Liberty Quote
The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself, without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, and intolerable …— H. L. Mencken
-
-
Open Forum: January 14, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
521 Responses to Open Forum: January 14, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
You mean Britain that suffered under Callaghan and the Winter of Discontent?!
MsDolittle, the French usually don’t take too much encouragement to capitulate. Obviously they got the message after only one night.
Regarding this, the Billboard is in Cranbourne.
https://twitter.com/raeleebee/status/819825716854341632
The mob which is organising the protest against Bernardi and Christensen is called CARF: from their agenda:
4. CARF believes that when the working class — including the most oppressed and immediately targeted communities — unites and organises, we can defeat racist and fascist movements and ideologies.
A lot of young women have their intense, bright eyed stupidity featured in the ads. It’s remarkable that the most fascist and racist ideology known, islam, is protected by these cognitive dissonant savants.
I had a frog driver in Monaco tell me with a straight face that he’d rather see a criminal in the White House than an incompetent.
A good reason for perspex driver barrier.
I remember vaguely the rebuttal of Camilla as the future wife of Charles, by the Duke of Edinburgh.
Too young I believe was the reason.
Another Royal mistake IMO.
LDP GB still exist. Labor today under Corbyn.
Sure the UK still exists, but the monarchy didn’t prevent the postwar decline.
I’m disturbed by “freedom socialists”, but also how much socialism Melbourne has to offer.
Major oxymoron right there.
LDP GB decline started earlier. WW2 escalated it.
Why is Target promoting a religion?
Aren’t the words “anarchist” and “club” an oxymoron?
You have to place “large” bets over the phone. I think the limit is $20k with bill hill.
To be perfectly honest I’m kind of glad to see him leaving in a few more days. With luck Hillary will retire as well.
This begs the question of what you could possibly call a grouping of anarchists. Some sort of non-aligned collective but even then it is an oxymoronic.
Balders, with all due respect, would you be good enough to remind me of when and where the French signed their capitulation, after the 1914 – 1918 unpleasantness?
My two bobs worth around the WA election.
I think there may be sufficient angst among the punters to ditch Barnett. Like all of the establishment he has wasted a shed load of our money. The other mob would’ve too.
Sneakers may well get control of the lower house but I wouldn’t be surprised if PHON and the Nats and Libs control the upper house in the wash up.
Labor may well come unstuck opposing the Roe 8 extension (not building a road) and promising a port no one has said they will build.
Still too early to call.
A coincidence?
Wow
Computer tech has gotten ridiculously cheap.
https://getchip.com/pages/chip
If that can be transferred to tablets and smart phones, we’re going to see another sort of mini revolution.
At least 1.17 million Third World invaders pretending to be refugees—a population twice the size of Luxembourg—invaded Germany in 2015 and 2016, official figures released by the government have revealed.