries and rubs the shoulders of a small child.
More Russia hacking Americans news. Will it ever end?
So why are they succeeding in implementing this pernicious agenda?
Oh, that’s right – a nation of fuckwits.
Hey, look over there – a swarthy potato farmer who’s exceeded his tuber production quota!
Completely, totally, 100% wrong.
I can’t for the life of me understand why he hasn’t been fired for professing and disseminating wilful wrongology. It’s one of life’s great mysteries.
Big fucking stocks night this evening. Yuge.
Wells Fargo, JP Morgan and Bank America all reporting 4th quarter results.
Yuge night!
I have a hunch that Bank of America is going to blow it out of the water tonight. They’ve never reported alongside JPMorgan and Wells. They also report a week after those two fuckers. It may be they had an outstanding quarter and want to get it out there.
This could set the scene for a decent part of the year if their results starting kicking goals.
Tony Galati ought to be cast as himself in a retconned remake of Silent Running.
If that is Albo-style massage therapy I’m pretty sure I don’t have a licence either. “Is there a problem officer?”
For all you Ted Cruz fans, the Gateway Pundit has a couple of brief articles on 2 bills Cruz is re-introducing
Ted Cruz Creates Bill To Cut Off Funding to UN After Anti-Israel Vote!
and
Ted Cruz Takes Aim At The Muslim Brotherhood – Designates Them Terrorists In New Bill
Interesting list of names in that second link.
Biden peeled the gold foil off his and started eating it before the ceremony had finished.
He needs laser treatment on his uni-brow. Good guy though.
🙂
Well that could be a problem for Hussein Obozo’s retirement plans.
With Ley gawn the Performing Stick Insect is next in the firing line.
Ready, aim ….
Fox News’ Neil Cavuto gives CNN a really decent kicking.
So good to watch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t25D0hr2OYTony Galati ought to be cast as himself in a retconned remake of Silent Running.
firies calendar – great fundraiser
Baldrick,
Don’t mock Pockys. I still have a few packs left.
Now, if someone could steer me to the salada pretz I would much appreciate it.
JC, that link won’t play for me.
What should I search on YouTube?
Big fucking stocks night this evening. Yuge.
Retail sales and consumer sentiment tonight.
Trumpy’s put a rocket under small business and consumer sentiment.
Here Annie
Weird link concoction. Wasn’t watching..which is often.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t25D0hr2OY
This has a funnier end to it than the other CNN Fake News thing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8uxA1fuUNA&feature=youtu.be
Trump belts DC insiders as careerists making money out of being in public office.
The portents are good. Their ABC:
With puppies!, hzhousewife. 😀
Lord, they’re fucking useless. It’s like they live in some greenleft parallel universe. They’re just useless.