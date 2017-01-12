Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?

I’m sure that most Cats will agree that one of the dopiest things that MT has done as PM is order a $30k interfaith dinner to occur during the election campaign. (Yes, I know he has done and said plenty of other dopey things.)

But just what was he thinking, including inviting along a Muslim cleric who believes that gay people are evil and that adultery should be punished by stoning. (Such a nice type for a religion of peace.)

What I don’t understand is it was interfaith – although prominent Muslims were honoured by being seated at the top table (very deliberately) – why would the caterer be Halal? What about a bit of Kosher catering? And frankly, with my Anglican background, I like a bit of roast pork (with apple sauce, of course); that would be nice.

But to spend 30 grand on this knees-up, no alcohol of course because Muslims don’t drink, is just an example of a blatant ripoff of taxpayers. Let’s face it, this is the one thing that politicians excel at.