Here is a question

One of the many ideas around reform of the US Constitution is the repeal of the 17th Amendment. The 17th Amendment essentially changed the election of US Senators from a vote of the State Legislatures to a vote of the people.
A repeal of the 17th would essentially restore and reconfirm the role of the US Senate as a state’s house.
There are clearly arguments against a repeal, hence the amendment in the first place and arguments for, hence the current arguments for repeal (hows that for circular logic!).
But what would happen in Australia if the Commonwealth Senate were to be appointed by State and Territory parliaments? It would (probably) have to be aligned with State and Territory elections, but irrespective. I wonder ….
People rule not Parliaments. Recall. Parliament do voters bidding.
No.
My own preference would be for our local governments to be more like cantons, as in Switzerland. If we must have upper houses in States, let them be ambassadors from the counties, appointed by the counties whenever they like, for however long they do a good job. National Senators should be the same. Or have two senators- one appointed by the current state government, and the other elected by the people of that state.
Each state’s Senators would be appointed by whichever political party controlled the State Government. So the party system in the Senate would remain, but the electorate would be excluded from the selection of Senators.
Would the electorate ever agree to rewrite the Constitution to cut itself out of the process? No.
Abolishing career politicians by limiting them to one term in a lifetime would eliminate parties and give more members compliant to the will of thev people,and eliminate the suoer and pensions rorts . Tv conferencing wouuld eliminate the travel rorts . Minor changes to constitutions would enable this reform ,a real benefit to democracy .
Senate appointments would be jobs for the boys and snouts in the troughs, and rewards for Those Who Have Played Along.
No thanks. Either abolish the Upper House, or at least reform it substantially, but let us keep electing them, please.
Also the cronyism would run absolutely rampant.
For example, a hypothetical loyal ALP dogsbody – let’s call him ‘Craig Thomson MHR’ – gets voted out by his electorate for being a loyal ALP dogsbody and not much else.
Lo and behold, a Labor government is elected in Craig’s state.
Craig now gets given the consolation prize of a Senate appointment for being a good boy who was misunderstood by his electorate.
Craig goes back to Canberra and continues his life of indolence on the taxpayer.
Recall the republic referendum. It failed because the elites wanted exactly that sort of model: the superior edumacated upper class in the big white house on the hill choosing who would rule the unwashed plebs who don’t know any better.
They were correctly mooned by the unwashed plebs.
The elites would just love a model where the Senate, in either country, was appointed by them.
Think it would be better to reduce the number of senators back to 6 from each state.
Well said. Why the number was ever increased to twelve, I have no idea.
Many complain that the senators chosen would be crony’s of the powerful. This is simply countered by the state government appointing by vote from those members in the lower house to the federal senate for that state. Those so appointed would be state MP’s and would be paid by the state, and also federal senators, for which the federal govt. would not have to pay.
Think of them as foreign ministers of each state to the federal govt. Could even have a cabinet position in the state govt. for the leader of each states senators.
Senators would then have been voted in to MP status by the state electorates and voted again to become senators in the federal govt. by the state parliaments.
It goes without saying that they would vote in the federal senate according to wishes of the state govt. Contentious votes could be affirmed by passage of an enabling act in the state legislature according to it’s normal rules (lower and upper house voting affirmative for passage).
I have yet to see a detailed discussion of the problems of the current system or justification of how a new system would solve those problems while not creating others.
In any case, the Australian public, with good reason, rarely approves of changes to the Constitution and would not approve this change: a change which would give them less power.
It isn’t going to happen and I don’t understand the reason for more posts on things that have no chance of happening.
How ’bout we just abolish the Senate all together.
It used to be a House of Review, representing State interests but has become a circus full of tax leeching, one-issue cockheads.
The problem with the current system is that the federal senate is both partizan and obstructionist with it. Furthermore it does not fulfil it’s primary task of being the states last line of defence against a federal govt. subsuming and overriding their prerogatives. That’s why it’s being discussed.
I’m pretty sure the Senate hasn’t represented State interests for decades.
I agree Baldrick, one option is to abolish it altogether, however I think I prefer that it proportionally represent the people similar to the Electoral College in the USA.
Why should a Tasmanian have ten times the voting power of a New South Welshman? That is fucking ridiculous.
Could a State cede from the Federation? e.g. WA pack up stumps and leave.
The Tasmanians never would… they need the tax money to mooch off.
Partisan? Not so much now, with all the non-ALP/Coalition senators.
Obstructionist? Good. We don’t need more laws, rules and regulations.
Because the senate is supposed to protect the states and that can only happen if the states have equal voting rights – no matter how many people live in each state.
Snouts. In. The. Trough.
Shut. It. Down.
Fire. Them. All.
Appointment by state parliaments would probably reduce the numbers of Greens senators, which is a good thing — some people still think the Greens are benign and actually worry themselves with the environment and so keep others in check.
But our biggest issue is that senators use their position for their own agenda, extorting on some matter unrelated to, but in return for supporting, the bills in front of them.
If they restricted themselves to reviewing the bill at hand, I’d think we’d be better off. But I don’t see how state parliament-elected senators would change the contemporary culture of the senate.
The power to horse trade on bills would be removed from the senators and returned to the state governments and this would slow down legislation and at the same time ensure that state interests were served not the interest of some nameless senator or obscure party.
Joe’s suggestion above solves most of the current problems with the Senate, plus a few others. For a start, it would stop the constant power grab by the federal government. What MP of a state parliament is going to vote for legislation that transfers power from the state to the feds?
If each state government had to nominate appointees to the federal senate on the basis of party representation in the state parliament, it would also break the stranglehold the political parties currently have on the whole legislative process.
The Australian Federation is completely dysfunctional and f**ked but that would make it worse.
The Australian Senate will never be rid of party aligned politicians and might as well be abolished. Anyone who thinks it will ever be anything more than a Green-Left lock-step on legislation is kidding themselves.