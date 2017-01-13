A Job for David Leyonhjelm

Writing for Reason.com, Josie Appleton describes England’s Creeping Nanny State.

Her article has some corkers in it:

A church bell in Hertfordshire which had rung every 15 minutes for 140 years was silenced, after environmental health officers threatened the church with fines (the bell was recently reinstated, after some locals raised the money for a device to allow it to ring more quietly).

and

A lady in an Essex village is under threat of a fine and criminal record after complaints about free-roaming peacocks that issued from her farm. The council has issued her with a legal order that requires her to remove the birds by January. At one point the council sent a ranger down to spend a whole day sitting outside her house “monitoring peacock activity.”

and

In the Forest of Dean, in the West of England, sheep have roamed freely for centuries and are an essential part of the local land management. But they were also under threat of criminalization when some locals complained about sheep droppings and the fact that sheep could be heard “baaing loudly” outside their houses. The council set up an “irresponsible shepherding task group,” which recommended that sheep be banned from the village and that a warden be employed to monitor straying sheep and fine their owners, at the cost of £28,000 a year.

I wonder if the inner city councils of Sydney and Melbourne have their own “irresponsible shepherding task group”?