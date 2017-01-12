Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?

I’m sure that most Cats will agree that one of the dopiest things that MT has done as PM is order a $30k interfaith dinner to occur during the election campaign. (Yes, I know he has done and said plenty of other dopey things.)
But just what was he thinking, including inviting along a Muslim cleric who believes that gay people are evil and that adultery should be punished by stoning. (Such a nice type for a religion of peace.)
What I don’t understand is it was interfaith – although prominent Muslims were honoured by being seated at the top table (very deliberately) – why would the caterer be Halal? What about a bit of Kosher catering? And frankly, with my Anglican background, I like a bit of roast pork (with apple sauce, of course); that would be nice.
But to spend 30 grand on this knees-up, no alcohol of course because Muslims don’t drink, is just an example of a blatant ripoff of taxpayers. Let’s face it, this is the one thing that politicians excel at.
MALCOLM Turnbull’s Iftar dinner attended by an Islamic preacher who once called on God to “destroy the enemies of Islam” cost taxpayers more than $30,000, government documents reveal.
The event at Kirribilli House during the holy month of Ramadan was marred by controversy after the Herald Sun revealed Sheik Shady Al-Suleiman, who also denounced homosexuality as an “evil act” and wants adulterers stoned to death, was invited to the feast as a guest of Mr Turnbull.
Online videos also show Sheik Shady saying women would be “hung by their breasts in hell” and should not even look at men.
Stills taken from a YouTube video of Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman delivering a sermon where he denounces homosexuality.
Documents released under Freedom of Information laws reveal the dinner in June cost taxpayers $33,694.
The bill included $7300 for food and beverages even though it was an alcohol-free event.
The food was prepared by a contracted Halal caterer and included a shared main course of lamb, chicken, salmon with rice and traditional fattoush and tabouli salads.
Other costs include $9600 for a marquee, $1812 for staff costs and $814 for flowers.
Taxpayers also picked up the $5700 bill for airfares and accommodation costs for Departmental staff to fly to Sydney for the dinner.
Sheik Shady Alsuleiman and Grand Mufti Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohammed leave the Kirribilli House Iftar dinner hosted by Malcolm Turnbull. Picture: James Croucher
After the event held during the election campaign, the Prime Minister said he regretted inviting the controversial cleric, who previously called HIV a divine punishment for homosexuals.
“Homophobia should be condemned everywhere,” Mr Turnbull said.
“We respect the rights of gay Australians, we respect the rights of the LGBTI community and the rights to lead their lives and gather together in peace and harmony.”
The dinner was also attended by AFL star Bachar Houli, TV host Waleed Aly and wife Susan Carland, head of the Australian Multicultural Foundation Hass Dellal and representatives of Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist faiths.
The guest list for the event was compiled by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.
Turnbull always has been a deluded tosser and that dinner just underlines that fact. He scraped back in at the election, courtesy of Labor sticking with its resident unelectable Bill Shorten, but the story could well be very different the next time. The Liberals and Labor are on the nose with a large number of Australians and it is they who will be looking for a decent viable alternative to support. This country does not need, or want, a left wing bunch of appeasing political clowns who are frightened to face up to the dangers that threaten us all from within.
Just imagine if Malcolm was brought down by an expenses scandal brought on by his mollycoddling of Islamists.
The cost would have been greater because they would have had to have brand new plates and cutlery to insure the infidel had not eaten from the same plates or used the cutlery. Dems der rules.
I have heard media outlets mistakenly saying that the dinner was for the end of Ramadan. It was not. It was just the breaking of the fast which is the iftar dinner which takes place each night at sunset after a full day of fasting. The feast ending Ramadan is called Eid ul-Fitr. Malcolm just wanted to show his dhimmitude. I say
The wafflemeister needed to let the musloids know who is boss … and who is dhimmi
The PM asked for and dinned with Waleed Aly.
That is all you need to know about Turnball and why he shouldn’t be prime minister.