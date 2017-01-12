Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?

I’m sure that most Cats will agree that one of the dopiest things that MT has done as PM is order a $30k interfaith dinner to occur during the election campaign. (Yes, I know he has done and said plenty of other dopey things.)
But just what was he thinking, including inviting along a Muslim cleric who believes that gay people are evil and that adultery should be punished by stoning. (Such a nice type for a religion of peace.)
What I don’t understand is it was interfaith – although prominent Muslims were honoured by being seated at the top table (very deliberately) – why would the caterer be Halal? What about a bit of Kosher catering? And frankly, with my Anglican background, I like a bit of roast pork (with apple sauce, of course); that would be nice.
But to spend 30 grand on this knees-up, no alcohol of course because Muslims don’t drink, is just an example of a blatant ripoff of taxpayers. Let’s face it, this is the one thing that politicians excel at.
MALCOLM Turnbull’s Iftar dinner attended by an Islamic preacher who once called on God to “destroy the enemies of Islam” cost taxpayers more than $30,000, government documents reveal.
The event at Kirribilli House during the holy month of Ramadan was marred by controversy after the Herald Sun revealed Sheik Shady Al-Suleiman, who also denounced homosexuality as an “evil act” and wants adulterers stoned to death, was invited to the feast as a guest of Mr Turnbull.
Online videos also show Sheik Shady saying women would be “hung by their breasts in hell” and should not even look at men.
Stills taken from a YouTube video of Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman delivering a sermon where he denounces homosexuality.
Documents released under Freedom of Information laws reveal the dinner in June cost taxpayers $33,694.
The bill included $7300 for food and beverages even though it was an alcohol-free event.
The food was prepared by a contracted Halal caterer and included a shared main course of lamb, chicken, salmon with rice and traditional fattoush and tabouli salads.
Other costs include $9600 for a marquee, $1812 for staff costs and $814 for flowers.
Taxpayers also picked up the $5700 bill for airfares and accommodation costs for Departmental staff to fly to Sydney for the dinner.
Sheik Shady Alsuleiman and Grand Mufti Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohammed leave the Kirribilli House Iftar dinner hosted by Malcolm Turnbull. Picture: James Croucher
After the event held during the election campaign, the Prime Minister said he regretted inviting the controversial cleric, who previously called HIV a divine punishment for homosexuals.
“Homophobia should be condemned everywhere,” Mr Turnbull said.
“We respect the rights of gay Australians, we respect the rights of the LGBTI community and the rights to lead their lives and gather together in peace and harmony.”
The dinner was also attended by AFL star Bachar Houli, TV host Waleed Aly and wife Susan Carland, head of the Australian Multicultural Foundation Hass Dellal and representatives of Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist faiths.
The guest list for the event was compiled by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.
MT dopey yes!
Turnbull always has been a deluded tosser and that dinner just underlines that fact. He scraped back in at the election, courtesy of Labor sticking with its resident unelectable Bill Shorten, but the story could well be very different the next time. The Liberals and Labor are on the nose with a large number of Australians and it is they who will be looking for a decent viable alternative to support. This country does not need, or want, a left wing bunch of appeasing political clowns who are frightened to face up to the dangers that threaten us all from within.
But Kosher would be fine I suppose.
Just imagine if Malcolm was brought down by an expenses scandal brought on by his mollycoddling of Islamists.
Oh Frabjous day!
I can’t even…
The cost would have been greater because they would have had to have brand new plates and cutlery to insure the infidel had not eaten from the same plates or used the cutlery. Dems der rules.
I have heard media outlets mistakenly saying that the dinner was for the end of Ramadan. It was not. It was just the breaking of the fast which is the iftar dinner which takes place each night at sunset after a full day of fasting. The feast ending Ramadan is called Eid ul-Fitr. Malcolm just wanted to show his dhimmitude. I say
The wafflemeister needed to let the musloids know who is boss … and who is dhimmi
The PM asked for and dinned with Waleed Aly.
That is all you need to know about Turnball and why he shouldn’t be prime minister.
Sincere interfaith dialog is not even a possibility in Islam. We need to start taking their religion seriously and stop pretending it is something that it is not.
O you who believe! do not take the Jews and the Christians for friends; they are friends of each other; and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people. — Quran 5:51
Friends?
Abdul’s in Surry Hills could have catered it for a few hundred dollars. I love there vegetarian kebbe!
My imagination allows me to think what Mrs Marcel D. would have written in her column “My Week” in the Tele of such an event!
Oh the joy of imagination.
Culinary Danegeld?
So religious Muslims could eat the food I suppose. Why cavil at that aspect?
Precisely!
Gawd! Imagine dinner with Turnbull and nothing to drink.
You’ be inclined to ask one of the other guests to cut your throat after ten minutes 0f waffle for appetiser, main and dessert. I imagine several at the gathering would have been RoP eager to oblige.
There’s a rule.
Once the Posh Left pegs you as truly one of theirs then you become impervious. Polanski could drug and anally rape a child, enjoy it so much he came back for seconds…and he’s a martyr for some invisible cause. Not only that, he’s a victim of the “religious right” and of the sort of vulgarians who vote for Trump.
Bomber Barry is a violent warmonger, Hillary is all that and WW3 too. But this matters not to the Posh Left, whose fave poster pinup and T shirt subject Latino was an authoritarian monster who murdered gays for being gay…but really didn’t think he should have to give reasons for anything as satisfying as murder.
Turnbull is a creature and champion of the Posh Left, and he goes to the shrinking spaces where he is still safe: eg hyper-expensive dinners where the PC oozes like pomegranate molasses.
As has been mentioned here and easily found in the media, if halal-grade food is not supplied then all a good muslim has to do is pray before the meal. It’s in the koran; it’s in the hadiths.
Because “interfaith” is a euphemism for an event where other faiths can show their dhimmitude to Muslims. You can’t have “interfaith” without Muslims.
This is why the caterer was Halal and not say, Kosher, or as Judith points out, Anglican.
It is also why there was no alcohol. Most other faiths love booze and even use it in their religious ceremonies, however at an “interfaith dinner” NO ONE can drink because it would ‘offend’ Muslims.
Too. Stupid. To. Survive.
He scraped back in at the election, courtesy of voters who couldn’t be f#cked telling him and his fellow frauds to F#CK OFF LIBS AND STOP F#CKING MY COUNTRY Labor sticking with its resident unelectable Bill Shorten.
Just wondering what you need to do as a Moslem to actually commit adultery. Raping infidels is ok, You can have multiple wives and rougher than usual handling is ok, you can divorce them by saying “I divorce thee” three times, you can marry your cousin, so what do you have to do, and who do you have to do it with, for adultery?
Allahu Akbar!
This is not Potential Greatness.
So basically all the other non Muslims (a majority of the attendees) had to eat and drink according to Muslim practices.
Certainly the imagery from the event was mainly Muslim. How come a Catholic or Anglican leader was not seated on PM’s table. Apart from Waleed and wife do we know who other guests on PM table were ?
OK to have shady Sheiks but doubt the Australian Christian Lobby were invited.
That photo is great. It shows M. Turnbull is his element, charmingly conversing with the elites of Australian media and society.
For the rest of us it’s not much chop? Not even allowed a glass of plonk to have with your dinner. So, I feel alienated, not good enough, somehow I don’t belong in this kind of Australia.
J3wish Cats can correct me, but a Kosher chef could cater for the J3wish guests and the Muslims would have no issue with the meal on dietary grounds. That is, you can go Kosher – Halal – whatever but not in reverse.
Yet the J3wish guests appear to be disregarded in this dopey Virtue Signal by the Invertebrate.
On the upside they Turnbulls know me socially. Since his ascension I have seen neither of them, apart from their Christmas cards.
So every cloud has a silver lining. Always look on the bright side of life.
They were bombed for being christian instead.