Open Forum: January 14, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

759 Responses to Open Forum: January 14, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. miltonf
    #2262361, posted on January 15, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Trump meeting CEO raises ethics questions

    Another day..another Trump bash via the Australian.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2262362, posted on January 15, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Poor man, perhaps he should go back to just doing economics?

    We Are Getting Worried About Paul Krugman

    When a delicate snowflake is suddenly faced with a perceived reality so devastating as to be an existential crisis, the mind’s reaction to dealing with this cognitive dissonance can be disabling for some. Certainly for The New York Times’ flip-flopping, hate-mongering, fact-twisting, Keynesian poster-boy Paul Krugman it appears coping with “no” is not going well and his tirade last night in Twitter has us gravely concerned for his mental stability, which is ironic given how he began yesterday…

    Fine twitter rant which had zero relationship with reality. On the other hand maybe he shouldn’t go back to economics since his new papers would very likely have zero relationship with reality too.

  3. stackja
    #2262364, posted on January 15, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Scores of migrants feared dead, 13 bodies found in Mediterranean
    Reuters – 18 minutes ago

  4. struth
    #2262365, posted on January 15, 2017 at 7:33 am

    So shit scared that those that cannot vote for Trump here in Australia, may find his politics appealing our left wing media are in a panic.
    Frothing at the mouth in rabid hatred of freedom of information, they do the only thing their pea brains can think of.
    They get a bigger shovel.

  5. pete m
    #2262366, posted on January 15, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Obama’s greatest achievement was picking Biden as his VP.

    Why?

    1. Biden is bat shit crazy
    2. No-one in their right mind or even not right mind would want him in power.
    3. Save Obama!!

  6. srr
    #2262367, posted on January 15, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Tommy Robinson [email protected] 11h11 hours ago

    Q Society event: Anti-Islam group gains ground in Australia.
    They have every patriots support worldwide

    http://www.news.com.au/national/politics/mysterious-antiislam-society-steps-out-of-the-shadows-for-its-big-moment/news-story/7425e184e59ecdbaf83a0b41b2531298

  7. srr
    #2262369, posted on January 15, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Brian AmbrozyVerified account
    [email protected]
    A nation’s leader shutting down a reporter with a finger point and saying “I’m not answering, you’re fake news” is fascism, plain and simple

    Tommy Robinson [email protected] 12h12 hours ago
    Tommy Robinson Retweeted Brian Ambrozy

    No, arresting and sending the reporter to a concentration camp is fascism you moron

  8. cohenite
    #2262370, posted on January 15, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Trump-phobia:

    Climate alarmists in government agencies, in academia, and among radical environmental groups are panicking at the thought of Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed climate skeptic, becoming president. Among the signs alarmists have become unhinged is a conspiracy theory they have created out of thin air.
    These alarmists, who always claim to be wedded to the scientific method of following the evidence, claim Trump is about to wage a war on science and part of his battle plan is to excise from government agencies’ computers and files data and research that support the theory humans are causing catastrophic global warming. On December 13, the Washington Post published an op-ed, “Why I’m trying to preserve federal climate data before Trump takes office,” and an article, “Scientists are frantically copying U.S. climate data, fearing it might vanish under Trump,” describing how scientists are scrambling to copy and store government data and research outside of government computers before Trump assumes office. Why? Because, as the author of the op-ed wrote:
    Trump is serious about overtly declaring war on science. … It’s an Inquisition. It’s a 21st-century book burning. The incoming administration is likely to be willfully hostile toward the scientific process, with far-reaching implications.
    One of the most tangible consequences of sharp cutbacks in federal funding for climate science is the potential loss of critical data – whether by neglect or malice – that underlie global efforts to understand our climate system. By all accounts, that’s exactly what Trump and his team want: Ignorance of how human actions are affecting our planet makes it easier to maintain the status quo.
    This is a paranoid rant with no evidence to back it. Still, as detailed by the Post’s news article, many scientists and climate alarmists seem to share this paranoid delusion:
    Alarmed that decades of crucial climate measurements could vanish under a hostile Trump administration, scientists have begun a feverish attempt to copy reams of government data onto independent servers in hopes of safeguarding it from any political interference.
    Who needs evidence when you’ve got unfounded fear and suspicion? To be fair, Trump has promised to cut budgets and refocus the government’s research efforts, and since many of the researchers now feverishly copying files have likely produced no research advancing health, knowledge, or wealth in years, they might rightfully fear for their jobs. Even then, there is no evidence the work they have already produced is at risk of being purged.
    Ironically, as Breitbart points out:
    No one has done more damage to ‘climate data’ in the past three decades than the corrupt, politicized activist scientists who are now afraid that they may be neutered or booted out of office by the incoming administration.
    One of the many shocking revelations of the 2009 Climategate emails was that in some cases the raw temperature data had been destroyed or lost by the scientists whose job it was to maintain it. Phil Jones of the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia admitted that they had not kept “the original raw data” for reasons of “data storage availability.”
    It’s the pot calling the kettle black! The very people who fear Trump will make the evidence for human climate change disappear have done more to retard the advance of scientific understanding in the field of planetary physics than anyone since the Catholic Church forced Galileo to recant.
    Alarmists embedded in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have corrupted the political process as well. EPA has been caught illegally encouraging the public to lobby for rules EPA would like to enact and collaborating off the books with environmental groups to shape environmental regulations to expand the agency’s power over the economy under the guise of fighting global warming.
    Climate alarmism has corrupted climate research and climate policy. That’s not conspiracy, that’s fact!
    — H. Sterling Burnett
    SOURCES: Climate Etc.; Washington Post; Washington Post; Breitbart; Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works; and GAO
    ________________________________________

  9. stackja
    #2262371, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:02 am

    How long does it take a toddler to scale a pool fence?
    HIS mum timed it: 21 seconds. That was all it took for Wendy Atkinson’s two-year-old toddler Brodie to scale the pool fence at their family home, undo the latch and, grinning wildly, swing into the pool area on the open gate.
    The first time Ms Atkinson saw her son perform the feat, she read him the riot act.
    But after a recent spate of drownings, Ms Atkinson ­decided to film it to warn other parents just how vigilant they need to be near water.
    “The fact my son is in a nappy really brings the issue home,” Mrs Atkinson, a 38-year-old mother of four from Adelaide, said.
    “It does start with supervision, but children — as quick as they are — can get out of your clutches. And when they do, 21 seconds is not enough time for any parent to react.
    “The South Australian standard height of a pool fence is 1.2m and it’s not high enough.
    “Clearly no fence is safe, not one of them is a deterrent for some kids.”

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *