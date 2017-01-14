If I were to call you something, it would not be a cynic

Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald this morning, Comrade Elizabeth Farrelly writes about proposed (urban) planning changes in Sydney.

Call me a cynic, Sydney’s planning changes just won’t deliver.

I won’t bore Cats with the essence of her article, but highlight one particular sentence:

Planning has one job and, actually, only one; to defend the public interest against voracious private profit. In every decision, from mall to sprawl, airport to potting shed, planning need ask just a single, Solomonesque question. Wherein lies the public good?

To to defend the public interest against voracious private profit. Really.

That does not sound like planning to me. That sounds like central planning.

Call you a cynic? Nope. Call you a communist. Yep.