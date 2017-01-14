Liberty Quote
So far as Feminism seeks to adjust the legal position of woman to that of man, so far as it seeks to offer her legal and economic freedom to develop and act in accordance with her inclinations, desires, and economic circumstancesso far it is nothing more than a branch of the great liberal movement, which advocates peaceful and free evolution.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- A H on Tony discusses the Donald
- Boambee John on Spot the inconsistency
- testpattern on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Grigory M on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- John64 on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- testpattern on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- calli on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Grigory M on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Mark A on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Siltstone on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Armadillo on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- BorisG on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Grigory M on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- . on Tony discusses the Donald
- BorisG on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Rafe Champion on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- entropy on Tony discusses the Donald
- . on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Habib on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Rafe Champion on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Habib on Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- calli on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- . on Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- gabrianga on Tony discusses the Donald
-
Recent Posts
- Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Tony discusses the Donald
- Spot the inconsistency
- How do you prevail against this?
- William Happer on global warming
- Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
- Trump gives Davos a miss: sound
- AFL manipulates media coverage of AFLgate scandal
- Surprise, suprise: Bishop a no-show at polo
- He doesn’t know it but he’s talking about Say’s Law
- If I were to call you something, it would not be a cynic
- Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Here is a question
- I Believe that Children Are Our Future
- A Job for David Leyonhjelm
- CNN has been caught out
- Hayman Island: beautiful one day, caught the next
- Thursday Forum: January 12, 2017
- Charter flights
- The deep state
- Why the Halal caterer at the $30k interfaith dinner?
- Will Julie Bishop go to the polo?
- I have always wondered
- Coming to a town near you?
- Another tax increase proposal
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Every cloud has a silver lining
- The Donald J. Coyote syndrome
- Cross Post: John Adams The coming storm
- Wednesday Forum: January 11, 2017
- Parliamentary Reforms
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: January 14, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,293 Responses to Open Forum: January 14, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
If the seasonally adjusted unemployment is 2% higher than that accepted as full employment, how big should the deficit be (expressed a percentage)?
#2263005, posted on January 15, 2017 at 7:38 pm
Broome. Flying boats.
They weren’t all Catalinas.
That Zero squadron sure scored big time that day.
To bad they didn’t get the shorts empires in the air, they had quite a reputation with the German pilots “flying porcupine” I think, partly because a lot of bullets would go straight through them doing no apparent damage, although did cause problems with floating afterwards.
Bruce: Trump himself would qualify.
‘Abandoned the Indonesians to the japanese’
Which is exactly what the Dutch did. Cowards who ran, lost prestige and were never allowed back. Even the xtian indons hated them. The nei gov was riddled with fascist sympathisers. They executed a young guy from wa who wanted to put up a fight. when they tried to move back the AIF men who’d liberated the place fought them bareknuckle.
So uh… how was he supposed to pay down the debt? By cutting more? He was already slashing and burning. Did you want him to shut down the entire education system? Wait, of course you did, silly question.
That’s exactly correct monty. Obama, a Democrat Congress and then a Republican House and Democrat Senate are responsible.
The growth is in governments sucking the life out of private economies. A century ago, governments confiscated 10% of our wealth ( in Australia and the USA); now it’s heading for 50%. Economic growth above fuck all is not possible if the socialist state is stealing half of GDP.
Dick Gautier, who played Hymie the robot, has died, aged 85.
‘Catalinas’
Japan began retreating from timor in early 45 moving men and equipment away. Catalinas from a nw airstrip shadowed the Isuzu fleet, one such withdrawal operation, in April 45, providing info to base for the Mitchells and others which attacked.
Are you having a great time at Midsumma Festival? Be safe, stay hydrated, have fun, and enjoy the rainbows!
From Vic Police. Thanks so much for that.
Lynch’s DOJ report into “Investigation into Chicago Violence” conclusion – emasculate police.
No excuse for terrified cops to shoot first in a city with 750 citizen on citizen murders.
Change is a-comin.
They need to cut spending monty. Kansas spends more on education per student than their neighbours. Your argument is hysterical.
On $1 a year? That would be a supertax of 20 American cents.
Anyway he’s not a Hollywood type: “The Apprentice” is produced in Manhattan.
Your argument is hysterical.
Monty is (I surmise) allowed continued exposure here as a warning to all regarding the loose shackles which hold the leftist brain in some semblance of together.
What gives, Muttley? You support Trump now? Don’t even try and tell me that you don’t get a stiffy over statism. You live for it. I have rakes on standby.
Are you sure Zulu, it was at Greenwich? The last page of his diary is opened in a glass case, in a room with diffused lighting at the British Library. If ever I am in London, I make a pilgrimage there to see it. When you consider the conditions under which that page was written, and death stalking in the blizzard outside, the ink on the page has the poignancy of a personally written epitaph.
herodotus, Muttley is invaluable. He serves as a warning to others of the folly of blind support of fascism.
Quite sure, G.M. – it was a specialized exhibition on Antarctic exploration, in October, 2000, and the diary was, indeed, in a glass case, in a separate room with diffused lighting. As you say, it has a poignancy of a personally written epitaph.
I didn’t know Keith Olbermann was still alive until recently.
Boy, he is not coping well with Trump.
The great unhinging continues unabated.
I love the way fascists accuse their enemies of fascism. We’d take them seriously if they knew how to shoot a gun.
Dot, Muttley’s right. Totalitarian leftists can’t be expected to central plan without being 100% parasitical of all labour, creation and productivity. The money printing ad infinitum as a totalitarian right to maintain the false standard of living is sacrosant. Shame on you. They need all of your money, and all of everyone else’s. Wanting to feed yourself and your family is pure greed. You know that.
How Christian of you.
Boris – That is what is known as a “cheap shot”. I loathe socialism too. I hope that socialists turn away from their evil progressive religion and repent of their sins.
I loathe socialists too. But that’s OK, I’m an atheist.
m0ron, anything you want to check in the above quote? Are you satisfied that the above quote is not an example of clumsy wording, and does in fact represent what you meant to write here? Just before I go on to critique it. I’d hate to be unfair to you because of a typo or autocorrect error.
You’d be surpised but so do I. But in my view, this should not translate into hatred of people.
They spend less than Nebraska and Ohio, about even with Arkansas and Missouri, more than Colorado and Oklahoma. Middle range, in other words.
Everyone except Brownback?!? HAAAAhahahaha! Oh Dot, you are hilarious. Your tribalism couldn’t be any more obvious.
You’re right Andrew, I should have said “debt” not “deficit”.
Bayes theorem and fake news
‘From the Bayesian update rule the posterior will be identical to the prior. In a world of misleading info there is no update. Obfuscation and sowing confusion s a good strategy to prevent update of priors.’
https://sciencehouse.wordpress.com/2017/01/13/fake-news-and-beliefs/
They have worse schools than their neighbours. Spending doesn’t correlate with results. Ergo, they can cut. Cuts are not equal to abolition, as you bizarrely claimed.
Wrong monty. YOU need to swtich off your Alan-Alda-bot Mauldin/Irreverent button. I am criticising Brownback and pointing out facts. Your narrative doesn’t make any sense. My criticism is consistent with rigourous economics, which informs my political views.
You cannot consistently argue any point. Firstly you said he ruined growth. He didn’t. You then said revenue fell, so he was wrong about growth, but the Laffer Curve is real. Then you said he blew the budget out – possibly. Then you argue low growth is because of tax cuts, not because of debts unpaid – you then go onto argue that deficit spending in “full employment” is a bad idea – he has “full employment” and also a “technical recession”. What a mess.
Please stop. This is like a toddler giving directions on a road trip.
Cute Boris. Very cute.
..
Bit stupid hating a collection of ideas.
Reserve your hatred for actual people.
It takes a person to implement the idea.
That is actually true, it was a cheap shot indeed. But I see so much hate on Cat (towards socialists, leftists, to say nothing of Muslims, Liberals etc, not excluding Cat’s own commenters). I am not a Christian, but I was reading a Christian publication about different approaches of various Christian denominations to repudiation of anti-Semitism, and it reminded me of the Christian concept of love (Christians will correct my expression).
I wonder how people who say they are Christians can be so full of hate.
You know what I hate, you know what I hate, yeah? Oh, I hate that yeah.
h/t – Rodney Rude.
Sure – haters gotta hate, hey?
Suggestions for the Trump Inauguration – sans pop singers and gaudy tat.
You want music Trump supporters want to hear ?
How about the massed bands of the United States Marine Corps banging out the ‘Marine Corps Hymn’ ?
How about the massed bands of the US Army and choir doing Star Spangled Banner ?
How about a massed Police band while the names of all the officers killed on duty in 2016 are scrolled on the big screens.
How about bands playing while the names of all US citizens held in Iran as political prisoners are scrolled ?
How about a tribute to the four Americans killed in Benghazi to a pipe band ?
And as the waves of Marxist protesters surge up Constitution Ave, strike this up as a down payment.
Just because I disagree with some people, I do not hate them.
Sums up the crop of so called “Liberal” politicians in this country. You don’t get what you actually voted for.
New Fred
As the waves of Marxist protesters surge up Constitution Avenue…
TP – Carson Chow appears to be a warmist, although he’s less inclined to make statements in that regard in the last few years. So perhaps there is hope for him.
I’d ask Dr Chow to explain this graph. In detail.
I, though only a PhD in chemistry, can.
Here’s the version of the graph with more detailed data.
Sooner or later, liars get recognised as liars, at which point the credibility of their pronouncements falls to zero. So everyone updates from the non-liars.
This is not completely true because some poor sods would sooner die than abandon their belief system. There’s a warning in that.
Some non-hating music.
‘Leverages of pressure’
U.S intelligence warns Israel against sharing secrets with Trump govt.
Makes sense. Why would you share with putin’s proxy. You wouldn’t of course. And so the meme replicates.
http://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-4906642,00.html