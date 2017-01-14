Open Forum: January 14, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum.

1,293 Responses to Open Forum: January 14, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2263042, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    I am against deficits in periods of full employment, yes.

    If the seasonally adjusted unemployment is 2% higher than that accepted as full employment, how big should the deficit be (expressed a percentage)?

  2. rickw
    #2263043, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    #2263005, posted on January 15, 2017 at 7:38 pm
    Broome. Flying boats.

    They weren’t all Catalinas.

    That Zero squadron sure scored big time that day.

    To bad they didn’t get the shorts empires in the air, they had quite a reputation with the German pilots “flying porcupine” I think, partly because a lot of bullets would go straight through them doing no apparent damage, although did cause problems with floating afterwards.

  3. m0nty
    #2263044, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Bruce: Trump himself would qualify.

  4. testpattern
    #2263046, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    ‘Abandoned the Indonesians to the japanese’

    Which is exactly what the Dutch did. Cowards who ran, lost prestige and were never allowed back. Even the xtian indons hated them. The nei gov was riddled with fascist sympathisers. They executed a young guy from wa who wanted to put up a fight. when they tried to move back the AIF men who’d liberated the place fought them bareknuckle.

  5. m0nty
    #2263047, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Brownback cut taxes and they had a smooth and quick recovery. He didn’t pay down the debt and now they are in a recession again.

    This is precisely what we told you would happen.

    So uh… how was he supposed to pay down the debt? By cutting more? He was already slashing and burning. Did you want him to shut down the entire education system? Wait, of course you did, silly question.

  6. .
    #2263048, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    That’s exactly correct monty. Obama, a Democrat Congress and then a Republican House and Democrat Senate are responsible.

  7. Tom
    #2263049, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Where’s the growth?

    The growth is in governments sucking the life out of private economies. A century ago, governments confiscated 10% of our wealth ( in Australia and the USA); now it’s heading for 50%. Economic growth above fuck all is not possible if the socialist state is stealing half of GDP.

  8. Nic
    #2263050, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Dick Gautier, who played Hymie the robot, has died, aged 85.

  9. testpattern
    #2263051, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    ‘Catalinas’

    Japan began retreating from timor in early 45 moving men and equipment away. Catalinas from a nw airstrip shadowed the Isuzu fleet, one such withdrawal operation, in April 45, providing info to base for the Mitchells and others which attacked.

  10. MsDolittle
    #2263052, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Are you having a great time at Midsumma Festival? Be safe, stay hydrated, have fun, and enjoy the rainbows!

    From Vic Police. Thanks so much for that.

  11. Drink Up Socrates
    #2263053, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Lynch’s DOJ report into “Investigation into Chicago Violence” conclusion – emasculate police.
    No excuse for terrified cops to shoot first in a city with 750 citizen on citizen murders.
    Change is a-comin.

  12. .
    #2263054, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    So uh… how was he supposed to pay down the debt? By cutting more? He was already slashing and burning. Did you want him to shut down the entire education system? Wait, of course you did, silly question.

    They need to cut spending monty. Kansas spends more on education per student than their neighbours. Your argument is hysterical.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2263055, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Bruce: Trump himself would qualify.

    On $1 a year? That would be a supertax of 20 American cents.
    Anyway he’s not a Hollywood type: “The Apprentice” is produced in Manhattan.

  14. herodotus
    #2263058, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Your argument is hysterical.

    Monty is (I surmise) allowed continued exposure here as a warning to all regarding the loose shackles which hold the leftist brain in some semblance of together.

  15. The Beer Whisperer
    #2263059, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Trump is a statist.

    What gives, Muttley? You support Trump now? Don’t even try and tell me that you don’t get a stiffy over statism. You live for it. I have rakes on standby.

  16. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2263060, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Are you sure Zulu, it was at Greenwich? The last page of his diary is opened in a glass case, in a room with diffused lighting at the British Library. If ever I am in London, I make a pilgrimage there to see it. When you consider the conditions under which that page was written, and death stalking in the blizzard outside, the ink on the page has the poignancy of a personally written epitaph.

  17. The Beer Whisperer
    #2263061, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    herodotus, Muttley is invaluable. He serves as a warning to others of the folly of blind support of fascism.

  18. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2263062, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Are you sure Zulu, it was at Greenwich? The last page of his diary is opened in a glass case, in a room with diffused lighting at the British Library

    Quite sure, G.M. – it was a specialized exhibition on Antarctic exploration, in October, 2000, and the diary was, indeed, in a glass case, in a separate room with diffused lighting. As you say, it has a poignancy of a personally written epitaph.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2263064, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    I didn’t know Keith Olbermann was still alive until recently.

    Boy, he is not coping well with Trump.

    The great unhinging continues unabated.

  20. Tom
    #2263065, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I love the way fascists accuse their enemies of fascism. We’d take them seriously if they knew how to shoot a gun.

  21. The Beer Whisperer
    #2263066, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Dot, Muttley’s right. Totalitarian leftists can’t be expected to central plan without being 100% parasitical of all labour, creation and productivity. The money printing ad infinitum as a totalitarian right to maintain the false standard of living is sacrosant. Shame on you. They need all of your money, and all of everyone else’s. Wanting to feed yourself and your family is pure greed. You know that.

  22. BorisG
    #2263067, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Gosh I loathe socialists.

    How Christian of you.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2263069, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Boris – That is what is known as a “cheap shot”. I loathe socialism too. I hope that socialists turn away from their evil progressive religion and repent of their sins.

  24. DrBeauGan
    #2263071, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Gosh I loathe socialists.

    How Christian of you.

    I loathe socialists too. But that’s OK, I’m an atheist.

  25. Andrew
    #2263073, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Meanwhile, the GOP House just passed a budget that would add US $9 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

    m0ron, anything you want to check in the above quote? Are you satisfied that the above quote is not an example of clumsy wording, and does in fact represent what you meant to write here? Just before I go on to critique it. I’d hate to be unfair to you because of a typo or autocorrect error.

  26. BorisG
    #2263075, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    I loathe socialism too.

    You’d be surpised but so do I. But in my view, this should not translate into hatred of people.

  27. m0nty
    #2263076, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    They need to cut spending monty. Kansas spends more on education per student than their neighbours. Your argument is hysterical.

    They spend less than Nebraska and Ohio, about even with Arkansas and Missouri, more than Colorado and Oklahoma. Middle range, in other words.

    That’s exactly correct monty. Obama, a Democrat Congress and then a Republican House and Democrat Senate are responsible.

    Everyone except Brownback?!? HAAAAhahahaha! Oh Dot, you are hilarious. Your tribalism couldn’t be any more obvious.

  28. m0nty
    #2263077, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    m0ron, anything you want to check in the above quote? Are you satisfied that the above quote is not an example of clumsy wording, and does in fact represent what you meant to write here? Just before I go on to critique it. I’d hate to be unfair to you because of a typo or autocorrect error.

    You’re right Andrew, I should have said “debt” not “deficit”.

  29. testpattern
    #2263079, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Bayes theorem and fake news

    ‘From the Bayesian update rule the posterior will be identical to the prior. In a world of misleading info there is no update. Obfuscation and sowing confusion s a good strategy to prevent update of priors.’

    https://sciencehouse.wordpress.com/2017/01/13/fake-news-and-beliefs/

  30. .
    #2263082, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    They need to cut spending monty. Kansas spends more on education per student than their neighbours. Your argument is hysterical.

    They spend less than Nebraska and Ohio, about even with Arkansas and Missouri, more than Colorado and Oklahoma. Middle range, in other words.

    They have worse schools than their neighbours. Spending doesn’t correlate with results. Ergo, they can cut. Cuts are not equal to abolition, as you bizarrely claimed.

    That’s exactly correct monty. Obama, a Democrat Congress and then a Republican House and Democrat Senate are responsible.

    Everyone except Brownback?!? HAAAAhahahaha! Oh Dot, you are hilarious. Your tribalism couldn’t be any more obvious.

    Wrong monty. YOU need to swtich off your Alan-Alda-bot Mauldin/Irreverent button. I am criticising Brownback and pointing out facts. Your narrative doesn’t make any sense. My criticism is consistent with rigourous economics, which informs my political views.

    You cannot consistently argue any point. Firstly you said he ruined growth. He didn’t. You then said revenue fell, so he was wrong about growth, but the Laffer Curve is real. Then you said he blew the budget out – possibly. Then you argue low growth is because of tax cuts, not because of debts unpaid – you then go onto argue that deficit spending in “full employment” is a bad idea – he has “full employment” and also a “technical recession”. What a mess.

    Please stop. This is like a toddler giving directions on a road trip.

  31. calli
    #2263083, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    You’d be surpised but so do I. But in my view, this should not translate into hatred of people.

    Cute Boris. Very cute.

  32. Rev. Archibald
    #2263084, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    BorisG
    #2263075, posted on January 15, 2017 at 8:52 pm
    I loathe socialism too.

    You’d be surpised but so do I. But in my view, this should not translate into hatred of people.

    ..
    Bit stupid hating a collection of ideas.
    Reserve your hatred for actual people.
    It takes a person to implement the idea.

  33. BorisG
    #2263091, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Boris – That is what is known as a “cheap shot”.

    That is actually true, it was a cheap shot indeed. But I see so much hate on Cat (towards socialists, leftists, to say nothing of Muslims, Liberals etc, not excluding Cat’s own commenters). I am not a Christian, but I was reading a Christian publication about different approaches of various Christian denominations to repudiation of anti-Semitism, and it reminded me of the Christian concept of love (Christians will correct my expression).

    I wonder how people who say they are Christians can be so full of hate.

  34. Grigory M
    #2263093, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Bit stupid hating a collection of ideas.

    You know what I hate, you know what I hate, yeah? Oh, I hate that yeah.

    h/t – Rodney Rude.

    Reserve your hatred for actual people.

    Sure – haters gotta hate, hey?

  35. Myrddin Seren
    #2263094, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Suggestions for the Trump Inauguration – sans pop singers and gaudy tat.

    You want music Trump supporters want to hear ?

    How about the massed bands of the United States Marine Corps banging out the ‘Marine Corps Hymn’ ?

    How about the massed bands of the US Army and choir doing Star Spangled Banner ?

    How about a massed Police band while the names of all the officers killed on duty in 2016 are scrolled on the big screens.

    How about bands playing while the names of all US citizens held in Iran as political prisoners are scrolled ?

    How about a tribute to the four Americans killed in Benghazi to a pipe band ?

    And as the waves of Marxist protesters surge up Constitution Ave, strike this up as a down payment.

  36. BorisG
    #2263095, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Reserve your hatred for actual people.

    Just because I disagree with some people, I do not hate them.

  37. Armadillo
    #2263096, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Bit stupid hating a collection of ideas.
    Reserve your hatred for actual people.
    It takes a person to implement the idea.

    Sums up the crop of so called “Liberal” politicians in this country. You don’t get what you actually voted for.

  39. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2263099, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGU1P6lBW6Q

    As the waves of Marxist protesters surge up Constitution Avenue…

  40. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2263100, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    TP – Carson Chow appears to be a warmist, although he’s less inclined to make statements in that regard in the last few years. So perhaps there is hope for him.

    I’d ask Dr Chow to explain this graph. In detail.
    I, though only a PhD in chemistry, can.

    Here’s the version of the graph with more detailed data.

  41. DrBeauGan
    #2263101, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Bayes theorem and fake news

    ‘From the Bayesian update rule the posterior will be identical to the prior. In a world of misleading info there is no update. Obfuscation and sowing confusion s a good strategy to prevent update of priors.’

    Sooner or later, liars get recognised as liars, at which point the credibility of their pronouncements falls to zero. So everyone updates from the non-liars.

    This is not completely true because some poor sods would sooner die than abandon their belief system. There’s a warning in that.

  43. testpattern
    #2263105, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    ‘Leverages of pressure’

    U.S intelligence warns Israel against sharing secrets with Trump govt.

    Makes sense. Why would you share with putin’s proxy. You wouldn’t of course. And so the meme replicates.

    http://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-4906642,00.html

