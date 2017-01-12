Will Julie Bishop go to the polo?

Is she damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t.
My advice would be to concoct some phoney excuse – an important ministerial meeting to discuss …. – and send apologies. It is just such a bad look.
Fairfax Media has given us the lowdown about why she attends these sorts of events – polo, races, football – and it is very telling what she had to say.
It’s part of the job – no it’s not.
It’s a fantastic networking opportunity – everyone in Australia you want to see is there = crony capitalism mixed up with elite snobbery.
Soft lobbying = corruption.
Here is the piece:
At the time, Ms Bishop told this reporter the value of attending events such as the Melbourne Cup.
“It’s all part of the job,” she said.
“Being at the Cup is the most fantastic networking opportunity – everyone in Australia you want to see is there.”
Now, in the wake of Ms Bishop’s admission she charged taxpayers $2716 to show up at last year’s Portsea Polo, politicians’ going to the races or the footy finals – and who pays for them to get there – is under scrutiny.
A former senior government adviser said there was a value in politicians being in the same room (or tent) as the nation’s business leaders.
He said the opportunity for “soft lobbying” was highly valuable.
Politicians, he said, usually get to see the guest list so they know who will likely target them for a “pull aside”, diplo-speak for a quiet chat.
But he questioned the value of an event such as the polo, which is generally regarded as more purely social in nature and doesn’t attract the same calibre of guest as, say, the races or the football.
“Every time their photo gets taken there’d be a portion of the public who [would] question it,” he said.
Judy Romano’s firm, Romano Beck, looks after the guest list for Emirates at Flemington and was responsible for the VIP guest list at last year’s Portsea Polo event.
Ms Romano said the social side of major events was invaluable to the politician, other guests and, of course, the sponsors.
“Julie Bishop … will work the room, she will talk about political issues and not shy away from them. She is so approachable,” Ms Romano said.
“She’s very glamorous but she is one of the people.”
“When you say you have Julie Bishop on your guest list, you can be excited – it’s so powerful,” Ms Romano said.
“[Emirates] is one of the sponsors that attracts the big wheels – it’s not just the fluffy D-list celebrities. It’s where deals are done.”
Ms Bishop was due to attend this Saturday’s event as a guest of the sponsor, Alfa Romeo. On Wednesday morning, organisers were unable to provide an update on her attendance.
The former adviser said it could look like an admission of wrongdoing if Ms Bishop was to pull out of the event amid the current scandal.
He said if she is to attend, she’d probably be making sure she pays for the trip in full out of her own pocket, regardless of whether she’s doing legitimate government business by attending.
Sources told Fairfax Media that Ms Bishop’s claim last year, including $2177 on flights, $416 on car travel and the standard $123 travel allowance, likely did not include accommodation as her partner, David Panton, owns a property on the Mornington Peninsula where they were likely staying that weekend.
Ms Bishop’s office said in response to the revelations: “The Minister was invited and attended in her official capacity as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party.” (What? To watch some ponies being ridden by men carrying sticks.)
Maybe I should hold a BBQ somewhere and write up a fake guest list to send to some ministers, along with a fake menu full of lots of expensive sounding stuff.
Do you reckon anyone would turn up?
We have an NBN.
There is zero need for any Ministerial travel.
Term Limits please.
She has been there since 1998. That’s long to get rich. She is just being greedy now.
“Being at the Cup is the most fantastic networking opportunity – everyone in Australia you want to see is there.”
This is code for anyone who is not there is not worth seeing. That means the vast majority of ordinary Australians.
First prize for Self Important Out of Touch Politician.
Please encourage the hag to keep doing shyte like this.
It will hasten the Trumpening.
I remember the “paperless office” – an actual one in Washington DC where a friend of mine worked in the early 80’s. We’re all paperless now of course. And coinstantly video-conferencing.
Having visions of a ‘Strayan version of the Ascot scene in My Fair Lady (My Fare, Lady….?).
Well, why aren’t they paying the freight?
She can go the polo. Good on her. A good chance to mix with movers and shakers, maybe cuddle up to some big-time contributors. Nothing wrong with that.
It’s charging the taxpayer for travel to these events – which, in the sense that they are a chance to ‘network’, are political, not ministerial – that’s the issue.
As Judith points out, how can her attendance in an official capacity be required at the polo? Is she making any major announcements there? Is she holding an official meeting with constituents?
If not, then it’s a political matter rather than an official one, and there is no reason for taxpayers to fund it.
‘The age of entitlement is over.’
(h/t some Stupid.Fucking.Liberal)
Ah yes. Plenty of benefits from being inside the tent.
The trouble with going to the polo this year and paying her own expenses is that she is admitting she made a mistake last year by claiming expenses for this same event.
If “movers & shakers’, rent seekers & any other wanting to see/do business with a government Minister they can bloody well make an appointment to go see them in the Ministerial Office on their own dime. I suppose that could be a little difficult though given the miniscule amount of time Ministers seem to spend in Canberra. A Polo match. Bloody Hell.
I have been to a function where she was present all I can say is there is much noise , cocktail trivia conversations and not much chance of an in depth one. Kroger was there too and I got fobbed off on the question I asked. It was election time and I wanted to know why LNP were not going in hard re Shorten and unions especially after findings of TURC.
Going to be trouble down at mill if they keep this up.
It’s a modern version of the fairy tale.
The part of Cinderella will be played by Lord Waffleworth’s performing stick insect, Madame Defarge. The ugly sisters will be played by the Persian Dwarf, Boy Wonder and kd wong. The Comcar pumpkin will be dragged by Australian taxpayers randomly selected by the ATO.
Or should i say ‘Down at the coal face’ … oh wait
sensational popcorn event !
Currently gorging himself on the taxpayers’ tit to the tune of $350k+ a year while booking up his childcare expenses.