I Believe that Children Are Our Future

Writing for the Fairfax “media“, journalist, early childhood education consultant Lisa Bryant took exception with Senator David Leyonhjelm’s recent comments on childcare. Not only calling Leyonhjelm ignorant, Bryant extended her critique to those who voted for him. Presumably, that included yours truly:

Ignorance. It’s a funny thing. By definition, it’s a lack of knowledge or information. Senator David Leyonhjelm owes his election as a senator to it.

Oh. Bryant also has a go at Senator Pauline Hanson:

… the qualifications of those caring and educating them matter and why Leyonhjelm and Hanson’s ignorance really does matter.

Bryant then goes on to detail her views on why early childcare “educator” qualifications are important. One might wonder if Ms Bryant actually makes a living from the heavily government subsidised childcare industrial complex; but this is not disclosed in her article. But wait. I have recently discovered this thing called googleweb and found this:

Lisa Bryant is a consultant in the early education and care sector. She has written multiple articles on the subject for national media and edits a number of industry publications.

Hmmm. I wonder if this means she has a personal economic stake in this issue? Notwithstanding, Ms Bryant writes:

One of the basic things we know about how young children’s brains develop is that they need interaction with a loving caregiver or caregivers.

Note how she speaks of loving caregiver(s) not qualified caregiver(s) – unless that is of course that the Certificate III qualification in childcare trains caregiver(s) to love children! Ms Bryan also writes about:

decades of research proved that one of the main determinants of the quality of childcare is the qualifications of the educators delivering it.

I bet. Is this the same researcher produced by those who have infiltrated and infected the ordinary school curricula? Safe Schools anyone?

Ms Bryan then extols the virtues of the National Quality Framework for Education and Care Services, which according to her (and I would not know better)

demands that every educator has a minimum of a Certificate III qualification in childcare.

But this is her justification for the mandating of qualifications:

The number of times all governments in Australia have agreed to jointly do anything is miniscule, but so compelling was the strength of this research that they all unequivocally agreed to bring in minimum qualification requirements.

Yes. Because a bunch of governments, lead by a spendthrift Commonwealth Government agreed to throw buckets of other people’s money at something, it must be good.

My question of Ms Bryan is the following. If all the research shows that early childcare education is important and more and more money is being spent, why are educational outcomes going backwards?

This is the thing with large government programs Evidence? Bah! Outcomes? Feh! Intentions? Yippee! Other people’s money? Hoorah!

There was an Austrian fellow in the 1930’s and 1940’s who said the following:

The State must declare the child to be the most precious treasure of the people. As long as the government is perceived as working for the benefit of the children, the people will happily endure almost any curtailment of liberty and almost any deprivation.

You know who said that? That’s right. Adolf Hitler.

I also know that the introduction of “Hitler” and “Nazi” is generally and admission that one has failed in a debate, but my purpose is to remind of the propaganda value of claiming to do things for children. But to end on a lighter note, perhaps memorizing this following should also be part of the Certificate III qualification in childcare.