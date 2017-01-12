Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017

  1. Gab
    #2261253, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Presidential Medal of Freedom ain’t worth a crap now.

  2. Anne
    #2261255, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    I just luvs ya, Anne. You’re my kind of cray-cray 😀

    That’s lovely to hear, Gab, and high praise coming from you. 

  4. Zyconoclast
    #2261257, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    An African woman living in Australia blames the Australian health system for letting down girls regarding female genital mutilation.

    No mention that nearly all cases in Australia were performed in Africa by Africans.

    Watch from 16:30

    http://iview.abc.net.au/programs/abc-news-nsw/NN1702H011S00

  5. JC
    #2261258, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Cohenite

    Nuke is where it’s at. If un-hobbled and allowed to scale, it would end up being cheaper than anything else.

    It’s a beautiful, magical source. Any sudden demand hit is met with a simple clockwise turn of the dial.

    I know a lot of people here think there’s no risk with gerbil warming. Nuke nukes any potential risk. It also sends greenscum crazy because their hidden agenda is to de-industrialize human society and with clean cheap energy they go fucking bonkers. Win win.

  6. Rabz
    #2261259, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Sent to me by the Oz:

    How is the United States likely to operate under President Donald “Fatty” Trump? Does America’s vote represent a broader shift in anti-politician preference? What impact will his presidency have on international relations? Gain vital insight into these critical issues and more at a member-only panel discussion.

    You will hear from The Australian’s foreign editor, Greg Sheridan and economics correspondent, Adam Creighton, who has recently returned from a posting to The Wall Street Journal.

    They will examine the new president’s policies, including his controversial stance on immigration, free trade, company regulation and taxation. Importantly, they will also consider the implications for Australia in terms of security and trade, as well as the emerging changes in global political leadership.

    You could put your house on Sheridan being wrong about everything on which he opines (again).

  7. JC
    #2261260, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    John C

    The big cost of running a nuke plant is the capital cost – not fuel. It’s highly capital intensive. That’s where the potential cost savings will come from, if the industry is allowed to scale.

    I also think there will be a lot more energy demand coming from electric cars. Yep! Electric cars.

    City commuting will be electric I think.

  8. Anne
    #2261261, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    So, do they just give each other medals now?

    No Fleeced. Obama gives himself a medal then he gives Biden a medal, then Biden cries and rubs the shoulders of a small child.

  10. Rabz
    #2261264, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    their hidden agenda is to de-industrialize human society and with clean cheap energy they go fucking bonkers

    So why are they succeeding in implementing this pernicious agenda?

    Oh, that’s right – a nation of fuckwits.

    Hey, look over there – a swarthy potato farmer who’s exceeded his tuber production quota!

  11. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2261265, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    You could put your house on Sheridan being wrong about everything on which he opines (again).

    Completely, totally, 100% wrong.

    I can’t for the life of me understand why he hasn’t been fired for professing and disseminating wilful wrongology. It’s one of life’s great mysteries.

  12. JC
    #2261266, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Big fucking stocks night this evening. Yuge.

    Wells Fargo, JP Morgan and Bank America all reporting 4th quarter results.

    Yuge night!

    I have a hunch that Bank of America is going to blow it out of the water tonight. They’ve never reported alongside JPMorgan and Wells. They also report a week after those two fuckers. It may be they had an outstanding quarter and want to get it out there.

    This could set the scene for a decent part of the year if their results starting kicking goals.

  13. .
    #2261267, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Tony Galati ought to be cast as himself in a retconned remake of Silent Running.

  14. H B Bear
    #2261268, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Gribat, listed as a non-resident with a Missouri driver’s license, was charged with prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.

    If that is Albo-style massage therapy I’m pretty sure I don’t have a licence either. “Is there a problem officer?”

  15. OneWorldGovernment
    #2261269, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    For all you Ted Cruz fans, the Gateway Pundit has a couple of brief articles on 2 bills Cruz is re-introducing

    Ted Cruz Creates Bill To Cut Off Funding to UN After Anti-Israel Vote!

    and

    Ted Cruz Takes Aim At The Muslim Brotherhood – Designates Them Terrorists In New Bill

    Interesting list of names in that second link.

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #2261271, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Presidential Medal of Freedom ain’t worth a crap now.

    Biden peeled the gold foil off his and started eating it before the ceremony had finished.

  17. JC
    #2261272, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Tony Galati ought to be cast as himself in a retconned remake of Silent Running.

    He needs laser treatment on his uni-brow. Good guy though.

  19. H B Bear
    #2261274, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Ted Cruz Takes Aim At The Muslim Brotherhood – Designates Them Terrorists In New Bill

    Well that could be a problem for Hussein Obozo’s retirement plans.

  20. H B Bear
    #2261275, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    With Ley gawn the Performing Stick Insect is next in the firing line.

    Ready, aim ….

  21. JC
    #2261276, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Fox News’ Neil Cavuto gives CNN a really decent kicking.

    So good to watch.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t25D0hr2OYTony Galati ought to be cast as himself in a retconned remake of Silent Running.

  23. Mother Lode
    #2261278, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Baldrick,

    Don’t mock Pockys. I still have a few packs left.

    Now, if someone could steer me to the salada pretz I would much appreciate it.

  24. Anne
    #2261279, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    JC, that link won’t play for me.

    What should I search on YouTube?

  25. sdfc
    #2261280, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Big fucking stocks night this evening. Yuge.

    Retail sales and consumer sentiment tonight.

    Trumpy’s put a rocket under small business and consumer sentiment.

  26. JC
    #2261283, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Here Annie

    Weird link concoction. Wasn’t watching..which is often.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t25D0hr2OY

  27. .
    #2261284, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    This has a funnier end to it than the other CNN Fake News thing.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8uxA1fuUNA&feature=youtu.be

    Trump belts DC insiders as careerists making money out of being in public office.

  28. Snoopy
    #2261285, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    JC
    posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:18 pm
    Big fucking stocks night this evening. Yuge.

    The portents are good. Their ABC:

    Wall St: US stocks fall as Trump rally falters

  29. Gab
    #2261286, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    With puppies!, hzhousewife. 😀

  30. JC
    #2261287, posted on January 13, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    The portents are good. Their ABC:

    Wall St: US stocks fall as Trump rally falters

    Lord, they’re fucking useless. It’s like they live in some greenleft parallel universe. They’re just useless.

