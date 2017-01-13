Hayman Island: beautiful one day, caught the next

The funniest thing about this investigation into Industry Minister (formerly Environment Minister, groan) Greg Hunt’s gaming of the entitlement system – family trips to Hayman Island and Noosa, how convenient – is the stupid shrill rationales offered up by his staffer (who presumably suffers the same disease as Hunt, who is one of the worst ministers overseeing the ridiculous RET and Australia’s Paris climate commitments).

A spokesman for Mr Hunt said: “All trips to Hayman were to attend the annual ADC Forum for speaking engagements, panel events and meetings.

“A key focus of the conference has been environment, energy and climate change.

“In addition, the Davos Connection has been closely associated with the World Economic Forum.

“In that context, Mr Hunt has been invited to speak and present at the conference having been named as a ‘Global Leader for Tomorrow’ by the World Economic Forum and also having previously held a senior role with the World Economic Forum.”

Is this person kidding? Why would anyone mention Davos, the ultimate insider/crony capitalism/climate change scam?

Being a Global Leader for Tomorrow awarded by the World Economic Forum is something you would seek to hide where the sun doesn’t shine. (It’s a bit like being the Milk Monitor in Grade 3 when you missed out on being the Class Captain, Class Vice-Captain and any other positions on offer).

And having Michael Roux speak on your behalf is like have Benito Mussolini or Stalin as a referee.

Let’s face it, these sorts of junkets, always held at very desirable places (what’s wrong with Mirboo North, I say), are just wankfests in which wealthy and powerful people network like crazy while all on other people’s dime. The idea the Greg Hunt would actually pay to attend these events (he wouldn’t be bringing the family along, no doubt) probably has never occurred to him.

Here is the piece from the Herald Sun:

A Herald Sun probe of Mr Hunt’s travel claims over the 15 years he has been in federal parliament reveals he has visited Queensland holiday resorts on a dozen occasions.

For three years running between 2004 and 2006 he travelled with his family to Noosa in late November, each time staying there between three and seven nights.

Mr Hunt did not visit in 2007 — the federal election was in November — but returned to Noosa with family members for five nights in 2008.

Pre-2008 travel records do not list the cost of flights, but the total cost for the 20 nights of accommodation the Hunt family charged to taxpayers to stay in Noosa between 2004 and 2008 was $5214.

The total visible cost of his and his family’s travel to Sunshine State holiday areas is more than $20,000.

A spokesman for the minister said that Mr Hunt had based himself at a single location and “used this as a base for multiple electorate or portfolio visits, events or meetings over a number of days”.

His office gave an example of one trip in 2004 when Mr Hunt met colleagues, environmental groups and councillors, and visited a nursery.

Over the course of his parliamentary career Mr Hunt has also been a frequent visitor, with his family, to the private resort of Hayman Island, in the Whitsundays, on each occasion to attend the Australian Davos Connection forum.

Mr Hunt has visited Hayman Island six times for the ADC Forum from 2003-16, at a cost of at least $12,000.

.Greg Hunt has visited Hayman Island six times for the ADC Forum from 2003-16, at a cost of at least $12,000.

On four of those trips Mr Hunt was accompanied by family members. His four-night trip in August 2012 cost taxpayers almost $5000 for him and three of his family.

Michael Roux, the founding chairman of the ADC Forum, defended Mr Hunt’s attendance, saying it was a very tight program.

“As minister he is very familiar with the World Economic Forum from dealings with it over many years and the benefits that come from those networks, policy developments, and partnerships,” he said.

“Participants work very hard. We encourage them to bring their partners and family because they give up a weekend to work very hard from 7.30 in the morning until 10.30 at night,” Mr Roux said.

A spokesman for Mr Hunt said: “All trips to Hayman were to attend the annual ADC Forum for speaking engagements, panel events and meetings.

“A key focus of the conference has been environment, energy and climate change.

“In addition, the Davos Connection has been closely associated with the World Economic Forum.

“In that context, Mr Hunt has been invited to speak and present at the conference having been named as a ‘Global Leader for Tomorrow’ by the World Economic Forum and also having previously held a senior role with the World Economic Forum.”

Mr Hunt is not the first federal MP to have come under fire for taking his family on interstate trips.

Last year, Labor frontbencher Tony Burke defended his decision to charge taxpayers more than $12,000 for a four-day trip to Uluru in 2012 with his family.

Current rules entitle family members to accompany MHRs and senators on some trips due to the “non-family-friendly” nature of the role.

An annual family travel budget is calculated on the basis of nine business-class return trips to Canberra for a spouse or partner, and three business-class return trips for each dependent child.

Family members can also accompany politicians on three interstate business-class return trips each year.

A recent committee review of the entitlements system recommended maintaining all family reunion travel “to facilitate family life but not constitute an indulgence”.

But it recommended axing business-class travel for MPs’ children, saying “dependent children should generally travel economy class”. (No children, I say, or only to Canberra.)