Here is a question

One of the many ideas around reform of the US Constitution is the repeal of the 17th Amendment. The 17th Amendment essentially changed the election of US Senators from a vote of the State Legislatures to a vote of the people.
A repeal of the 17th would essentially restore and reconfirm the role of the US Senate as a state’s house.
There are clearly arguments against a repeal, hence the amendment in the first place and arguments for, hence the current arguments for repeal (hows that for circular logic!).
But what would happen in Australia if the Commonwealth Senate were to be appointed by State and Territory parliaments? It would (probably) have to be aligned with State and Territory elections, but irrespective. I wonder ….
People rule not Parliaments. Recall. Parliament do voters bidding.
No.
My own preference would be for our local governments to be more like cantons, as in Switzerland. If we must have upper houses in States, let them be ambassadors from the counties, appointed by the counties whenever they like, for however long they do a good job. National Senators should be the same. Or have two senators- one appointed by the current state government, and the other elected by the people of that state.
Each state’s Senators would be appointed by whichever political party controlled the State Government. So the party system in the Senate would remain, but the electorate would be excluded from the selection of Senators.
Would the electorate ever agree to rewrite the Constitution to cut itself out of the process? No.
Abolishing career politicians by limiting them to one term in a lifetime would eliminate parties and give more members compliant to the will of thev people,and eliminate the suoer and pensions rorts . Tv conferencing wouuld eliminate the travel rorts . Minor changes to constitutions would enable this reform ,a real benefit to democracy .
Senate appointments would be jobs for the boys and snouts in the troughs, and rewards for Those Who Have Played Along.
No thanks. Either abolish the Upper House, or at least reform it substantially, but let us keep electing them, please.
Also the cronyism would run absolutely rampant.
For example, a hypothetical loyal ALP dogsbody – let’s call him ‘Craig Thomson MHR’ – gets voted out by his electorate for being a loyal ALP dogsbody and not much else.
Lo and behold, a Labor government is elected in Craig’s state.
Craig now gets given the consolation prize of a Senate appointment for being a good boy who was misunderstood by his electorate.
Craig goes back to Canberra and continues his life of indolence on the taxpayer.
Recall the republic referendum. It failed because the elites wanted exactly that sort of model: the superior edumacated upper class in the big white house on the hill choosing who would rule the unwashed plebs who don’t know any better.
They were correctly mooned by the unwashed plebs.
The elites would just love a model where the Senate, in either country, was appointed by them.