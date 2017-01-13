I think Trump has handled the CNN reporter is exactly the correct manner. While Americans have the right to a free press there is no obligation on anyone to pander to them or engage with their poor behaviour.
Liberty Quote
Self-sufficiency—subsistence—is poverty.— Matt Ridley
-
Recent Comments
- Jannie on CNN has been caught out
- nilk on I Believe that Children Are Our Future
- Will on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- H B Bear on Here is a question
- Atoms for Peace on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- calli on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- H B Bear on I Believe that Children Are Our Future
- Bruce of Newcastle on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- memoryvault on Here is a question
- calli on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Top Ender on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- calli on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Diogenes on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- bemused on Hayman Island: beautiful one day, caught the next
- Defender of the faith on The deep state
- Diogenes on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- calli on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Philippa Martyr on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Joe on Here is a question
- Habib on Hayman Island: beautiful one day, caught the next
- Bruce of Newcastle on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Philippa Martyr on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Philippa Martyr on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Mother Lode on Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- MickofBrisbane on Here is a question
- Old44 on I Believe that Children Are Our Future
-
Recent Posts
- Here is a question
- I Believe that Children Are Our Future
- A Job for David Leyonhjelm
- CNN has been caught out
- Hayman Island: beautiful one day, caught the next
- Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Charter flights
- The deep state
- Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?
- Will Julie Bishop go to the polo?
- I have always wondered
- Coming to a town near you?
- Another tax increase proposal
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Every cloud has a silver lining
- The Donald J. Coyote syndrome
- Cross Post: John Adams The coming storm
- Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Parliamentary Reforms
- Anyone for polo?
- You Blinked and You Missed It
- Guest Post: kc r/K selection
- Outback Aarhus
- Economists against Trump
- Allan Hird talks to 3AW
- Give it up, Bronnie
- “Trumpistan”
- Guest Post: Michael Potter Magic disappearing money and arguments against fiscal policy
- Immigration
- What are these people drinking?
- Financial Advice From Government – Ha!
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Any news from Buzzfeed and CNN must be taken like Epsom salts – in very small doses.
I hope he visits Australia, and gives the ABC and SMH the same treatment LOL
2GB reporter knew the CNN bloke and just said he was on the wrong side of DT.
It was great to watch. Trump owned Acosta the CNN clown.
CNN went full on nuclear after Buzzfeed published the fake news dossier.
After Acosta’s hissy fit, Sean Spicer Trumps incoming Press Secretary, told Acosta one more repeat performance and his White House accreditation would be cancelled.
Acosta was totally disrespectful to the office of POTUS.
A bonus was that this press conference took the fawning of Obummer of the front pages everywhere after his pathetic farewell speech.
And the ABC (US) doubles down:
And, as anyone who has watched the exchange will know, that is an outright lie. The reporter was interrupting and interjecting and not letting another reporter as their question. Trump subsequently refused to take question from the interrupter but took questions from the other reporters.
The left wing MSM are misreading this situation so, so badly. It won’t end well for them. 🙂
The CNN guy just keeps on pushing, keeps on calling out – did he expect Trump to back down and do as he was told?
He should have been tossed out for being disruptive.
Excellent performance by Trump treating some in the media as being worthy of nothing but his contempt.
Although, when it comes to bullshit news Trump has little to complain about given he adopted it copiously during the Primaries and later recommended that the National Enquirer be awarded a Pulitzer for the quality of their news reporting. (Some on this site would no doubt endorse this.)
Beautiful to watch. Now, do we have any Australian politicians that could do the same to the TheirABC or FakeFax?
George Soros will wear that as a badge of honour.
After this I will no longer worry about what shit (terrible lies) are thrown at Trump.
He has demonstrated why he should be the president. He will ultimately defeat his foes in the intelligence community and the media.
He has the knack of having them shoot themselves in the foot (and worse).
Was saying Abbott should’ve done likewise from the word go here, particularly with the ABC but the commercials are little better, especially the ferals at 7. Didn’t happen of course, too polite; Lord Squidlips is too pompous, dithery, and gaseous. We need a bastard pig to front up, can’t see one on the horizon. Even Barnacle rarely arcs up now, and when he does it’s akin to being savaged by a sheep.
Exactly right! Most of these no-hoper reporters ( and we have a good few, especially women Sales, Trioli et al) are well out of order, and very, very rude.
I don’t understand why the President can’t insist on written questions. Those that are rude ,he should read out the question and then explain clearly why he won’t be answering it. This gives him the opportunity to prepare good answers to the very wide range of topics to which he is expected to respond instanta. This would be hugely more efficient, and woe betide any ‘reporter’ who makes up answers to questions the Pres hasn’t received.
Correct Mother.
He was a being a heckler not a reporter.
This is terrible. Mr Trump refusing to talk to a comrade stenographer who works for a group who have n]been lying inventing stories and trying to destroy him for a few years now ,this is unheard of tge unelected media can say what they want and it becomes the truth . What Donald should do is ,destroy acostas career. Destroy the new york times and cnn ,”pour encourager les autres ” ,watch the media attitude change if these three left institutions are denied access to the white housr pressers then hold that over the heads of the remainder. No news is good news with the media bastards .
CNN – Faking News
If this is the CNN feed of the press conference, right at the end they give some analysis of their own.
They state that they did not peddle the fake news and that therefore Trump was dishing out a fake story.
They then turn into a pretzel explaining that they did report the “confidential” briefing that Obama and Trump received [Trump noted that it is illegal to leak confidential briefings and that the press should not support the practise] and also that it referred to a larger dossier which had some unsubstantiated claims, but then doubled down by assuring the readers that it was by credible sources citing credible sources.
So in the end it was vehement denial by admitting that what Trump said about them was correct.
There were 4 CNN reporters at that presser and one of them had already asked a question earlier. Outfits like FOX had only one reporter.
This was a good demonstration of CNN feeling entitled after being Clintons favourite and being treated favourably by the Obamas. Watch the likes of that twerp Wolf Blitzer to see what I mean.
The CNN bloke was just unbelievably rude. “You attacked us you owe us a question” is what he says as he keeps yelling his question over the top of everyone. In other words, “you the President, answer to us, CNN and we will not tolerate you thinking otherwise’.
I would have had the guy removed and replaced with a reporter from the back row.
Buzzfeed is a “failing pile of garbage”. LOL. That’s seems a fair assessment. Buzzfeed is actually selling a “failing pile of garbage” t-shirt now in their store. They are proud of their craptitude. What the hell is wrong with them?
After Acosta’s hissy fit, Sean Spicer Trumps incoming Press Secretary, told Acosta one more repeat performance and his White House accreditation would be cancelled.
Typically, Trump got it wrong. Like the JournL and virtually everyone rise CNN chose not to refer to the content of the document that is correctly described as unverified and salacious. The only media that published that material is buzzfeed.
Trump can handle the heat, not surprisingly. I would have told the heckler to F off or kicked him out.