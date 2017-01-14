AFL manipulates media coverage of AFLgate scandal

A few days ago we linked to Allan Hird’s interview on 3AW. There he made a very interesting comment – that a Herald Sun reporter got his AFL accreditation stripped by the AFL for his pro-Essendon reporting during AFLgate. The reporter has now confirmed the story:

The Herald Sun’s Mick Warner confirms he was denied access to an AFL Finals series after reporting on the Essendon supplements saga.

“I don’t know if it was the end of 2013 or 2014, I was denied an accreditation to the finals,” Mick told the FIVEaa sports show. “I suppose that was probably the direct result of some of the things that I was reporting on… but they pale into insignificance compared to what some other people in the game have said they’ve had to endure over the years.” “I wouldn’t call it support of Essendon, I would just call it reporting on the facts of what happened.” Mick reminded listeners that early in the Essendon saga it was alleged that then AFL boss Andrew Demetriou tipped off Essendon’s David Evans about the looming investigation… “The investigation was compromised from that point on. That’s sort of what I think the AFL didn’t really like being explored,” Mick said. “A lot of the things that came out — clearly the AFL weren’t happy about… the behind the scenes manoeuvring …”

That puts another allegation made in the press today into context (and the claim that the AFL intervened to prevent James Hird from getting a job at SEN Radio):

AFL Commission chairman Mike Fitzpatrick allegedly said fallen Essendon champion James Hird would “never get back into football”. Ex-Bombers football boss Danny Corcoran has broken a four-year silence, following Hird’s drug overdose last week, to detail an explosive conversation he said he held with the league’s most senior official on March 19, 2016. “I saw Mike Fitzpatrick by chance at an auction,” he told the Herald Sun on Friday. “I approached him and asked if there was any chance I could speak to him about having some involvement back in the game. “He never answered my question, he simply turned and said to me ‘Your mate [James] Hird will never get back into football’.”

James Hird was supposed to be the fall guy and distract attention from the Gillard government’s failings. I’m just wondering how much longer the Coalition government can ignore the stench that surrounds this whole story?* We now know that Sussan Ley was too busy property shopping on the Gold Coast to do her job but hopefully the next Sports Minister will lift his or her snout out of the trough long enough to actually investigate the “blackest day in Australian sport”.

* We should also ask why the Coalition government is ignoring an obvious opportunity to belt the previous Labor government?