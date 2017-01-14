Liberty Quote
The greatest danger to liberty today comes from the men who are most needed and most powerful in modern government, namely, the efficient expert administrators exclusively concerned with what they regard as the public good.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- John Constantine on Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
- ella answer-key on Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
- the sting on AFL manipulates media coverage of AFLgate scandal
- Some History on Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
- tailgunner on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Entropy on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- struth on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- m0nty on Trump gives Davos a miss: sound
- tailgunner on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- johanna on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Some History on Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
- tailgunner on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Entropy on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Muddy on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Stackja on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Makka on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- struth on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- m0nty on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Entropy on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- . on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- NormaP on Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
- Robber Baron on Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
- struth on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- cohenite on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- William Happer on global warming
- Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
- Trump gives Davos a miss: sound
- AFL manipulates media coverage of AFLgate scandal
- Surprise, suprise: Bishop a no-show at polo
- He doesn’t know it but he’s talking about Say’s Law
- If I were to call you something, it would not be a cynic
- Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Here is a question
- I Believe that Children Are Our Future
- A Job for David Leyonhjelm
- CNN has been caught out
- Hayman Island: beautiful one day, caught the next
- Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Charter flights
- The deep state
- Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?
- Will Julie Bishop go to the polo?
- I have always wondered
- Coming to a town near you?
- Another tax increase proposal
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Every cloud has a silver lining
- The Donald J. Coyote syndrome
- Cross Post: John Adams The coming storm
- Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Parliamentary Reforms
- Anyone for polo?
- You Blinked and You Missed It
- Guest Post: kc r/K selection
- Outback Aarhus
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: January 14, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,018 Responses to Open Forum: January 14, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Probably the same selective reporting low life when reporting the recent brouhaha with Indonesia referred to the 2013 phone tapping the Abbott Government had to deal with. It was if the actual culprit, one Kevni Rudd the Meglomanicical, had been whisked deep into the depths of the forgettory.
Oh dear, Dot. You still think he’s going to cut spending. Nup.
Goldberg is right on that much, Trump is a statist. Nationalism means race-specific welfarism. His white voters in failed Republican states won’t be happy unless he gives them lots of OPM. He will be like Howard without the benefits of a mining boom.: middle-class handouts for the faithful, paid for by nothing because deficits don’t matter under Republicans.
Top story at the SMH:
Thousands of Sydneysiders declare war on dogs
Story here.
So Obama was a nationalist?
Trump’s attack on Lewis was spot on.
The people in Lewis’s district are in a sorrier state now than in 1964.
Oh dear.
His white voters in failed Republican states won’t be happy unless he gives them lots of OPM. He will be like Howard without the benefits of a mining boom.: middle-class handouts for the faithful, paid for by nothing because deficits don’t matter under Republicans.
As if your predictions are of any worth at all, mUnty.
C.L. Guide dogs?
OWG.
An interesting read. Thanks.
FIFY Montz.
I just realised I used the past tense referring to Obama.
Our long international nightmare is over.
His white voters in failed Republican states won’t be happy unless he gives them lots of OPM.
Montel is 100% correct here. Just not for the reasons he thinks.
The OPM will come in the form of wages from all the expanding companies.
Just one small point,Monty – what race are Americans?
Poor old Jonah Goldberg – still in mourning, I see. His employer, the NeverTrump National Review, devoted an entire issue during the campaign to articles about why Trump would be a debbildebbil President, and wasn’t a proper conservative (a term which they apparently have the copyright on), and couldn’t win anyway, bla bla bla.
Now that they have been proved conclusively out of touch, Jonah and friends are still trying to retrospectively prove that they were really correct.
Nobody cares about the dying, irrelevant National Review, Jonah.
Trump has this disgusting habit of attacking people for the person, not their message.
2IC Wrongologist doesn’t like the Pushback!
Get used to it,Boris. It’s gonna be terrible for all Leftists!
Every comment from monty shows his hang ups, racism and class recognition.
There are many boxes the left must put people into , like race, sex, class etc.
People are not just people to the left.
The must be categorised and tagged.
But these are definitely two left wing hurdles they never clear.
Race (they see it everywhere) and class.
John Winger: Cut it out! Cut it out! Cut it out! The hell’s the matter with you? Stupid! We’re all very different people. We’re not Watusi. We’re not Spartans. We’re Americans, with a capital ‘A’, huh? You know what that means? Do ya? That means that our forefathers were kicked out of every decent country in the world. We are the wretched refuse. We’re the underdog. We’re mutts! Here’s proof: his nose is cold! But there’s no animal that’s more faithful, that’s more loyal, more loveable than the mutt. Who saw “Old Yeller?” Who cried when Old Yeller got shot at the end?
[raises his hand]
John Winger: [Sarcastically] Nobody cried when Old Yeller got shot? I’m sure.
[hands are reluctantly raised]
John Winger: I cried my eyes out. So we’re all dogfaces, we’re all very, very different, but there is one thing that we all have in common: we were all stupid enough to enlist in the Army. We’re mutants. There’s something wrong with us, something very, very wrong with us. Something seriously wrong with us – we’re soldiers. But we’re American soldiers! We’ve been kicking ass for 200 years! We’re ten and one! Now we don’t have to worry about whether or not we practiced. We don’t have to worry about whether Captain Stillman wants to have us hung. All we have to do is to be the great American fighting soldier that is inside each one of us. Now do what I do, and say what I say. And make me proud.
Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon chief, didn’t get where he is by being nice to China. When Beijing tried to force his company to abandon a gas exploration project in the waters off Vietnam in 2008, ExxonMobil showed it the finger. BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and several others caved to Chinese pressure. ExxonMobil is still there, drilling on a Vietnamese license in waters also claimed by China.
Is Tillerson about to do the same on behalf of the United States?
On Wednesday, the secretary of state-designate seemed ready to give China the finger again.
On Wednesday, the secretary of state-designate seemed ready to give China the finger again. He called on the incoming Trump administration to deny China access to the seven artificial island bases it has built in the southern part of the South China Sea.
In response to a question about whether he would support a more aggressive posture in the South China Sea, he told his Senate confirmation hearing, “We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed.” The jaws of the Asia policy-watching community hit the floor.
Balls to the Wall! T-Rex is gonna be awesome!
This is what Winning looks like.
From Foreign Policy.com
http://europe.newsweek.com/trump-establishment-cultural-significance-explained-540213?rm=eu