The government is committed to fiscal responsibility and has committed to offset all new spending as part of the budget process. We will be returning the budget to surplus in 2012-13.— Penny Wong
Open Forum: January 14, 2017
We traditionally lag the Yanks’ trends, so there’s hope yet.
PHON is obviously tapping into the same roots as Trump, not that they’re the ultimate solution, but obviously the middle have never enjoyed being squeezed for the benefit of the elites and the welfare crowd.
From Dot . at 11:36 am:
Nothwithstanding your father was, just like me, part of the group you roundly dissed further up the page, in a withering diss!, he was right Dot.
Post war, the 1950s housewife likely had a better quality of life than those of today.
Thanks for the reminiscing re Byron Mick. I would imagine it was great in the day when it was simpler. Mrs Comnenus used to come up to Wattego and Byron in her pre me days. She hadn’t been back in 25 yrs and thought it was overdone. She preferred the simpler carefree days.
Probably like just about everywhere on the NSW Coast.
“The older I get, the better I was”
6+ days to go to DJT
ABC Liz Ellis running hard on the ‘hacking’ – Doom, doom and doom.
+1
Yuge Green industry area extending business as far as New England, subsidised by you and me.
Not all of us John, I made sure of that.
I get the point you are trying to make, but I do not hold to collectivist arguments.
I am not a member of any generation, or group of people , I am an individual and expect to be judged on my actions and deeds through life.
I am Australian and beholden to Australian law, by birth.
I think we do ourselves a disservice by using a collectivist mindset, by that I mean in all ways, and when it comes to generations, so some bureaucrat decided the start date, exactly how.
There are many “around my age” that have fought socialism tirelessly, as best they could, and the fact remains that the people that are against socialism are usually too busy working, that they are not able to organise like those that bludge off them.
I do not like the idea of blaming “generations”
It starts in our schools and the left wing arseholes have been very careful to keep their indoctrinations away from the parents for many years, gradually growing in domination, until they have gained the upper hand and feel safe to outwardly attack, as we are witnessing now.
I do not blame generations.
I blame individuals.
Mop? What is this mop thing? I’ll tell you how I did my floor. On my hands and knees, with a bucket and an old cloth, that’s how. You are right; I have no idea where ‘the’ mop is. I think we have a few different sorts for different jobs. One’s even steam powered and requires a Cert 3 to operate.
And I did it naked. It’s sticky hot today. Only Hairy at home and he was still marginally asleep. Flung off my nightie and somehow it all seemed more interesting.
Lunchtime soon, the horde will be home, and they can eat off the kitchen floor now if they like.
Attapuss does anyway.
We all voted Struth and collectively we got soft socialism because us individualists failed to win the political arguments. Man up and accept that it has only been recently since we started winning again. We need more winning.
Now I’m going to have some lunch and then go for a swim
Reminded me of Joe Walsh’s album title “The smoker you drink the player you get” thanks for that Dot.
I’m off to Rocky Mountain way, apparently I couldn’t get much higher.
Lizzie. Have you checked for housemaid’s knee already? Could be worth a ‘compo’ claim.
True, Crooked Hillary only got 89.7% of the Manhattan vote, which says a lot about Manhattan.
Linky.
Thanks, Sal. A post well worth bookmarking for people in business.
As a personal tool, Spacechook is useful for posting and viewing family photos. I never use it for anything else because it’s a fascist toilet. Too dangerous to post anything unless you’re a brainless buffoon.
Relative vs absolute (addressing in software/hardware parlance).
Qualitative vs quantitative.
We all HAD to vote.
We voted for conservatism last election and what did we get?
That argument is pointless.
The liberal party betrayed us.
Don’t punish yourself.
Unless you can look at yourself and realise that you haven’t fought in any way, other than at the ballot box.
It may be as simple as standing up to outward leftism at social gatherings, or marching down to the school your kids attend, to give the left wing agenda setters some curry.
I have, in my life, fought on many fronts, so my conscience is clear.
I will not be lumbered in with the do nothing wingers because of my age.
There was a fairly heated discussion about that on the last thread. Seems to have originated in Victoria.
I actually agree with this. A lot of old fellas around in the depression voted for Gough as well!
Can’t comment on Byron Bay.
But I can on Port Douglas. Remember it well before it became the glitzy over-developed “North Byron” it is today.
That is where I heard of Princess Grace’s passing. Had just come down to civilisation from Cape York, sitting in the awning of a shop on the main street, with the wireless on in the Toyota, looking at the red dust & for the umpteenth time was wondering if there was a better place to hang the waterbag, as the contents were a bit muddy.
But I was slurping a luxurious can of Hanushes.
On that day I wasn’t out of place in the town.
Today the vehicle would be a curiosity to be remarked upon (folks still turn up looking like they’ve been in the Camel Trophy – but rarely in “real” work vehicles), and the way I was dressed would not understood.
Speaking of The Eagles, watched a history of them on Netflix last night. Interesting and well-balanced program.
Thanks Zulu, I was surprised if it hadn’t met with comment here.
TE, I enjoyed the Eagles doco as well. Waiting for my daughter before we go for a swim. I used to hate the Eagles when I was young but came to enjoy them much later in life. Don’t like the deep green shit in some of their latest stuff.
I lived for a while, in Port Douglas, as a child in 1973.
Great memories.
Nothing much more than the long beach, a white church and the pub and lookout.
We lived in the Pandanus caravan park as part of an around Australia working holiday my parents embarked upon, for a few years, and I did schooling by correspondence.
Great memories, as the caravan park managers made a trip into Cairns once a week and got everyones orders.
We then had a big singalong around a fire that night.
Thursday nights.
We were about to buy land there, very cheap in those days and stay, but the union moved into the Mosman sugar mill where my father was driving cane trucks, and he would not join, so next stop was Darwin.
If we had only stayed, we would be worth a fortune now.
From the Oz. Driven by work and sex? A man could have worse motives….
Interesting to read of Tony Armstrong Jones’ life and times. He was not into sexual fidelity.
Apparently Princess Margaret had a serious problem with alcohol abuse in her later years.
She died in 2002 a rather lonely woman and very little remembered in any official way.
I recall standing beside the sad little tribute area for her outside Buckingham Palace at the time, as I was briefly in London. A few cards and flowers from her charities and a sprinkling of mementos from her support of the Royal Ballet. Not much else. No public outpouring such as happened for Diana.
I am reading the Dust of Uruzugan by Fred Smith. Fred recounts our first meeting in Chapter 2. Although my memory of the conversation is a bit different to his. But maybe it wasn’t the first meeting conversation I recall.
I recall Fred asking why I thought Matiullah Khan was visiting Hotak and Barakzai tribal villages and dispersing largesse. I told him I thought he was campaigning for the Provincial Governorship or office. All the smart Int people told me he wasn’t because he had told them he had no political ambitions.
He was to become the provincial police chief before he was killed. Mind you he had to make good for all the bastardry of his uncle Jan Mohamed Khan who was the first post Taliban governor who was too corrupt and violent for even the Dutch to tolerate. JMK left a swathe of rape and murder up the Miribad Valley – areas mainly populated by the Hotak and Tohki tribes from the Gilzai tribal federation. The Khans were from the Popalzai tribe of President Karzai. The Popalzai were part of the Durrani tribal confederation. The Durrani and Gilzai had been killing each other for years.
Dot, there are people that deliver boxes of meat to customers, but rest assured that every cent of mafia bribes and crony socialist respect money has already been extracted from it.
All the lamb grower can do is present the animals to the system and collect the box at the other end, then drive around and deliver it himself.
If a lambgrower wants to deal at a farmgate level and offer the customer 2-tooth, 4-tooth or lamb hung in a coolroom for the proper long hanging length of time instead of industrial speed, or offer dry aged mutton, or homemade sausage or pickled product, or sweetmeats or kidneys,liver or the delicacy that is lambs brains–all illegal.
If someone comes out and shoots a quail or rabbit, skins it, guts it and takes it home to cook and eat-that is still legal. Do the same thing with a sheep and the full weight of Stalin is unleashed to crush all those that interfere with the cashflow to crony socialism.