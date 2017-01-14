Open Forum: January 14, 2017

  1. Entropy
    #2262667, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    I just love the bit of gratuitous Abbott666 bashing from the news.com.au reporter who seems to have totally forgotten that the guy who ordered them was some guy called Kevin Rudd, in 2009.

    Probably the same selective reporting low life when reporting the recent brouhaha with Indonesia referred to the 2013 phone tapping the Abbott Government had to deal with. It was if the actual culprit, one Kevni Rudd the Meglomanicical, had been whisked deep into the depths of the forgettory.

  2. m0nty
    #2262668, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Trump isn’t abusing anyone other than political opponents (a lot of them posing as unaligned journalists) verbally and how is cutting US spending going to make the joint fascist? Fascism is a big government deal.

    Oh dear, Dot. You still think he’s going to cut spending. Nup.

    Goldberg is right on that much, Trump is a statist. Nationalism means race-specific welfarism. His white voters in failed Republican states won’t be happy unless he gives them lots of OPM. He will be like Howard without the benefits of a mining boom.: middle-class handouts for the faithful, paid for by nothing because deficits don’t matter under Republicans.

  3. C.L.
    #2262669, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Top story at the SMH:

    Thousands of Sydneysiders declare war on dogs

    Story here.

  4. C.L.
    #2262670, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Nationalism means race-specific welfarism.

    So Obama was a nationalist?

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2262671, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Trump has this disgusting habit of attacking people for the person, not their message. He described Streep an overrated actress, as if somehow if she was a great actress her words would have more weight.

    In my view, John Lewis was wrong to question legitimacy of an elected president, but this has nothing to do with the situation in the district he represents. He is an elected member of congress and deserves respect just like Trump does.

    Trump’s attack on Lewis was spot on.

    The people in Lewis’s district are in a sorrier state now than in 1964.

  6. struth
    #2262672, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Nationalism means race-specific welfarism

    Oh dear.

  7. Makka
    #2262673, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    His white voters in failed Republican states won’t be happy unless he gives them lots of OPM. He will be like Howard without the benefits of a mining boom.: middle-class handouts for the faithful, paid for by nothing because deficits don’t matter under Republicans.

    As if your predictions are of any worth at all, mUnty.

  9. Muddy
    #2262675, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    OWG.
    An interesting read. Thanks.

  10. Entropy
    #2262676, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    deficits don’t matter under Republicans politicians.

    FIFY Montz.

  11. C.L.
    #2262677, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    I just realised I used the past tense referring to Obama.
    Our long international nightmare is over.

  12. tailgunner
    #2262678, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    His white voters in failed Republican states won’t be happy unless he gives them lots of OPM.

    Montel is 100% correct here. Just not for the reasons he thinks.
    The OPM will come in the form of wages from all the expanding companies.
    Just one small point,Monty – what race are Americans?

  13. johanna
    #2262680, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Poor old Jonah Goldberg – still in mourning, I see. His employer, the NeverTrump National Review, devoted an entire issue during the campaign to articles about why Trump would be a debbildebbil President, and wasn’t a proper conservative (a term which they apparently have the copyright on), and couldn’t win anyway, bla bla bla.

    Now that they have been proved conclusively out of touch, Jonah and friends are still trying to retrospectively prove that they were really correct.

    Nobody cares about the dying, irrelevant National Review, Jonah.

  14. tailgunner
    #2262681, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Trump has this disgusting habit of attacking people for the person, not their message.

    2IC Wrongologist doesn’t like the Pushback!
    Get used to it,Boris. It’s gonna be terrible for all Leftists!

  15. struth
    #2262683, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Every comment from monty shows his hang ups, racism and class recognition.
    There are many boxes the left must put people into , like race, sex, class etc.
    People are not just people to the left.
    The must be categorised and tagged.
    But these are definitely two left wing hurdles they never clear.
    Race (they see it everywhere) and class.

  16. Entropy
    #2262684, posted on January 15, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    what race are Americans?

    John Winger: Cut it out! Cut it out! Cut it out! The hell’s the matter with you? Stupid! We’re all very different people. We’re not Watusi. We’re not Spartans. We’re Americans, with a capital ‘A’, huh? You know what that means? Do ya? That means that our forefathers were kicked out of every decent country in the world. We are the wretched refuse. We’re the underdog. We’re mutts! Here’s proof: his nose is cold! But there’s no animal that’s more faithful, that’s more loyal, more loveable than the mutt. Who saw “Old Yeller?” Who cried when Old Yeller got shot at the end?
    [raises his hand]
    John Winger: [Sarcastically] Nobody cried when Old Yeller got shot? I’m sure.
    [hands are reluctantly raised]
    John Winger: I cried my eyes out. So we’re all dogfaces, we’re all very, very different, but there is one thing that we all have in common: we were all stupid enough to enlist in the Army. We’re mutants. There’s something wrong with us, something very, very wrong with us. Something seriously wrong with us – we’re soldiers. But we’re American soldiers! We’ve been kicking ass for 200 years! We’re ten and one! Now we don’t have to worry about whether or not we practiced. We don’t have to worry about whether Captain Stillman wants to have us hung. All we have to do is to be the great American fighting soldier that is inside each one of us. Now do what I do, and say what I say. And make me proud.

  17. tailgunner
    #2262686, posted on January 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon chief, didn’t get where he is by being nice to China. When Beijing tried to force his company to abandon a gas exploration project in the waters off Vietnam in 2008, ExxonMobil showed it the finger. BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and several others caved to Chinese pressure. ExxonMobil is still there, drilling on a Vietnamese license in waters also claimed by China.

    Is Tillerson about to do the same on behalf of the United States?

    On Wednesday, the secretary of state-designate seemed ready to give China the finger again.

    On Wednesday, the secretary of state-designate seemed ready to give China the finger again. He called on the incoming Trump administration to deny China access to the seven artificial island bases it has built in the southern part of the South China Sea.

    In response to a question about whether he would support a more aggressive posture in the South China Sea, he told his Senate confirmation hearing, “We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed.” The jaws of the Asia policy-watching community hit the floor.

    Balls to the Wall! T-Rex is gonna be awesome!
    This is what Winning looks like.
    From Foreign Policy.com

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #2262691, posted on January 15, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    If all his other cultural blasphemies did not finish off Donald Trump, his grab-them-by-the-pussy line, in the overwhelming opinion of the liberal media, would. That it did not might suggest that many cultural certainties are a lot less firm than most of the media and culture industry thought. Twenty years (or so) of rule tightening about how we talk about sex, gender, race and our multicultural society—what is disparagingly called political correctness, or, more inclusively, the liberal point of view—was put up for review by Trump’s election.

    The ongoing expressions of shock on the part of the cultural establishment—expressed on a daily basis by The New Yorker, New York magazine and The New York Times, anything, apparently, with New York in its title—reflect their fears that the development of a more careful, regulated and corrected world is about to be undone. That the unapologetic white male has returned. You could hardly find a more threatening and throwback version of that than Trump—a rich, voluble, egomaniacal, middle-aged pussy hound. To write him you would need some combination of authors like Norman Mailer, Terry Southern, Harry Crews and Gore Vidal, all notably out of step with current cultural norms.

    http://europe.newsweek.com/trump-establishment-cultural-significance-explained-540213?rm=eu

