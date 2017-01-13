CNN has been caught out

Posted on 12:10 pm, January 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

I think Trump has handled the CNN reporter is exactly the correct manner. While Americans have the right to a free press there is no obligation on anyone to pander to them or engage with their poor behaviour.

  1. Pat Warnock
    #2260646, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Any news from Buzzfeed and CNN must be taken like Epsom salts – in very small doses.

  2. Linden
    #2260657, posted on January 13, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    I hope he visits Australia, and gives the ABC and SMH the same treatment LOL

