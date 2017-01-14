Open Forum: January 14, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. .
    #2262024, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Stackja
    #2262020, posted on January 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm
    British monarchy keeps leftists from control even Charles will maintain a semblance of order.

    You mean Britain that suffered under Callaghan and the Winter of Discontent?!

  2. Baldrick
    #2262025, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Whatever stupid french fucks. Bon Voyage. I don’t like having people like that polluting my house.

    MsDolittle, the French usually don’t take too much encouragement to capitulate. Obviously they got the message after only one night.

  3. Anne
    #2262026, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Regarding this, the Billboard is in Cranbourne.

    Check out this billboard celebrating Australia Day.

    Two people pictured, women, both wearing Hijab!

    Get used to it. Islam is no longer creeping it’s up on its hind legs.

    I feel sick.

    https://twitter.com/raeleebee/status/819825716854341632

  4. cohenite
    #2262027, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    The mob which is organising the protest against Bernardi and Christensen is called CARF: from their agenda:

    4. CARF believes that when the working class — including the most oppressed and immediately targeted communities — unites and organises, we can defeat racist and fascist movements and ideologies.

    A lot of young women have their intense, bright eyed stupidity featured in the ads. It’s remarkable that the most fascist and racist ideology known, islam, is protected by these cognitive dissonant savants.

  5. MsDolittle
    #2262029, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    I had a frog driver in Monaco tell me with a straight face that he’d rather see a criminal in the White House than an incompetent.

    A good reason for perspex driver barrier.

  6. P
    #2262031, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I remember vaguely the rebuttal of Camilla as the future wife of Charles, by the Duke of Edinburgh.
    Too young I believe was the reason.
    Another Royal mistake IMO.

  7. Stackja
    #2262032, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    LDP GB still exist. Labor today under Corbyn.

  8. .
    #2262033, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Sure the UK still exists, but the monarchy didn’t prevent the postwar decline.

  9. .
    #2262035, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    The groups involved, so far, are:
    Anarchist Affinity
    Australia Asia Worker Links
    Freedom Socialist
    Melbourne Anarchist Club
    Melbourne Anarchist Communist Club
    Melbourne Anti Fascist Initiative
    Radical Women
    Raaf Activists
    Socialist Alliance
    Socialist Alternative Melbourne

    I’m disturbed by “freedom socialists”, but also how much socialism Melbourne has to offer.

  10. Gab
    #2262036, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Freedom Socialist

    Major oxymoron right there.

  11. Stackja
    #2262037, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    LDP GB decline started earlier. WW2 escalated it.

  12. Gab
    #2262039, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Why is Target promoting a religion?

  13. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2262040, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Melbourne Anarchist Club

    Aren’t the words “anarchist” and “club” an oxymoron?

  14. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2262041, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Grrr – went to put $3k on…App said the maximum I can bet is $113!! WTF?!

    You have to place “large” bets over the phone. I think the limit is $20k with bill hill.

  15. Tel
    #2262042, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Fucking head tilting know nothings. “So what do you think about having a sociopath president and an egotist upsetting world peace?”

    To be perfectly honest I’m kind of glad to see him leaving in a few more days. With luck Hillary will retire as well.

  16. Frank
    #2262043, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Aren’t the words “anarchist” and “club” an oxymoron?

    This begs the question of what you could possibly call a grouping of anarchists. Some sort of non-aligned collective but even then it is an oxymoronic.

  17. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2262044, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    MsDolittle, the French usually don’t take too much encouragement to capitulate

    Balders, with all due respect, would you be good enough to remind me of when and where the French signed their capitulation, after the 1914 – 1918 unpleasantness?

  18. custard
    #2262045, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    My two bobs worth around the WA election.

    I think there may be sufficient angst among the punters to ditch Barnett. Like all of the establishment he has wasted a shed load of our money. The other mob would’ve too.

    Sneakers may well get control of the lower house but I wouldn’t be surprised if PHON and the Nats and Libs control the upper house in the wash up.

    Labor may well come unstuck opposing the Roe 8 extension (not building a road) and promising a port no one has said they will build.

    Still too early to call.

  19. Tom
    #2262046, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    This begs the question of what you could possibly call a grouping of anarchists.

    A coincidence?

  20. .
    #2262048, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Wow

    Computer tech has gotten ridiculously cheap.

    https://getchip.com/pages/chip

    If that can be transferred to tablets and smart phones, we’re going to see another sort of mini revolution.

  21. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2262049, posted on January 14, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    At least 1.17 million Third World invaders pretending to be refugees—a population twice the size of Luxembourg—invaded Germany in 2015 and 2016, official figures released by the government have revealed.

